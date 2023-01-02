ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Sovah welcomes first baby of 2023

Sovah Health is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Ke’Naja was born to Markeiona and Nazaiah, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:19 p.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!”...
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has new leader

After six years of dedicated work to further the critical mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia (BGCSWVA), Michelle Davis has stepped down from her role as CEO as of December 31, 2022, to assume a position with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). During her tenure,...
Bedford County mourns loss of volunteer firefighter

Firefighters across Bedford County are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who was found dead in a pond on Friday night, Dec. 30. On behalf of Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Big Island Volunteer Fire Company released the name of the firefighter as Lt. Melvin “Mel” Nowlin.
Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in

ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better

As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
Roanoke Catholic School

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. As part of Roanoke’s iconic skyline, Roanoke Catholic has seen its fair share of changes and updates. Although it is perched atop the same hill overlooking downtown Roanoke, the...
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the non-district match-up between Northside and Salem in boys basketball. Vikings head coach Bill Pope earns his 600th win after Northside's 75-44 win over the Spartans. WBB: Hollins at Roanoke. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins...
