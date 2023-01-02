An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after a viral video captured him punching a 14-year-old girl in the head during an after-school fight on Staten Island — prompting a swift rebuke from Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. During an unrelated appearance, Adams said he was “not pleased with what I saw on the video,” which was widely shared on social media. The footage showed the cop — identified by sources as Nicholas Scalzo — pummeling the teen as he and another officer tried to break up a brawl that broke out near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. “I...

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO