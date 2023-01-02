Read full article on original website
What's in the $1.7 trillion spending bill Moran voted to approve
WASHINGTON —Lawmakers return to work Tuesday to a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. The Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely. Late last week, President Biden signed the $1.7 trillion government spending bill that will finance federal agencies through...
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
Defense One
Pentagon Scrambles to Prep New COVID Rules as Vaccine Mandate Nears End
Pentagon leaders, who must scrap their COVID-vaccine mandate within three weeks, are trying to figure out what happens after that. The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act—signed into law by President Joe Biden Dec. 23—requires Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to rescind his 2021 memo to vaccinate all military personnel within 30 days of the bill’s signing.
Military.com
Major to Be First Air National Guard Flight Nurse Awarded Distinguished Flying Cross
An officer with the Minnesota National Guard is set to be awarded the prestigious Distinguished Flying Cross for heroism during the collapse of Afghanistan when U.S. troops worked frantically to evacuate as many allies as possible as the Taliban took over the country. Maj. Katie Lunning, who is assigned to...
Fort Bragg to receive more than $84.5M in defense budget. Here’s what it’s going toward.
Fort Bragg will receive more than $84.5 million to go toward construction projects including a new gun range, Special Forces buildings and a child care center, according to the 2023 defense budget. The $816.7 billion National Defense Authorization Act, which outlines defense spending and policy changes, was signed Dec. 23...
