ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Ilya Samsonov to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Blues

Samsonov got the nod in goal after Matt Murray started the last couple of games for the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old is coming off a victory against the same Blues team the Leafs saw on the road last week. However, the goaltender has struggled to recapture the form that saw him lead the NHL in save percentage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game

Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for PRIDE Knight on January 5

VEGAS (January 3, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 3, that the team will host PRIDE Knight presented by Taco Bell on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. PT, when the Golden Knights host the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday night, the Golden Knights will...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy