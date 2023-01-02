ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple AirPod deals in the January sales 2023: Best offers on wireless earbuds

By Daisy Lester
 3 days ago

If you’re looking for a little pick-me-up this winter, the January sales are a good place to start. Whether you’ve got Christmas gift cards to spend or want to score a saving on a pricey bit of tech, you’ll find discounts on everything from fashion and tech to home appliances , air fryers , mattresses and more.

From televisions and smart speakers to smartphones and headphones , we’ll be tracking the biggest and best technology discounts in the January sales in our main tech guide .

But some products are too important to be bundled with others – and that’s why we’re highlighting the best deals on Apple’s AirPods .

The perennially popular wireless earphones always review well but are rarely on sale. However, during key annual sales events such as Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day and, of course, the January sales, some retailers slash their prices on both the regular AirPods and pricier incarnations.

So, if you’re an Apple fan in the market for a new pair of wireless buds, we’ve pulled out the best January sales offers below.

Apple AirPods pro 2nd gen: Was £249, now £239, Amazon.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t88rm_0k0q3qWg00

You can save £10 on the second-generation AirPods pro 2 earbuds, which offer extra features compared with the previous AirPods pro from 2021. Boasting better audio quality, stronger noise-cancelling and better battery life, “the new AirPods pro are a significant improvement over the already splendid first-generation model,” noted our reviewer . While just a £10 saving, the AirPods pro 2 are rarely discounted.

Apple AirPods, 3rd gen: Was £179, now £169, Bt.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124Kql_0k0q3qWg00

If you’re after the third-generation AirPods, the BT Shop has reduced the buds by £10 in the January sales. With new features – think improved audio, longer battery life and a distinctive new look – the 3rd generation model look more like the premium AirPods pro, but lack some of the features of the pricier headphones such as noise-cancelling.

“The new AirPods 3rd generation are a very big step up from the second-generation model. The improved audio is noticeable, especially with spatial audio and the new shape,” our writer said in their review of the buds .

Apple AirPods 2nd gen: Was £139, now £129, Johnlewis.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqcQ4_0k0q3qWg00

Apple debuted its wireless earbuds in 2016, straight after removing the headphone jack from its iPhones. They were called the AirPods, and they soon won a place in our hearts. Then the 2nd gen earbuds were released in 2019. Despite being a few years old now, they still pack a punch. Our writer noted that they are “some of the very lightest in-ears you can find”, adding that “the design is unchanged since day one, but improved electronics inside mean that, like on the pro model, you can say, ‘Hey, Siri’ to invoke the virtual assistant without even touching the earbuds”.

