Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Colder temperatures seep in with a breeze

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drier conditions lead us into Thursday with cooler temperatures and a breeze. Snow showers develop late. Temperatures remain close to 40 for the day. Better chance for lake snow on Friday but only minor accumulations, mainly of the hills south and Buffalo and Ski County where a few inches are possible through Saturday. Some left over lake snow showers early on Saturday with chiller temperatures in the mid-30s but remaining above freezing for Buffalo. Partly sunny skies for the game on Sunday.
WKBW-TV

Rain continues with a temperature divide across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Occasional rain will continue across WNY through midweek with areas of fog. Temperatures Wednesday will be cooler to the north from Buffalo to near the Lake Ontario shoreline with highs in the 40s and warmer across the So. Tier. Highs in the 50s.No major storms nor arctic outbreaks are projected in the foreseeable future.
WKBW-TV

What you need to know before buying a snowmobile

BUFFALO, NY — During the Christmas weekend blizzard, police departments and first responders called for snowmobile clubs' help to rescue people stranded in their homes, and some ATV dealers have experienced some hardships. "It breaks my heart to tell customers that we cannot supply them with snowmobiles; companies don't...
