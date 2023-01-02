Read full article on original website
Plane of Vomiting Passengers Lands After Horror Flight
A flight carrying several ill passengers, including some who were vomiting, landed at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday, officials said. Authorities with American Airlines told CBS Philadelphia the flight, which was coming from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Island, had encountered “moderate turbulence” before arrival. First responders met the aircraft at its gate “out of an abundance of caution,” according to an airline spokesperson, but no one was hospitalized. “The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us,” one passenger told CBS Philadelphia. “It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction.” Airport officials confirmed the incident had not impacted regular service.Read it at CBS Philadelphia
Baggage Handler Killed at Alabama Airport After Reportedly Being Sucked Into Plane Engine
An American Airlines Piedmont baggage handling employee died at Alabama’s Montgomery Regional Airport after reportedly being sucked into a plane engine on Saturday (December 31st). According to FOX News, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) revealed the baggage handler was killed on the ramp at the airport where American Airlines...
Pilot and passengers rescued after plane makes emergency landing on Italian mountain
A pilot and two passengers were rescued after making an emergency landing in the snowy mountains of the Dolomites, Italy.Silvia De Bon, 22, was on a short flight with her brother and his girlfriend on Thursday (29 December) when the aircraft’s engine stalled.None of the three people on board sustained any serious injuries and rescue teams arrived and assisted the party in descending the mountain.In an interview from her hospital bed, De Bon said she was flying over the peak of Mount Cece when the motor in her Piper plane stalled.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How New Year’s Eve is celebrated across the worldNew Zealand rings in new year with stunning fireworks and light show over AucklandFormer Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95, Vatican confirms
Mother in Miami airport hurls computer at American Airlines worker after losing kids: 'Went into a panic mode'
An Alabama mother of two is facing charges after allegedly throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines employee in Miami during an incident caught on video.
Horrifying details emerge as ski resort worker, 29, killed in devastating 50ft plunge after being ejected from chairlift
HORRIFIC details have emerged in the death of a 29-year-old ski worker who was ejected from a chairlift and plunged 50ft in a devastating fall. The tragic incident happened on Monday after a tree fell on the lift line at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. The tree fell...
Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues
Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.
1,000 Southwest flyers slept overnight at Denver airport amid 'nightmare' flight cancellations
DENVER – A ruined honeymoon. A missed birthday. A ski trip hanging in the balance. Southwest Airlines' meltdown continued this week at Denver International Airport, which has seen the most cancellations across all airlines of any U.S. airport on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. Southwest had...
Diamond’s door flies off plane in flight
This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports. The DA40 Diamond Star’s rear door...
Operatic Tenor Andrea Bocelli Sues Private Jet Company After it Provided Old, Noisy Planes and a Pilot Warned About Turbulence
Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most famous living operatic tenor, is suing a private jet company in the United States over allegations he was provided with ‘old’ and ‘noisy’ jets and that a pilot and flight attendant warned him to expect a “very bumpy” flight after a turbulence forecast.
NTSB: Airline worker pulled into engine in fatal accident
An airline ground crew worker was pulled into the engine of a plane during a fatal accident at an Alabama airport, authorities said.The National Transportation Safety Board released the additional information about the Saturday accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport that claimed the life of an employee for a subsidiary of American Airlines.The agency said in a statement that the “aircraft was parked at the gate with the parking brake set when a ground support personnel was ingested into the engine.”The accident is under investigation and a preliminary report is expected in two or three weeks, the agency said.The...
Southwest Airlines Filled US Airports With Stranded Luggage & Passengers Are Pissed
For the past several days Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights, which caused reactions from disgruntled passengers all over the United States and people have been worried about what will happen to their luggage after check-in. Multiple viral TikToks show how the airline is handling everyone's belongings at airports...
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Southwest Airlines CEO on flights chaos: ‘No way to almost apologize enough’
The chief executive of Southwest Airlines has apologized for holiday period disruptions that saw more than 15,000 flights canceled across the US, stranding passengers and leaving many scrambling to find their luggage. “I am extremely sorry,” Bob Jordan told ABC News on Friday morning. “There’s just no way to almost...
