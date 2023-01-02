ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Man cheats death after 70ft sinkhole swallows his garden

By Sophie Watson
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRgnP_0k0q3pdx00

A terrified father has told how he cheated death by “three seconds” after a 70ft-deep sinkhole appeared outside his front door.

Harri Chadha lept in fright when a giant cavern suddenly opened up where he had been standing just moments earlier.

Dramatic pictures shows how the 15ft-wide hole swallowed up Harri’s garden path and front garden outside his home in Halesowen, West Midlands.

The fashion photographer said: “I must have done something good somewhere because I really should be dead.

“I had just been standing on the path after closing my front door moments before the earth collapsed in on itself.

“Literally three to five seconds earlier and I would have been a goner for certain.”

He continued: “The sinkhole was 70ft deep, I don’t think they would have ever found my body.

“What scared me was the gas gushing out of the hole, but initially I was still told it was OK to stay there that night.”

Harri moved into his leasehold property 13 years ago and is now in temporary rented accommodation after being told it could “take months” to make his home safe.

He added: “I’ve had to move into a rented property because my son told me this is going to take months to sort out.

“I have not even been allowed to go back and collect any essentials, the flat had to be broken into to save our cat, I never thought I’d see it again.

“The other residents have been so kind to me, far more than the management company have been. They haven’t even asked me how I’m doing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeayK_0k0q3pdx00

The sinkhole is thought to have been caused by underground sewage pipes collapsing as a result of building work being done above ground.

Gas pipes were smashed in the collapse, leading firefighters to order an immediate evacuation.

He and seven other residents were ordered out of their homes after the sinkhole emerged at Haden Arch Court on November 20.

Severn Trent Water blame the sinkhole on building work being carried out without planning permission.

Eight residents have not been allowed back to their properties, which are managed by Remus, since the sinkhole appeared on November 20.

The hole is being filled in with another hole dug to collect water which is being pumped into a nearby river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0euW_0k0q3pdx00

Meanwhile gas and water companies are desperately trying to make the area safe to allow people back in their homes.

Another resident, who only gave his name as Geoff, said: “I’ve been forced to sleep on a friend’s sofa for more than a month.

“It’s a nightmare because I wasn’t even allowed back home to pick up any of my things.

“I don’t think the place will ever be safe and I just worry about my home being swallowed up.

“There’s no chance of ever being able to sell the place either.”

Residents were initially allowed to stay in their homes after the sinkhole first emerged on November 20.

The next day West Midlands Fire Service and gas officials inspected the site and ordered an immediate evacuation.

Since the collapse, eight families have been given financial assistance by Severn Trent – who have not accepted liability - with four still being supported.

A spokesman for Severn Trent said: “The sinkhole has appeared due to a damaged sewer pipe, which was built over without the correct build over agreement, meaning the foundations of the building are very close to the pipe.

“This means it will be a complicated and complex repair with access issues, and will take time to complete.

“Severn Trent has stepped in to support the residents of Haden Arch since the end of November.

“Despite Severn Trent not being at fault, and as a gesture of goodwill, we have provided alternative accommodation for some of the residents, as this is clearly a distressing time for everyone, especially over the holidays.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand

A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Outsider.com

Giant ‘Freak’ Wave Kills 3 and Injures Over a Dozen on Beach

On the sunny Saturday afternoon of December 17, the beach in the coastal city of Durban, South Africa, was packed. Countless locals and tourists alike flocked to the soft sand and cool waters for a day of fun and relaxation. As the day came to an end, however, a day of leisure turned into a harrowing ordeal when a giant “freak” wave came crashing into the shore.
The US Sun

Horror moment climber, 22, plunged 200ft to his death in front of onlookers after tragic note from pal found in his car

A TIGHT-KNIT rock climbing community is in shock after witnessing a 22-year-old free climber plummet 200ft to his death in Yosemite National Park. The group watched in horror as the unnamed male climber's lifeless body lay for 12 hours before California officials were able to recover his remains from the dangerous El Cajon Mountain terrain on Monday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
People

At Least 21 Campers Dead, 12 Missing After Landslide Tears Through Family Campsite in Malaysia

Another 12 people remain missing after the torrent of mud slammed into the campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali A landslide has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, including five children, after a torrent of mud slammed into a campsite Friday night in the town of Batang Kali, Malaysia, where another 12 remain missing. At least seven people have been hospitalized while, fortunately, others were able to walk away from the debris amid the ongoing rescue at an organic farm, where more than 90 people were sleeping...
Daily Mail

'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A

A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
Upworthy

Woman wakes up alone on a train station bench. Then, she found a note and some money in her hand

Ellie Farnfiled will forever be grateful to the good Samaritan who helped her when she really needed it. She was traveling from Redhill in Surrey to London Victoria on October 21, 2015, when she fell unconscious. To her surprise, when she woke up, she found a £10 (about $12) note and a handwritten letter from a person called Tom. According to the Independent, the note read: "I hope by the time you read this you are feeling better. You had a seizure on the train and I took you off." He apologized for having possibly hurt her leg when he walked on it "before realizing" she was on the floor "having a fit."
New York Post

Teen spends Christmas in the hospital after swallowing a bluebottle

A teenage boy spent Christmas Day in hospital after swallowing a bluebottle while swimming at Bondi Beach in Australia. The 18-year-old managed to make his way back to shore after the stinger crawled into his mouth, where he was treated by lifeguards, who called an ambulance at about 1:20 pm. A spokeswoman for NSW Ambulance told NCA NewsWire that paramedics attended the scene and took the boy by road to St Vincent’s Hospital. He was later discharged, the hospital confirmed on Monday. It is not known how the bluebottle made its way into the boy’s mouth, or if it was dead or alive...
The Independent

‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row

A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Daily Mail

Owner who tried frantically to save woman after his three dogs viciously mauled her breaks his silence about the 'haunting' day: 'It will be with me for the rest of my life'

The owner of three dogs who mauled a mum-of-three to death has spoken about the 'haunting' day after he was found guilty of breaching animal safety laws. Amanda Carmichael was killed by the unregistered American Staffordshire-cross dogs in Maryborough, Queensland in June 2021. The dogs' owner George Cooksley, who faced...
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy