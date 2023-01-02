Read full article on original website
Cubs rumors: 3 final free agents Jed Hoyer must sign
The Chicago Cubs should look at these free agents as the finishing touches for the 2023 roster. The Chicago Cubs landed Dansby Swanson this offseason and added Jameson Taillon to the rotation. Other than those two moves, they’ve been relatively quiet. The Cubs shouldn’t have any serious intentions of...
bucsdugout.com
Bucs Arghticles: Andrew McCutchen returning to Pirates?
Houston Astros news: Bligh Madris lands with World Series champs after MLB debut season in Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Detroit (ABC 13) Pirates mailbag: What are the odds of an Andrew McCutchen reunion? (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) MLB News. Rumors: Hosmer, Cubs ‘close to a deal’ (report) (MLB.com) Mets-Correa pact expected...
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran catcher to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers haven’t pursued any high-profile free-agent catchers, but they continue to stock up on depth at the position. The latest catcher to add to the list of potential competitors this spring is veteran switch-hitter Andrew Knapp. His signing to a minor-league deal was first reported by Complete...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Would Red Sox trade Casas for one of Marlins' young arms?
The Miami Marlins reportedly want Red Sox first base prospect Triston Casas and have young pitchers to trade. Could the sides strike a deal?. It's a possibility, according to a report in the Miami Herald, which says the Marlins covet Casas, a Florida native with massive power potential, and would be willing to move a "significant player" off their roster to get him.
Cubs latest signing is an inspirational story in the making
The Chicago Cubs brought back pitcher Brad Wieck on Tuesday morning, per FanSided MLB insider Robert Murray. Weick has one hell of a story to tell. Weick has barely pitched in two seasons, but he still has love for the game. The Chicago Cubs inked Weick to a two-year minor league contract. What that means for a chance in the Windy City remains to be seen, but Weick does have successful major-league experience as recently as 2021.
Padres roster review: Matt Carpenter
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Matt Carpenter was historic at the plate in a small sample in 2022 after a disappointing end to his Cardinals tenure
Cubs latest signing may take them out of running for Trey Mancini
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms with first baseman Eric Hosmer, and he already has a big supporter in starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. The Chicago Cubs have filled a variety of needs through free agency this offseason. They brought in a shortstop in Dansby Swanson, a starting pitcher in Jameson Taillon, an outfielder in Cody Bellinger, and a catcher in Tucker Barnhart. The team did have a need at first base still, but they finally addressed in the form of a former four-time Gold Glove winner and World Series champion.
chatsports.com
Offishial news, 1/3/23: Trade targets on Red Sox; Encarnación done with winter ball
Today’s Marlins news roundup also includes reporting about how Miami signed Jean Segura. Monday’s winter ball updates: Jerar Encarnación concluded his participation in the Dominican Winter League after 31 excellent games with Águilas Cibaeñas (regular season and postseason combined); Anthony Maldonado (Criollos de Caguas) was charged with a blown save (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K).
MLB Rumors: Who Red Sox, Marlins Trade Talks Might’ve Involved
The Boston Red Sox haven’t been too involved in the trade market this offseason. However, one former Major League Baseball executive reported that the team has undergone trade discussions with the Miami Marlins. And a few names were also revealed as well. Jim Bowden of The Athletic, who previously...
RUMOR: Johnny Cueto pursuit gets Padres, Marlins, Reds update
The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds are all “vying” to sign right-handed free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto from the Chicago White Sox in MLB free agency, the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal wrote in a Wednesday tweet. Cueto earned a record of 143-107 in 15...
NHL Trade Targets Include Penguins’ Teddy Blueger
Could the trade speculation around the Pittsburgh Penguins turn focus to Teddy Blueger?
Yardbarker
The 'Rookie NFL QBs with the most wins' quiz
The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their QB of the future. He might just lead them into the postseason this year. Kenny Pickett was the only quarterback selected in the first round of last April's draft. He was a local kid who was expected to take over for a legend. He didn't play until Week 4, and didn't start until Week 5. But he helped the Steelers get a W in Week 6, and has seemingly improved every week. His most recent feat? A fourth-quarter comeback victory over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens to keep Pittsburgh's faint playoff hopes alive. He's already won over one important person: head coach Mike Tomlin. But if he can manage to help the Steelers sneak into the postseason in his rookie year, it's fair to say that both his fanbase and his legend would increase exponentially.
247Sports
Carrington's improvements add to optimism at Pittsburgh
I have had the opportunity to watch Saint Frances Academy quite a bit in the last two weeks after having seen them at both the City of Palms in Florida as well as the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York. Sophomore guard Tyler Jackson has been a big storyline throughout,...
Pitt basketball lands local recruit
Coming off a huge win Tuesday night, a recruiting win on Wednesday as Nelly Cummings’ brother, a shooting guard, commits to Pitt in the class of 2024
Rafael Devers contract makes Braves look even better with Austin Riley
The Atlanta Braves look all the wiser after looking at the contract extension the Boston Red Sox gave Rafael Devers. The Boston Red Sox didn’t exactly make their fanbase very happy throughout this offseason. Specifically, they were unable to give shortstop Xander Bogaerts an acceptable contract offer. Then, after negotiating with him at the MLB Winter Meetings, the San Diego Padres swooped in with an 11-year, $280 million contract extension. Bogaerts accepted.
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
