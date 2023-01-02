Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Nancy Pelosi Hits Kevin McCarthy With Searing Question In Likely Final Speech As Speaker
When the Republican leader called the omnibus bill “one of the most shameful acts” he's seen in the House, Pelosi asked if he was forgetting something.
Kevin McCarthy floats concession on allowing conservatives to remove House speaker
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is floating a deal with conservatives that would make it easier to remove a House speaker in exchange for his ascension to the post.
Fox News contributor snaps back at Sean Hannity after he interrupts her 14 times to attack Biden
Opinion host Sean Hannity interrupted Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov 14 times to attack President Joe Biden with a litany of complaints. Before Ms Tarlov appeared on the programme on Tuesday night, Mr Hannity went after Mr Biden and New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul for her signing of a bill allowing the composting of human remains. Remains can be “placed into a specially-designed vessel that’s surrounded with natural materials, like wood chips and alfalfa,” the law states. Five other states have such a law in addition to New York. “Let me ask you about this – 2022 was...
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
qcnews.com
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
Idaho8.com
Andy Biggs: Meet the long-shot conservative challenger for speaker
Hard-right Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs mounted a long-shot bid against GOP leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday in the race to become the next House speaker, before shifting his support to Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan after the first round of voting. Biggs peeled off 10 votes in the first ballot....
White House, Democrats, revel in GOP 'disarray' as McCarthy speakership bid flounders
WASHINGTON — Asked during a Tuesday briefing about House Republicans' ongoing struggle to elect a speaker, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre broke into a telling grin. "We're certainly not going to insert ourselves in what's happening on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue," she said, seeming to suppress a laugh as she spoke.
House Democrats cheer as McCarthy fails to clinch speakership multiple times
House Democrats cheered after Republicans failed multiple times to reach a majority to elect House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy to the speaker position.
McCarthy not backing down from speaker bid after heated meeting with GOP: 'I'm not going anywhere'
Rep. Kevin McCarthy said he will continue to push to become the speaker of the new Republican majority despite opposition within his own party.
Idaho8.com
Jim Jordan nominated for speaker by conservative hardliners amid GOP infighting for House leadership
Conservative hardliners nominated Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio on Tuesday to be speaker of the House during the chamber’s second and third votes amid the floor fight for House leadership. Jordan, in an effort to show party unity, nominated GOP leader Kevin McCarthy in the second round of voting....
Kevin McCarthy loses second round of voting for House speaker amid GOP defections
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy lost a second round of votes to become House Speaker after a coterie of House conservatives voted against his bid.A coterie of conservatives voted for Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio despite the fact that Mr Jordan gave an impassioned speech urging his colleagues to support Mr McCarthy. In all, only 203 Republicans voted for Mr McCarthy for Speaker, 15 votes short of the requisite 218 votes needed to obtain the gavel. Conversely, all 212 Democrats voted for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Republican hardliners had criticised Mr McCarthy’s bid to become speaker of the House...
GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker
WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
Cash can't buy McCarthy speakership
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's political operation has steered more than $300,000 over the years to the bloc of Republicans who spurned his speaker bid Tuesday, records show. Why it matters: The data underscore the deep ideological divisions in McCarthy's caucus: Even the usual means of political wheel-greasing couldn't beat...
Idaho8.com
For freshman members of Congress, January 3 feels a bit like first day of school
The 118th Congress will officially get underway Tuesday — and for freshman lawmakers, the transition can feel a bit like the first day of school. New members are coming to Washington from all over the country and must now learn the ins and outs of Capitol Hill. That means learning how to navigate unfamiliar territory, and tackling a lengthy to-do list of new challenges.
Republicans at odds over border security, adding to deadlock in vote for Speaker
Republicans failed to unify behind a single leader for Speaker of the House of Representatives despite multiple rounds of deadlocked voting that continued on Wednesday, and one of the issues dogging GOP unification is enforcement of the Southwest border.
Idaho8.com
January 6 committee warns White House it can’t ensure identity of anonymous witnesses will remain protected
The House January 6 committee has warned President Joe Biden’s White House that it cannot ensure that the identity of personnel who cooperated with its probe on the condition of anonymity will remain protected once the panel dissolves on Tuesday. The select committee had agreed it “would do its...
Lauren Boebert bucks Donald Trump’s push for a Kevin McCarthy speakership
Colorado’s Republican representatives remained at the center of U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s continued inability to secure his much-desired spot as Speaker of the House on Wednesday.
Idaho8.com
Biden says he intends to visit US-Mexico border during next week’s trip
President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he intends to visit the US-Mexico border when he travels next week to the North American Leaders’ Summit in Mexico City. “That’s my intention, we’re working out the details now,” Biden told reporters before boarding Air Force One. The visit...
McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns
WASHINGTON (AP) — Unable to elect Republican leader Kevin McCarthy as the new House speaker Tuesday, the Republicans adjourned for the day in disarray as the party tries to regroup from his a historic defeat after a long, messy start for the new Congress. The surprise move end to Day One shows there is no The post McCarthy fails in marathon votes for speaker, House adjourns appeared first on KESQ.
