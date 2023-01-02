ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

WPXI

Region’s chief medical officers urge end to health care threats

The Pittsburgh region’s chief medical officers have renewed their call to eliminate violence and the threat of violence in health care. The Western Pennsylvania Regional Chief Medical Officers Consortium said that a violence- and aggression-free setting is crucial for everyone’s safety. It’s the second such appeal; in April 2022, the CMO group had said that threats and violence were impacting the ability to provide health care.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in the state, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Public Schools must address absenteeism, says new report

Two-thirds of last year’s third graders were not reading at grade level in the Pittsburgh Public Schools (PPS), a huge decline from before the Covid pandemic. In 2019, 51% of children in third grade were reading at grade level. This cohort of students was just over halfway through first...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Support services available to community, Highlands students

Highlands School District will return to in-person classes Wednesday after a day of remote learning that followed the killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire. McIntire was shot Monday afternoon during a manhunt that spanned Harrison, Tarentum and Brackenridge, all Highlands communities. Tarentum police Officer Jordan Schrecengost also suffered a...
BRACKENRIDGE, PA
Tribune-Review

Monroeville considers ordinance to prohibit feeding wild animals

Monroeville Council plans to vote Jan. 10 on an ordinance that prohibits the feeding of wild animals and provides penalties for violations. “This was something that came about for a couple of reasons, but what was really the genesis of it was that we had a coyote attack a pet, a dog, which led to discussions with the Pennsylvania Game Commission,” Mayor Nick Gresock said during council’s agenda-setting meeting on Tuesday.
MONROEVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

WIFE OF IUP PRESIDENT PASSES AWAY

The wife of IUP’s president has passed away. In a letter sent to students, President Michael Driscoll announced the death of his wife Rebecca, a.k.a. Becky. She passed away on January 1st while at Allegheny General Hospital. The letter stated that she had been hospitalized with serious medical issues...
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh police officers told not to follow controversial traffic stop policy

PITTSBURGH — Acting Pittsburgh police chief Tom Stangrecki issued an order this week advising officers to return to the practice of enforcing minor traffic violations, such as broken headlights or expired inspection stickers. The police bureau banned officers from enforcing those secondary traffic offenses after Pittsburgh City Council passed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park parents welcome year’s first Pittsburgh-area AHN baby

New parents Katherine and Anthony Rusch of Bethel Park welcomed a healthy baby boy, Braxton Rusch at 2:02 a.m. Jan. 1 at Allegheny Health Network’s Jefferson Hospital. He came in at 8 pounds, 1 ounce and just a little over 20 inches long, and is AHN’s first baby born in the Greater Pittsburgh area in 2023.
BETHEL PARK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family members, friends gather to remember Amariey Lei one year after her death

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022."It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the...
WILKINSBURG, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Health System Hosting Free Lifestyle Coaching Classes

While the start of a new calendar year means New Year’s resolutions, Butler Health System is ready to help with one of the most popular. One of the top resolutions for 2023 is eating healthier in order to lose weight and BHS is offering free Health Management and Lifestyle Coaching classes.

