Saint Louis County, MN

katcountry989.com

Snow Expected Into Wednesday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Updated Snow reports, as snow continues

Tuesday’s evening commute became messy as snow edged into the Northland and continued through the overnight making for a snowcovered morning commute. Snow is expected to continue around and south of the Head of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Snow clears out from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday. The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today

We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland

Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin

A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
WISCONSIN STATE
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
WASECA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Snow, slick travel expected Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – A strong winter storm will continue to meander through the region leading to additional impacts on Wednesday. As a result, an ALERT DAY is in place. A **Winter Weather Advisory** is in effect for several counties along and west of the I-35 corridor until Wednesday evening.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

DULUTH, MN

