The Independent

Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden

Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
qcnews.com

Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Idaho8.com

Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker

Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker, before shifting his support to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan after the first round of voting. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot....
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
Axios

Cash can't buy McCarthy speakership

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's political operation has steered more than $300,000 over the years to the bloc of Republicans who spurned his speaker bid Tuesday, records show. Why it matters: The data underscore the deep ideological divisions in McCarthy's caucus: Even the usual means of political wheel-greasing couldn't beat...
Idaho8.com

For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school

The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
KESQ News Channel 3

McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns

WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to Day One shows there is no The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns appeared first on KESQ.
