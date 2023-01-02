Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Body found in national park believed to be missing Albemarle County man
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Officials say the body of a missing Albemarle County man has been found in the Shenandoah National Park. According to a release, SNP and Virginia Department of Emergency Management staff found the remains on Monday. Based on the preliminary identification of these remains, the search...
Augusta Free Press
King George County: Colonial Beach woman dies from injuries in head-on crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in King George County on New Year’s Eve that took the life of a Colonial Beach woman. A 2006 Honda Accord, driven by Edith Jane Chapman, 76, of Colonial Beach, ran off the road to the right on Route 218 at 12:35 p.m., overcorrected, and struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Candice Lachelle Grim, 30, of Colonial Beach, head-on.
WJLA
Police investigating armed carjacking in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 12500 block of Cherry Hill Road near Silver Spring at approximately 9:11 p.m. Wednesday for the report of an armed carjacking. Nobody was injured, police said, and no suspect is yet in custody. This is...
One Dead, Four Injured Inside Dumfries Home; Person Of Interest Detained: Police (DEVELOPING)
One person was killed and four others injured after a shooting inside a Dumfries home on Wednesday morning.Officers from the Prince William County Police Department were called shortly after 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to a home in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive to investigate a reported shoot…
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
WJLA
3-year-old dies, 4 teens suffer serious injuries in Dumfries shooting; suspect ID'ed
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl is dead and four teens suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Dumfries home on Wednesday, the Prince William County Police Department said. Detectives Wednesday night arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby of Washington, D.C. with the shooting.
Girls approached by stranger who offered a ride home in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police in Arlington are searching for a man who tried to offer two girls a ride as they were walking home from school. Officers with the Arlington County Police Department were called to 17th Road South at South Edgewood Street for a report of a suspicious vehicle on Jan. 1. When officers arrived at around 2:30 p.m., they learned that two girls were walking in the area when a strange man parked his vehicle, rolled down the window and made a statement about them needing a ride home, police said.
Prince William Police asking for help solving 18-year-old cold case
According to police, 56-year-old Linda Mae Archer was reported missing on January 4, 2005 after not having been seen since October of 2004.
Sheriff’s deputy seriously hurt in crash in Rappahannock County; driver charged
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver faces a charge after his car hit an SUV, injuring the sheriff’s deputy who was driving it. The wreck happened on Friday, Dec. 30 at the intersection of Lee Highway (Route 211) and Zachary Taylor Highway ((Route 522). VSP said Bradley W. […]
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Teen dies from injuries in single-vehicle Interstate 81 crash
A Manassas teen is dead from injuries in a New Year’s Eve crash on Interstate 81 in Augusta County. Adelyne R. Barr, 19, died at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, according to Virginia State Police. Barr was driving a 2004 Mazda MPV northbound on I-81 at the 236...
WJLA
Man arrested in Stafford County after 'unprovoked attack' on Santa Claus inflatable
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man was jailed in Stafford County on Sunday after what police described as an "unprovoked attack" on an inflatable Santa Claus decoration. Around 2 a.m., a deputy was called to Stafford Lakes Village for a report of vandalism on inflatable yard decorations. The...
Bullet Flies From The Sky Through Charles County Elementary School Cafeteria Roof, Into Table
Questions have been raised in Charles County after a bullet was found lodged inside a cafeteria table and no one seems to know where it came from. During a lunch period on Tuesday, Jan. 3, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified about what appeared to be a bullet that was lodged into a table where students congregated.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County man cited for bringing loaded gun to DCA
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Prince William County man has been cited for bringing a loaded handgun to DCA on Wednesday morning. The weapon was caught as the man entered a security checkpoint. The 9mm gun was loaded with 12 bullets. TSA officials notified the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority...
WJLA
Instructor at Falls Church elementary school charged for assaulting special needs student
FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — An instructional assistant at Glen Forest Elementary School in Fairfax County was changed for assaulting a special needs student, Fairfax County Police (FCPD) said. On Dec. 8, an employee of the school observed Meredith Capets, 36, of Alexandria assault the student, FCPD said. Officers...
WJLA
Companies remove massive tree off of 82-year-old Maryland woman's home
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — For nearly two weeks, 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth has been pleading for help after a massive tree toppled on her Kensington, Maryland home during last month's windy weather. “The wind had to be pretty strong, apparently," Bloodworth said. She said she was very lucky because she...
Instructional Assistant At Virginia ES Caught Assaulting Special Needs Student, Police Say
An instructional assistant at Glen Forest Elementary School in Fairfax County is facing charges after being caught allegedly assaulting a student with special needs last month.The Fairfax County Police Department announced that Meredith Capets, 36, of Alexandria, was served a warrant for simple ass…
theriver953.com
Rappahannock County Crash Under Investigation
Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash in Rappahannock County. The crash occurred Friday (Dec. 30), at 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Route 211 (Lee Hwy) and Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Hwy). A 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling south on Route 522 when it stopped at a stop...
fredericksburg.today
Stafford juvenile faces grand larceny charges
A theft of a vehicle and juvenile joyride is short lived due to the hard work of Stafford County’s finest. On January 3rd, at approximately 7:05 p.m. Deputy J.C. Thomas responded to #1 Laundromat located at 418 Garrisonville Road for a report of a larceny. The victim advised she drove to the business and entered it. When she did, a male quickly jumped into the driver’s seat of the still running vehicle and began to take off. Little did he know; the victim’s teenage sister was still in the vehicle. While the vehicle was still in motion, the suspect forced the passenger out of the vehicle before taking off onto Garrisonville Road.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Comes Together To Support Senior Deputy Flynt
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On December 17, 2022, Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop in Dunkirk. During the stop, the suspect vehicle fled from the deputies on Rt. 4. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, “Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect driving the fleeing vehicle opened...
