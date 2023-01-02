Takeaway owner offers everyone in Edinburgh free pizza over next month

A takeaway owner in Edinburgh has offered everyone in the city a free pizza thoughout January.

The boss of Pure Pizza, Morningside, said he wanted to help households and individuals struggling with the cost of living crisis but estimates it will cost him around £12,000.

Marc Wilkinson, 55, said the gesture would also give his part-time staff more work.

“I’m very happy with my plan because it’s a win, win, win for everyone,” he told the BBC . “The customers benefit, the suppliers benefit and my team of chefs benefit as it gives them more hours of work.”

Mr Wilkinson said that idea came after hearing stories of how many people were affected by the soaring cost of household bills.

“I just thought that my ovens are running all day anyway, so they may as well be working at full capacity all day if it helps people,” he told the broadcaster.

The free pizzas will be offered to people who visit his takeaway in Morningside Drive during January, although they will not be available between 5.30pm and 8.30pm. Customers will need to provide a valid phone number to claim their pizza.

“I hope my idea doesn’t get out of hand but I’m not going to start asking for proof of address, they won’t have to bring in a council tax bill with their address on it,” he added.

According to Pure Pizza’s website , the takeaway has the largest oven capacity of any pizza delivery operation in Edinburgh, and can cook 18 pizzas every six minutes.

Mr Wilkinson said he hopes that anyone who takes up the offer will pass on their own act of kindness.