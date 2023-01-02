ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Township, PA

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Will Bills vs. Bengals be rescheduled? Latest news, updates on suspended NFL Week 17 game status

The suspended "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Bills will not be resumed this week, the NFL has confirmed. The league on Tuesday released a statement saying it has remained in contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, whose frightening injury forced the postponement of the "MNF" game; both the Cincinnati and Buffalo franchises; and the NFLPA.
Fantasy Kicker Rankings Week 18: Who to start, sit at kicker in fantasy football

If Week 18 fantasy kicker rankings is the kind of thing you're worried about, it might be time to reassess your life a little bit. The new year is a perfect time to do it, too! We don't judge, though, so if you wait on the reassessing until after the regular season, we're here to help you hit rock bottom.
Mississippi State honors Mike Leach with pirate-themed helmet for ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State will honor coach Mike Leach with pirate-themed football helmets for the team's ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Illinois on Monday. The Bulldogs unveiled their new helmets with a tweet captioned, "For The Pirate," which has long served as Leach's nickname due to his affinity for the nautical swashbucklers. The tweet included a picture of the team's helmet, which instead of the traditional block M featured a flag with skull and crossbones:
Donovan Mitchell, 71 points and controversial no-call: How Last Two Minute report questions career high for Cavs All-Star

Donovan Mitchell took a page out of Luka Doncic's book. Leading by three points with 4.4 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, the Bulls decided to send Mitchell to the free throw line by intentionally fouling him to prevent a 3-pointer. He sank the first free throw to make it a two-point game, then he deliberately missed the second in the hope of the Cavaliers getting an offensive rebound.
NFL denies Joe Buck's reports on 'five-minute warmup' to resume Bills vs. Bengals game after Damar Hamlin's collapse

The NFL is denying that the league gave the Bills and Bengals a five-minute warmup period to resume play following Damar Hamlin's cardiac incident on Monday night. In the on-field aftermath of Hamlin's incident, Joe Buck on the ESPN broadcast relayed information that teams were given a five-minute window to begin warming up so the Bengals-Bills "Monday Night Football" matchup could resume play.
LeBron James, Tom Brady among sports stars sending prayers to Bills' Damar Hamlin: 'Please be ok'

A harrowing scene unfolded during "Monday Night Football" when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Medical personnel administered CPR to the 24-year-old, restarting his heart, before transporting him to a local Cincinnati hospital. He currently is listed in critical condition, per an official statement released by the Bills organization on Tuesday morning.
Bills vs. Bengals updates: 'Monday Night Football' game suspended after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest

The Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals has been suspended after an extremely scary injury to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter after making a tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Medical staff administered CPR for several minutes before he was transported by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Per the NFL, he is currently in "critical condition."
CINCINNATI, OH

