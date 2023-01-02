By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVWILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A Wilkinsburg family is still waiting for justice one year after a young woman was shot and killed on New Year's Day. Allegheny County police remain tight-lipped about what happened, as family and friends commemorate her life.One year later, the pain doesn't go away for Burgundi McWright, after her daughter, Amariey Lei, was shot and killed on New Year's Day 2022."It hurts, it hurts every day, every second," Burgundi said. "I'm lost, without her."To help cope on this first anniversary, family and friends, celebrated the young life cut short, at the site of the...

