(UPDATED) Penguins Practice: Injury Updates, Sullivan Stops Practice
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice had a fun start that included a few competitive words uttered in good nature. However, 15 minutes into practice, coach Mike Sullivan stopped the drills to admonish his team for “going through the motions.”. Sullivan demanded everything be faster. Passes...
Derek Lalonde: Detroit Red Wings 'haven't given up' on Alex Nedeljkovic
Derek Lalonde said the Detroit Red Wings still have faith in Alex Nedeljkovic, even as he is vulnerable to losing his job as backup goaltender in the NHL. "We haven’t given up on Ned," Lalonde said Wednesday morning at Little Caesars Arena, shortly after the Wings announced Nedeljkovic had been assigned to the minors for a conditioning stint.
NHL Trade Targets Include Penguins’ Teddy Blueger
Could the trade speculation around the Pittsburgh Penguins turn focus to Teddy Blueger?
FOX Sports
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
Yardbarker
Ilya Samsonov to Start in Goal for Maple Leafs vs. Blues
Samsonov got the nod in goal after Matt Murray started the last couple of games for the Maple Leafs. The 25-year-old is coming off a victory against the same Blues team the Leafs saw on the road last week. However, the goaltender has struggled to recapture the form that saw him lead the NHL in save percentage.
FOX Sports
Washington visits Columbus after Ovechkin's 2-goal game
Washington Capitals (21-13-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (11-23-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Alex Ovechkin scored two goals in the Capitals' 5-4 overtime loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Columbus is 3-7-1 against the Metropolitan...
NHL
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Plans for PRIDE Knight on January 5
VEGAS (January 3, 2023) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, January 3, that the team will host PRIDE Knight presented by Taco Bell on Thursday, January 5 at 7 p.m. PT, when the Golden Knights host the Pittsburgh Penguins at T-Mobile Arena. On Thursday night, the Golden Knights will...
