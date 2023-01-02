BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Drier conditions lead us into Thursday with cooler temperatures and a breeze. Snow showers develop late. Temperatures remain close to 40 for the day. Better chance for lake snow on Friday but only minor accumulations, mainly of the hills south and Buffalo and Ski County where a few inches are possible through Saturday. Some left over lake snow showers early on Saturday with chiller temperatures in the mid-30s but remaining above freezing for Buffalo. Partly sunny skies for the game on Sunday.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO