What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve

WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
KANSAS STATE
Defense One

Pentagon Scrambles to Prep New COVID Rules as Vaccine Mandate Nears End

Pentagon leaders, who must scrap their COVID-vaccine mandate within three weeks, are trying to figure out what happens after that. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act—signed into law by President Joe Biden Dec. 23—requires Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind his 2021 memo to vaccinate all military personnel within 30 days of the bill’s signing.
