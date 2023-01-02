ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Homicides in Hartford highest in nearly two decades, record number of illegal guns seized

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33LYvB_0k0q433900
The vast majority of the homicides reported in Hartford in 2022 were due to personal disputes, according to Hartford Police Department Lt. Aaron Boisvert. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Two people were killed after a dispute over a dog outside of a Hartford apartment in June. Another person was killed over a parking spot

In 2022, Hartford saw the most fatal violence since there were 46 homicides recorded in 2003, Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said. There were 39 homicides through Dec. 29, surpassing the 34 recorded in 2021.

Over a third of the recorded homicides reported in 2003 were due to one incident — the Greenwood Health Center fire, an arson case at a nursing home that claimed 16 lives.

Despite the increase in homicides, the number of non-fatal shooting victims is down about 8% year-to-date through Dec. 17, from 148 in 2021 to 136 in 2022, according to the most recent Compstat Report from the Hartford Police Department.

The number of aggravated assaults involving firearms is down 21% year-to-date, too, from 192 through Dec. 17, 2021, to 151 through the same time period in 2022.

Property-related crime spiked, with a 52% increase in reported robberies, a 29% increase in robberies with firearms, 34% in burglaries and 3% in larcenies. The number of auto thefts declined 23% from 2021 when there was a rash of catalytic converter thefts throughout the state.

“Although the number of shooting incidents is down this year, the number of fatalities is up and I think that’s a reflection of the fact that so much of this violence is so intensely personal and arises from personal disputes that escalate quickly and tragically when there are guns present,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said in a phone interview Friday.

The vast majority of the homicides reported this year were due to personal disputes, Boisvert said. In years past many were gang- or drug-related, which still happen, but personal disputes or altercations are “going right to deadly violence or a shooting,” he said.

“We’re seeing more and more meaningless, what seems like meaningless, reasons to kill somebody,” Boisvert said.

He pointed to the incident where a person was killed over a parking spot as an example. He could not get into specifics due to an active investigation, but said it happened “not too long ago.”

Two people were killed after a personal dispute on June 19 . Police responded to a multi-family home on Franklin Avenue and found three unresponsive gunshot victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, 39-year-old Chase Eugene Garrett and 27-year-old Christina Dang, and another person was transported to an area hospital to undergo surgery. All three victims were residents of the multi-family home.

Police said the shooting happened after a disagreement over a dog. Dang and Garrett had a 4-month-old child together, Chosen’One Chase Garrett, who was strapped to his mother’s chest when she was killed.

A woman was shot and killed during an altercation at a party at a residence on Shultas Place on July 4. Police responded to the home for a ShotSpotter activation and found 22-year-old Jayla Heaven with injuries from a shooting, she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police said

One person died and two people were critically injured after a shooting on Park Street on Oct. 3 . The Hartford Police Department received reports of multiple shots fired in the parking lot of the Lofts on Park apartment building.

Police found 23-year-old Jahziel Phillips-Ray of Hartford unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers began life-saving measures, but he died on the scene. A second man was located next to the building suffering from gunshot wounds.

While on the scene, a local hospital notified police of the third man suffering from gunshot wounds who was dropped off at the hospital. The man was identified as Joseph Ray, 22, of Hartford.

On Nov. 9, a Hartford man, identified as 46-year-old Lamonte Brown, was shot and killed on Main Street . Police said Brown was walking down the street when the man and woman approached him, got into an argument and then the man shot Brown multiple times. Police said it was likely the three knew each other.

In that homicide, a police cruiser passed by the three people about 10 seconds before shots were fired, Boisvert said at the time.

This shooting came one day after police found 32-year-old Angel King with multiple gunshot wounds in a hotel room on Weston Street . He later died at St. Francis Hospital.

Two brothers, 20-year-old Cesar Deaza-Escobar and 19-year-old Jonas Deaza-Escobar, were killed in a shooting inside a multi-family home on Barker Street on Nov. 23. Police found the two men with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to the home before 1 a.m. They were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Police believe the shooting was targeted and the perpetrator entered the home through the back door.

Hours before the reported shooting, Cesar Deaza-Escobar posted a message to Facebook celebrating his 20th birthday. He had celebrated it the day before he was killed.

“We can’t be in a hotel room. We can’t be on someone’s back porch. We can’t be in an apartment,” Boisvert said in November. “It’s just you try to direct resources where they need to go, but we can’t be everywhere.”

He said most of the firearms used in homicides this year were illegal guns. He declined to identify exactly how many due to active investigations.

Hartford police seized 367 illegal guns in 2022 through Dec. 29, more than one per day on average. Police have also seized 58 ghost guns, firearms that are 3-D printed and are often unregistered with the state, more than one per week on average.

“As far as in my career, we’ve never seen that many guns come off the street,” Boisvert said. “We’re getting more guns off the street, doing more investigations, yet violence continues to rise. That’s where it becomes tricky.”

He pointed to a combination of higher volumes of illegal guns on the street and improved police work as a reason for the increase in seizures.

“Our police have done a tremendous job of solving and making arrests, in both fatal and non-fatal shootings,” Bronin said. “Which is a critical part of preventing future violence to demonstrate that you cannot commit an act of violence in our community and expect to get away with it.”

Bronin said that an “honest conversation” needs to be had about the people involved in gun violence returning to the community too quickly after being arrested.

“A significant percentage of gun violence suspects over the past year were out on bail when they shot somebody,” Bronin said. “We’re finding it difficult to keep individuals who are arrested for their involvement in gun violence behind bars pre-trial.”

He said it is a concern that needs to be addressed legislatively at some point.

“I’m proud that Connecticut has some of the strongest common sense gun laws in the country,” Bronin said. “But for those laws to be as effective as possible, there needs to be greater consequence for breaking them.”

Comments / 27

Vickianne Palma
2d ago

Sorry, your"Russian troll" is correct. Lawful gun owners follow the law. These are all ILLEGAL guns....duh! What do you expect from Democrat run cities: Chicago, Detroit, New York, Baltimore, Hartford, LA, San Francisco etc etc.

Reply
13
Vickianne Palma
2d ago

Now the Courant discovers this? I canceled my Courant subscription years ago. Oh my they are finally reporting the facts....?!

Reply(1)
11
Tom
2d ago

Hartford,New Haven,Bridgeport…on and on democrat control has turn these places into no go zones. The Dems love their criminals

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

2 men arrested for 2021 fatal shooting in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — North Haven police arrested two suspects for a fatal shooting that left one man dead in the summer of 2021. The incident began on July 17, when police responded to reports of a shooting on Dixwell Avenue. After arriving at the scene, officers found 28-year-old Davonte Warren from New Haven […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hamden man arrested for 3rd-degree arson in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man was arrested on Thursday for arson committed in West Haven back in November of 2022. West Haven police stated that the incident took place on Nov. 14, when the fire and police departments were called to investigate an arson fire that took place in Peterson Field. Officers […]
HAMDEN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol man gets eight years in prison for shooting, other offenses

BRISTOL - A Bristol man has been sentenced to eight years in prison after shooting a woman in 2020. Brandon Forcella, 26, of 63 Gridley St., faced sentencing on Tuesday in New Britain Superior Court after previously taking a plea bargain. Following the eight-year prison sentence, the 26-year-old will be...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Hartford police search for armed robbery suspect at DB Mart

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are searching for a robbery suspect who stole about $1,500 from a convenience store on Wednesday. Just after midnight, police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery at the DB Mart on Maple Avenue. The investigation revealed that the suspect demanded that the store clerks provide him […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

MISSING: Hartford 7-year-old gone since Christmas Day

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are calling on the public to help them locate a missing 7-year-old boy, Taylor Funnye. Police listed Funnye as an “endangered runaway” who has been missing from Hartford since Christmas Day. He is described as being a Black boy with black hair and brown eyes. He is 4’8″ tall […]
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

Officer McKernan Refuels For Double Duty

Officer Ashley McKernan was two hours into her second consecutive shift Wednesday morning when she finally found a moment to fuel back up for the next hours on the beat. She parked her cruiser outside the WEB (Whalley-Edgewood-Beaver Hills) District 10 police substation in the Minore’s lot at 10 a.m. and paused for a brunch of a Chicken Caprese quesadilla and Mango Magic beverage (energizer added) from nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 5 years in prison for role in cocaine trafficking operation: DOJ

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – 41-year-old Felix Ortega-Pagan of Waterbury has been sentenced to five years in prison and four months of supervised release for trafficking cocaine, according to the Department of Justice. An investigation led by the Postal Inspection Service’s Bulk Trafficking Task Force uncovered a drug trafficking operation headed by Pierre Joshwan Rodriguez of […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

Corrections officer on disability worked for JetBlue: State

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — A South Windsor man who was placed on temporary total disability but worked for JetBlue is charged with illegally collecting worker's compensation benefits. Michael McLeod, 35, of South Windsor, was arrested Wednesday and charged with illegally collecting $16,239.17 in Workers’ Compensation benefits during his employment...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
WTNH

27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A Wallingford man was arrested for his relationship with minors via Snapchat

WALLINGFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A 40-year old man was arrested for persuading two minor girls to take sexually explicit photographs and videos through Snapchat. Christopher Liscio was charged with child exploitation and drug trafficking offenses between January 2016 and February 2020. He communicated with one of the minors at approximately...
WALLINGFORD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police: Gunshot victim found on Allen St. in Springfield has died

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man who was shot in Springfield New Year’s Day on Allen Street in Springfield has died from his injuries, police confirm. The shooting happened Sunday evening. [READ MORE: Crews respond to active scene on Allen Street in Springfield]. According to the Springfield Police Department...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Man Found Shot Dead On New Haven Roadway

A 23-year-old man was found shot dead on a roadway after police in Connecticut responded to a Shotspotter alert.The incident took place in New Haven around 3:15 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, on Grand Avenue between Poplar Street and Blatchley Avenue.Officers responding to the area located Dontae Myers…
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Police identify New Haven man killed in New Year's Eve crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE — Police have released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash on New Year’s Eve. The man was identified as Rufus Smith, 39, of New Haven, according to Woodbridge police. He was driving a 2001 Lexus sedan on Route 69 southbound around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 at the time of the crash, police said.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy