WPXI
Region’s chief medical officers urge end to health care threats
The Pittsburgh region’s chief medical officers have renewed their call to eliminate violence and the threat of violence in health care. The Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium said that a violence- and aggression-free setting is crucial for everyone’s safety. It’s the second such appeal; in April 2022, the CMO group had said that threats and violence were impacting the ability to provide health care.
MedCity News
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Merger of Excela, Butler health systems finalized
Ken DeFurio, who served as president and CEO of Butler Health System, will lead the new organization formed by the merger of Butler and Excela Health, officials announced Tuesday. The merger was final as of Sunday. John Sphon, who was CEO of Excela Health, plans to retire in March. He...
nextpittsburgh.com
Pittsburgh Public Schools must address absenteeism, says new report
Two-thirds of last year’s third graders were not reading at grade level in the Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS), a huge decline from before the Covid pandemic. In 2019, 51% of children in third grade were reading at grade level. This cohort of students was just over halfway through first...
Support services available to community, Highlands students
Highlands School District will return to in-person classes Wednesday after a day of remote learning that followed the killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was shot Monday afternoon during a manhunt that spanned Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge, all Highlands communities. Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost also suffered a...
Monroeville considers ordinance to prohibit feeding wild animals
Monroeville Council plans to vote Jan. 10 on an ordinance that prohibits the feeding of wild animals and provides penalties for violations. “This was something that came about for a couple of reasons, but what was really the genesis of it was that we had a coyote attack a pet, a dog, which led to discussions with the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” Mayor Nick Gresock said during council’s agenda-setting meeting on Tuesday.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Shared grief and the tragedies of McIntire shooting, Hamlin injury
There is a difference between sorrow and grief. Sorrow is the emotional state we feel when confronted by great loss or devastating disappointment. It isn’t depression, but it might lead there. Grief is different. It is a process that one goes through while experiencing the crushing blows of a...
wccsradio.com
WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY
The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
Mayor Gainey denounces controversial activist who called fallen officer a ‘pig’
Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is speaking out after a controversial local activist posted comments on social media appearing to celebrate the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire along with photos of her posing with Gainey.
GoFundMe page for fallen Brackenridge chief had no connection to family, sheriff’s office says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A GoFundMe page for the Brackenridge police chief who was killed in the line of duty on Monday had no connection to his family, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s office said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Brackenridge police chief killed, another officer injured in shooting; suspect shot,...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers told not to follow controversial traffic stop policy
PITTSBURGH — Acting Pittsburgh police chief Tom Stangrecki issued an order this week advising officers to return to the practice of enforcing minor traffic violations, such as broken headlights or expired inspection stickers. The police bureau banned officers from enforcing those secondary traffic offenses after Pittsburgh City Council passed...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby
New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
Penn State Grad, Pittsburgh Native Revealed As Contestant On 'The Bachelor'
A Pittsburgh native will be competing for love on the next season of ABC's "The Bachelor." Cara Ammon, 27, is among the 32 women featured on the upcoming season with Zach Shallcross as The Bachelor, the network announced Wednesday, Jan. 4. According to her LinkedIn profile, Ammon graduated from Penn...
Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022."It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Lest we forget — Apollo Police Officer Leonard C. Miller
Apollo police Officer Leonard C. Miller was a distinguished graduate of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Police Academy. He began his full-time tour of duty Jan. 1, 1980. Miller, the first Black police officer for Apollo, was killed at age 21 in the line of duty on Jan. 3, 1980.
Pa. man accused of killing mailman dies while in jail: report
A Pennsylvania man accused of killing a mailman last year died while in custody, according to a story from TribLive. Eric Kortz, 54, had previously been diagnosed with terminal cancer, the news outlet said, citing court records. He had been held in Butler County Prison. Kortz’s lawyers had filed a...
After dancing the night away at a wedding, O’Hara mom gives birth to first baby of the year
Rob and Natalie Pofi of O’Hara had a rollicking time at a relative’s wedding at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh on New Year’s Eve. Delivering a baby was not on their minds, as Natalie Pofi was scheduled for a Cesarean section Jan. 23. While kicking up her heels at the wedding, Pofi felt what might have been slight contractions.
butlerradio.com
Butler Health System Hosting Free Lifestyle Coaching Classes
While the start of a new calendar year means New Year’s resolutions, Butler Health System is ready to help with one of the most popular. One of the top resolutions for 2023 is eating healthier in order to lose weight and BHS is offering free Health Management and Lifestyle Coaching classes.
As community mourns loss of police chief, his alma mater alters learning plan, offers counseling
The day after Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed in the line of duty, the local school district is altering their learning plan for students. Highland School District will have a remote learning day today with a one-hour delay schedule. According to a letter on the district’s...
