2 Chainz reacts to Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo's death
Pioneering rapper and former Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo has been found dead aged 43.
Among those reacting to the news is fellow rapper 2 Chainz , who described her as a "real legend" in an emotional tribute.
While no cause of death was disclosed as of the morning of Monday, 2 December, the rapper appeared to place blame on Fentanyl .
"All this fentanyl ... killing too many of us," he said.
Described as a "Memphis legend," she recently shared that she felt she was the "blueprint" for fellow artists.
