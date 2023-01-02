ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WATCH: ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck talks Bills-Bengals

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
ESPN will broadcast Monday Night Football between the Bills (12-3) and Bengals (11-4) in Week 17. As always, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck is on the call.

Buck previewed the contest with WKBW-TV in Buffalo and revealed he has a hard time choosing between the two sides. But Buck wasn’t discussing the winner of the game, instead, it was about his rooting interest. He likes both teams and thinks both fan bases deserve winners.

Check out Buck in the attached WKBW-TV clip with Matthew Bove below:

