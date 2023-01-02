Read full article on original website
In Style
What Does a Facial Do For Your Skin?
A facial is one of those skin treatments that is so often talked about, we just assume that it is good for us. But exactly is a facial? And — more importantly — what does a facial do for your skin?. Simply put, or as celebrity esthetician Joanna...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Dark Spots
Is there a skin issue as stubborn and hard to treat as dark spots (otherwise known as hyperpigmentation)? No doubt, it’s up high on that list. While there are numerous ingredients that are tried-and-true pimple squashers, for example, the same doesn’t apply when it comes to dark spots. Prevention is your best defense — and this involves wearing SPF every day, including when it’s overcast as UV rays contribute to uneven skin tone. But we know how frustrating it is to only hear about the importance of sunblock when you already have dark spots you’re trying to banish. So we went straight to the experts and asked two dermatologists to reveal their best tips on how to reduce dark spots. Here’s what they have to say.
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
‘Inflammaging’ Is the Main Culprit Behind Visible Signs of Skin Aging—Here’s How To Stack Your Routine To Combat It
Developing visible signs of skin aging—like fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration—is an inevitable part of getting older. How quickly these attributes appear and set in varies from person to person. And while genetics certainly play a role, inflammation also impacts the way our skin ages. Inflammation is our...
I Should Know This: Do I Need Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid, Or Both?
Between the 11-step routines on TikTok, the rotation of buzzy miracle ingredients, and celebs who swear they only use olive oil, youth-boosting skincare can be overwhelming and confusing. The good news? It doesn’t have to be. Pinpointing the best ingredients to work for your specific skin concerns doesn’t have to be complicated — and according to most skin experts, retinol and hyalouronic acid are two of the main ingredients to know. According to Dr. Ellen Marmur, founder of MMSkincare, “if you are looking for a hydration boost and anti-inflammatory, then hyaluronic acid is the right choice. If you are looking to combat wrinkles and aging, then retinol is the better choice.”
