Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rents as low as $0 in Bronx affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBronx, NY
Christmas Doll House Still Dark but Hopes to Return Next YearBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
On New Year's Eve, a 21-year-old woman got on the subway to head home. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Yuri Garcia?Fatim HemrajQueens, NY
Related
Armed suspect who robbed 2 LI businesses at gunpoint sought
Suffolk County officials are looking to identify an armed suspect accused of robbing two businesses on Long Island last month.
Herald Community Newspapers
Police seek suspect connected in RVC bank robbery
Chase Bank in Rockville Centre was robbed in broad daylight on Jan. 3, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Robbery Squad detectives with Nassau County Police said an unknown male entered the bank and approached the teller. He presented her with a note demanding money and threatened the use of a weapon, according to police.
Police: Fatal Morrisania shooting suspect in custody, identified
A man is now in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of 34-year-old man in the Bronx last Thursday.
Man, 45, found fatally shot in Long Island home
Police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man who was found shot to death in his Long Island home early Tuesday.
News 12
Man wanted for stealing vehicle with dog inside from woman pumping gas in Mineola
Nassau police are looking for a male suspect who stole a vehicle from a woman while she was pumping gas at a BP station in Mineola on Monday afternoon. According to detectives, the 60-year-old female victim was standing outside her vehicle on the passenger side at the station located on West Jericho Turnpike fueling up her 2020 white Range Rover.
Man Indicted For North Amityville Impaired Driving Crash That Paralyzed Victim, DA Says
A 27-year-old man was charged with vehicular assault after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs on Long Island and rear-ending another vehicle in a crash that caused a victim to become paralyzed in all four limbs. Tristan McLaughlin, of Seaford, was indicted on charges related to the crash that happened...
Teller Refuses Nassau Bank Robber's Demands; Suspect Sought In Second Heist Minutes Later
Police are investigating two separate bank robberies on Long Island that occurred a half-hour apart, one successful and the other not so much. Nassau County Police officers were first called at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, with reports of a robbery at a Chase Bank in Rockville Centre, located on North Village Avenue.
Man Charged After Victim's Legs Amputated In Alleged Drunk Driving Crash In Brentwood, DA Says
A 25-year-old man is facing felony charges after he allegedly drove on Long Island while drunk at more than twice the legal limit and crashed into a victim, causing her legs to be amputated. Kevin Rosas Daqui, of Brooklyn, was indicted for the crash that happened in Brentwood in November,...
Bronx man, 64, beaten, robbed at front door; suspect sought
The victim was entering his apartment at Hawthorne Drive and Metropolitan Avenue in Parkchester around 8 a.m. on Dec. 11 when his attacker pushed him as walked inside.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Selden Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole a package from a porch in Selden in December. A woman rode up to a house on Owen Circle and allegedly stole a package containing two pairs of Ugg boots on December 7.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for two Suffolk County robberies
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers, and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad and Seventh Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who robbed two businesses in December. A man entered Nirvana Smoke Shop, located at 382 Medford Ave. in North Patchogue, struck an...
NYPD officer suspended; seen punching girl while responding to Staten Island fight
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — An NYPD officer was suspended without pay after he was caught on video pummeling a girl while responding to a Staten Island melee Tuesday, authorities said. The cops were on patrol in the area when an after-school fight broke out at the corner of Port Richmond Avenue and Van Riper Street […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Harlem teen indicted for brutally murdering girlfriend during argument over phone
An 18-year-old faces murder charges for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend to death in Harlem last month, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. According to prosecutors, Syaire Crumbley brutally stabbed 16-year-old Saniyah Lawrence on Dec. 11 during a heated argument that began when the young woman received a phone call inside a friend’s apartment.
wshu.org
New York attorney general to investigate fatal Suffolk County police-involved shooting last week
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the death of a Medford man killed by Suffolk County police last Wednesday. Three unnamed police officers responded to a call at an apartment complex where 56-year-old Enrique Lopez was reportedly threatening his roommate with a fire extinguisher. When the officers...
mynbc5.com
Police: Man who stabbed 2 officers on Long Island was 56-year-old ex-con
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Police on Long Island, New York, have identified a man who stabbed two officers before being killed by police as a 56-year ex-con who once served two years in prison for assaulting another law enforcement officer. Suffolk County police on Thursday night said the man...
Bronx auto shop worker slain by couple trying to steal his car as brother helplessly watches: ‘Shot right in front of me’ (EXCLUSIVE)
A Bronx auto shop worker was shot to death in front of his brother during a clash with a man and woman trying to steal his car by having it towed away, police said Wednesday. Aboubacar Toure, 34, died Thursday following an escalating physical confrontation at the auto body shop he runs at E. 167th St. and Park Ave. in Morrisania, cops said. “They killed my brother!” Toure’s distraught brother, ...
News 12
Police: Man wanted for attempted robbery of Rockville Centre bank
Police are searching for the man wanted for an attempted robbery in Rockville Centre. According to police, the incident happened at Chase Bank on North Village around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Detectives tell News 12 a man walked in and presented a note demanding money. The man then threatened the use...
2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
News 12
Bridgeport man identified as victim killed in New Year's Day Route 15 shooting
Friends and family of a Bridgeport man killed on New Year's Day in Hamden spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday about their loss. Those who knew and loved 23-year-old Adrian Lopez say their community has been deeply impacted by his death — and they're still trying to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss.
NYPD cop suspended after pummeling 14-year-old girl during after-school fight: ‘Supposed to be breaking it up’
An NYPD officer has been suspended without pay after a viral video captured him punching a 14-year-old girl in the head during an after-school fight on Staten Island — prompting a swift rebuke from Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday. During an unrelated appearance, Adams said he was “not pleased with what I saw on the video,” which was widely shared on social media. The footage showed the cop — identified by sources as Nicholas Scalzo — pummeling the teen as he and another officer tried to break up a brawl that broke out near Edwin Markham Middle School at around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. “I...
Comments / 0