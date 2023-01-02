ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elvis' birthday celebration fit for a King with music, movie exhibit and more

By Bob Mehr, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Graceland will welcome fans from across the country and around the globe for the annual celebration of Elvis Presley’s Jan. 8 birthday this week.

Marking what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, Graceland will host a variety of events to celebrate the rock ‘n’ roll icon, including the annual Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, a Memphis Symphony Orchestra concert with Terry Mike Jeffrey and a Conversations on Elvis panel, plus several shows and screenings commemorating the 50th anniversary of the King’s “Aloha from Hawaii” concert.

As 2023 begins, much of Presley’s momentum still resides with last year’s blockbuster biopic, “Elvis,” directed by Baz Luhrmann. Graceland has announced a new exhibition titled “The Making of Elvis” will be unveiled Jan. 8 at Elvis Presley’s Memphis.

The exhibition — a joint effort between Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Luhrmann — will “look at the beginning of the creative process for the celebrated film and follow it through its journey to the big screen, taking the story from paper to film.”

GloRilla to Elvis:A look back at Memphis music's big moments in 2022

'Elvis' at Graceland:Tom Hanks joins director, stars, Presley family for movie premiere

Highlights of the exhibit include behind-the-scenes videos of the making of the film, including videos shot while researching Memphis and Tupelo, the sets' construction in Australia, plus handwritten notes, drafts of scripts, storyboards and more. Props from the film, set pieces, and costumes and accessories worn by Austin Butler (Elvis), Tom Hanks (Colonel Tom Parker), Olivia DeJonge (Priscilla Presley) and other actors will also be on display.

Actor Alton Mason, who portrayed rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Little Richard in the film, will be on hand to celebrate the opening during Elvis’ birthday celebrations in Memphis. The exhibit will remain open through Sept. 4.

In the meantime, here is a handful of events — both free and ticketed — that fans can attend to celebrate Elvis’ 88th birthday this week. Tickets for all events are available at Graceland.com.

Jan. 6

Elvis Birthday Pops Concert

7 p.m. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley's Memphis

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Elvis Pops Concert live at the Graceland Soundstage. Musician and singer Terry Mike Jeffrey and his band will join members of the MSO for a special birthday salute featuring music from all eras of Elvis’ career. Tickets: $40 to $70.

Jan. 7

Conversations on Elvis

10 a.m. Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland

Hosted by Tom Brown, fans will be able to hear stories from guests that include TCB Band member Glen Hardin; Hal Lansky, owner of Lansky Bros. and son of clothier Bernard Lansky; and Alton Mason, who portrayed Little Richard in Luhrmann's “Elvis.” Tickets: $28.

Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary Concert

7 p.m. Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley's Memphis

2023 marks the 50th anniversary Elvis’ groundbreaking Aloha from Hawaii satellite concert. The show took place at the Honolulu International Center on Jan. 14, 1973, and was the first entertainment special by a solo artist to be broadcast live around the world. An audience estimated between 1 billion and 1.5 billion viewers watched the King’s special. The concert comes home to Graceland for a very special “Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii 50th Anniversary” event. The Aloha from Hawaii concert will be shown on the big screen, featuring vocals by Presley backed by a live band on stage. Tickets: $40 to $70.

Elvis Presley:45 Elvis events in the 45 years since the death of the King: A year-by-year look

Elvis movies:Can you answer these 22 questions about the rock King-turned-Hollywood star?

Jan. 8

Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony

8:30 a.m. North Lawn, Graceland Mansion

The annual birthday cake cutting and proclamation of Elvis Presley Day by Memphis and Shelby County officials will take place on Graceland’s North Lawn. Following the proclamation, Vernon's Smokehouse — located across the street from the mansion — will offer complimentary cake and coffee. Both events are free and open to the public.

'The Making of Elvis' Exhibit Opening

9 a.m. Elvis Presley's Memphis

In partnership with Warner Bros., National Film and Sound Archives of Australia, and Luhrmann, Graceland will open the all-new “The Making of Elvis” exhibit. The multimedia exhibit will look at the beginning of the creative process for the celebrated film and follow it through its journey to the big screen. The exhibit is part of regular Graceland admission. VIP tickets and tours will be available daily starting Jan. 9 for $195.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

