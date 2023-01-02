Read full article on original website
Related
Edward Norton 'Uncomfortable' After Finding Out His Ancestors Owned Slaves
"When you read slave aged 8, you just, you want to die," said the "Fight Club" and "Glass Onion" actor after a grim discovery on an upcoming episode PBS show "Finding Your Roots."
Harry And Meghan Would Like a Word. We Should at Least Listen | Opinion
Harry & Meghan is a sublime artifact of modern propaganda, but not in the sinister sense of the word.
Why Joe Biden Is Not Attending Pope Benedict's Funeral but Went to Queen's
The late pope had asked for his funeral to be simple and there will only be two official national delegations.
Political Partisanship Is High but One Thing Everyone Agrees on Is Broadband
The pandemic may have driven the political wedge deeper in many ways, but fortunately, for everyone's sake, we all agree on broadband.
Jenna Ortega Comparison to Kanye West Over 'Antisemitic Hate' Sparks Debate
In response to a tweet posted by Ortega, "The Times of Israel" recently published an article asking: "Jenna Ortega vs. Kanye: Whose antisemitic hate is worse?"
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1086M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0