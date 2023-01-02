Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Sovah welcomes first baby of 2023
Sovah Health is ringing in 2023 with the year’s first bundle of joy. Weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches, Ke’Naja was born to Markeiona and Nazaiah, Sunday, Jan. 1, at 2:19 p.m. “We are so thrilled to welcome the newest member of our family!”...
wfirnews.com
Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia has new leader
After six years of dedicated work to further the critical mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia (BGCSWVA), Michelle Davis has stepped down from her role as CEO as of December 31, 2022, to assume a position with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). During her tenure,...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County mourns loss of volunteer firefighter
Firefighters across Bedford County are mourning the loss of a volunteer firefighter who was found dead in a pond on Friday night, Dec. 30. On behalf of Big Island Volunteer Fire Company, the Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue, Big Island Volunteer Fire Company released the name of the firefighter as Lt. Melvin “Mel” Nowlin.
wfirnews.com
Roanoke 100-Miler keeping area active for the 11th year
Looking for a way to stay active this winter? Roanoke Parks and Rec may have a solution for you. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:
WSLS
Rescue Mission of Roanoke helping more people as winter sets in
ROANOKE, Va. – With the holidays and winter weather, the Rescue Mission of Roanoke is seeing an increase in the number of people who are in need of their services. On any given night recently, they are seeing anywhere from 215 to 220 people sleeping at their shelter, compared to the summer when they would see around 170.
wfirnews.com
Recruiting firm murals celebrate Roanoke – and attract attention
A medical recruiting firm that moved its offices to McClanahan Street in Roanoke late last year has found a novel way to draw attention – its joined the growing list of businesses that have painted murals on their building. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
SERWAN ZANGANA: The People of Roanoke Deserve Better
As is the case in the rest of the nation the constant shootings and violence will never be diminished in Roanoke City because of the unwillingness of the officials to step up and take action instead of issuing promises and deceptions that do not even begin to shift the situation by one degree. How can […]
WSLS
Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A year to remember. Eleni Paige was the first baby to be born in 2023 at Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital. Good news – both mom and baby are healthy and have since gone home from the hospital. Eleni was born just before 3 a.m. on...
WDBJ7.com
Barred Owl released in Danville after being rescued in 2021
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Barred Owl that was rescued in Danville is now back in its natural habitat. The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke released the owl at Calvary Baptist church Tuesday night. The owl was rescued by someone a little over a year ago after he flew...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Boys and Girls Clubs holds grand reopening to celebrate renovations and new programs
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Danville Area is holding a grand reopening Wednesday night to celebrate some big upgrades. They received funding from the community to be able to make indoor renovations and start new academic programs to better prepare children for success. The...
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
WSET
Meet Our New LHOV Co-Host Kaci Latimore!
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — The wait is over! A new face has joined Living in the Heart of Virginia. Meet the new co-host Kaci Latimore! She spoke with Emily so you can get to know her and learn what she's excited about most now being here in the Hill City.
WSET
'That was just Mel:' Big Island Volunteer Fire Company remembers fallen brother
BIG ISLAND, Va. (WSET) — Lieutenant Mel Nowlin was a member of the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company since 2010 and his loss is hitting hard for the department. Nowlin's body was found in a pond near his home last Friday night after an hours-long search. Chief TR Goff...
wfxrtv.com
Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing boaters in Smith Mountain Lake
Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying they'll be found. Loved ones continue to wait as crews search for missing …. Loved ones of two missing boaters gather at Smith Mountain Lake in Penhook on Tuesday hoping and praying...
WSLS
New leadership in the Hill City, school investigation and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. This afternoon, Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting to elect a mayor a vice mayor. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Due to water...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke city leaders begin work on Evans Spring development plans
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke city officials are starting development plans for the Evans Spring area. Nearly 150 acres of land in the Northwest part of the city have been vacant for years. The city plans to develop that area with commercial and housing units. Project leaders want to work...
theroanoker.com
Roanoke Catholic School
The story below is a preview from our January/February 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. As part of Roanoke’s iconic skyline, Roanoke Catholic has seen its fair share of changes and updates. Although it is perched atop the same hill overlooking downtown Roanoke, the...
wfxrtv.com
Local veteran's home ruined by burst pipe
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the non-district match-up between Northside and Salem in boys basketball. Vikings head coach Bill Pope earns his 600th win after Northside's 75-44 win over the Spartans. WBB: Hollins at Roanoke. SALEM, Va. (WFXR) -- Highlights of the ODAC match-up in women's basketball between Hollins...
Virginia witness videotapes hovering lights in triangle formation
Roanoke, VA.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Virginia witness at Roanoke reported watching and videotaping a hovering object with four orange lights at about 6:01 p.m. on January 2, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
WSET
15th annual Empty Bowls event coming to Academy Center in March
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The annual Empty Bowls event is returning to the Hill City in March. The 15th annual "Empty Bowls 2023" will be held on March 12 at the Joy & Lynch Christian Warehouse Theatre at 12 p.m. The event will benefit the Lynchburg Daily Bread. With...
