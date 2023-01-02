Read full article on original website
Tuesday’s Snowfall Total in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another round of heavy snow fell on St. Cloud on Tuesday with more snow in the forecast for Wednesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 6.8 inches of snow in St. Cloud from Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Snowfall totals around central Minnesota...
Snow Expected Into Wednesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Portions of the Northland are under a Winter Weather Advisory and a Winter Storm Warning Tuesday afternoon through much of Wednesday. Southern St. Louis and all of Carlton Counties could see 3 to six inches of snow with gusty winds with a Winter Weather Advisory from noon Tuesday to noon on Wednesday.
Updated Snow reports, as snow continues
Tuesday’s evening commute became messy as snow edged into the Northland and continued through the overnight making for a snowcovered morning commute. Snow is expected to continue around and south of the Head of Lake Superior through Wednesday. Snow clears out from the northwest Wednesday night and Thursday. The...
Here’s How Much The First Snowstorm Of 2023 Has Dropped On The Northland So Far
We only got a couple of days into 2023 before getting our first snowstorm of the year. While the snowfall totals haven't been as high as that of our big December storm just a couple of weeks ago, it has made travel difficult across the Northland and added to the already large piles of snow in parking lots and along driveways and roads across the region.
Brandon Weatherz: Travel deteriorates today
We continue to monitor a winter system that will impact the region beginning today and lasting through Wednesday. As of this morning, there has been a trend toward a more prolonged timeframe of snow and a slightly more northerly track, leading to higher numbers. A line from the Brainerd Lakes Area to Duluth remains on the northern edge of heavy snow potential, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory is in place along and south of this line. The Advisory starts at noon today and lasts until noon tomorrow.
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Sabrina Ullman: Wet, heavy snow slowly entering Northland
Tonight will be calm with a west wind becoming northeast after midnight. Portions of Pine, Burnett, Washburn, and Sawyer Counties may see light snow overnight, but we stay mostly dry until Tuesday morning. Snow will move in from the south starting at around 11 am Tuesday. It will reach the...
The Twin Cities may get 6-10 inches of snow from the next storm, which is expected to hit in 48 hours
MINNEAPOLIS – We've had a relatively calm start to the New Year, but now we're in the midst of our third major storm in the last four weeks, and this one is expected to last for at least two days.
1-3-23 winter storm moving into wisconsin
A winter storm is moving across parts of Wisconsin early this week with areas of snow, sleet and freezing rain. National Weather Service meteorologist Taylor Patterson says rain Tuesday will turn over to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. “This storm system is expected to linger over much of Wisconsin on Tuesday and even into Wednesday,” Patterson told WFDL news. “We’ll be seeing a lot of mixed precipitation throughout the start of this week.”
Travel advisories issued for portions of Southern Minnesota as storm moves closer
As our next winter storm moves into the upper Midwest, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is issuing No Travel advisories for counties in southern Minnesota due to visibility issues caused by the combination of heavy snowfall and strong winds. As the storm moves further to the northeast, travel conditions...
MnDOT: No travel advised in southwestern Minnesota
Our mixed bag of weather is of course impacting the roads on the first day many folks returned to their workplaces after the holiday break. MnDOT’s Anne Meyer shares the latest with WCCO’s Laura Oakes.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
Minnesota State Patrol Advises You To Work From Home Today If You Can
Spin outs, crashes, and stuck cars have made travel very dangerous in portions of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol is asking you to stay off the roads in certain areas of Minnesota today if you can. Looking at the Minnesota Department of Transportation's road condition map this morning, you can...
Minnesota weather: Current road conditions [6 a.m. Tuesday]
Difficult travel conditions are expected in parts of Minnesota on Tuesday as freezing rain and heavy snow falls. FOX 9's Bill Keller has the latest, as of 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
ALERT DAY: Snow, slick travel expected Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – A strong winter storm will continue to meander through the region leading to additional impacts on Wednesday. As a result, an ALERT DAY is in place. A **Winter Weather Advisory** is in effect for several counties along and west of the I-35 corridor until Wednesday evening.
Weather Sketch: Grant Humphrey
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for January 3rd, 2023: Grant Humphrey. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
SE Minnesota Counties West of Rochester Under Ice Storm Warning
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning for southern Minnesota Counties west of Rochester. The warning begins at 6 p.m. Monday in Mower, Dodge, Steele and Freeborn Counties in southeast Minnesota. The cities of Mankato and Fairmont are also included in the ice warning.
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Road conditions clearing for now, round two tomorrow
Minnesota roads and highways remained treacherous for much of Tuesday. But while many have since cleared, it's only just in time for another round of snow Wednesday.
Snow — and travel headaches — keep piling up across much of Minnesota
Steady light snow continued falling across much of Minnesota on Wednesday, the second part of a multi-day winter storm causing treacherous road conditions across the region — if drivers were even able to dig out their vehicles and reach a cleared road. The snow also presented a big challenge...
