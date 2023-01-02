BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Athlete’s foot (Tinea pedis) is an infection caused by a fungus that makes the feet itchy and scaly. According to the National Institutes of Health, up to 10% of the population might be affected by infections affecting the toe clefts, and anyone can get athlete’s foot. While it is treatable, prevention is always the best defense. One of the top prevention methods is to wear good quality socks with wicking properties that keep your feet dry.

2 DAYS AGO