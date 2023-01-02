ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aging in Place: How Habitat for Humanity is helping Memphis seniors live in homes longer

By Omer Yusuf, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

Update: This story has been updated to correctly spell Gwendolyn Mosby's name.

A leaky roof, rotted wood and a slow-running faucet were part of a growing list of issues in senior Gwendolyn Mosby’s Shelby County home.

Mosby’s options to address her home’s problems financially were limited, taking out a loan to pay for the repairs was considered.

“In my bathroom I had a leaky faucet that water barely ran out (of),” she said. “You have to stand there for a long time. If I wanted to wash my face, brush my teeth, it was a long process because the water was just slowly coming out.”

In April, Mosby talked to a neighbor and learned about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis’ Aging in Place program. The program serves homeowners ages 60 and older in Fayette and Shelby counties and focuses on accessibility, mobility improvements and other critical home repairs to allow them to live in their own homes longer.

“(Ages) 55 to 60 is usually the time period when they tend to acquire some disabilities like loss of vision, balance, things that could cause minor slip-ups that could cause major accidents,” said Chris Reeder Young, director of Research & Policy for the Memphis chapter of Habitat. “We’re hoping to provide that (assistance) before a major situation in someone’s life. We’re making some pretty interesting investments for folks in the home and community and healthcare systems at large.”

The hope is to allow senior homeowners to not have to move in with a relative or into a nursing home prematurely and improve the quality of those typically older homes where they live. The nonprofit hopes to complete 295 Aging in Place repairs in the 2023 fiscal year, which began July 1, said Dwayne Spencer, president and CEO of the Memphis chapter of Habitat.

The next call-in period for interested applicants is expected to be in early 2023. Since the program began in 2015, Habitat has done 1,100 Aging in Place repairs throughout Shelby and Fayette counties, a total investment of $8 million, according to data from Habitat.

To be eligible for the Aging in Place program, a single homeowner cannot exceed a max gross household income of $32,280. For a family of four, the income limit is $46,080.

Once an applicant is approved, Habitat coordinates the work with trained volunteers and home repair companies. Project managers monitor the work’s quality throughout the process. Habitat also pays all costs for materials and Aging in Place work, though there is a restriction placed on the home’s deed.

An Aging in Place applicant will not have to repay the grant for the repairs unless a homeowner sells or transfers ownership of their home within five years after the work is completed.

One of the challenges for Habitat continues to be finding sustainable funding for Aging in Place, Spencer said. The average cost of an Aging in Place repair is $15,000-$17,000, Spencer said.

The City of Memphis, Shelby County Government, Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development are some of the program’s previous funders, according to Habitat’s website.

“There’s no sustainable funding or regular partner on a regular basis to do this work,” Spencer said. “The need is significant, that has not changed. We say on a daily basis that we’re all getting older, and our homes are getting older. People’s incomes are not increasing in this population that we’re serving, so the need will always be there.”

Because of the program’s popularity, Mosby had to wait about two months before Habitat called her back, she said. Though once she spoke with the nonprofit about the potential repairs, it was a fairly smooth process.

“From the contractor coming out to inspect the property until the very end of the whole process, it was a really easy process,” Mosby said. “Everyone was so wonderful in trying to help me and explain things about what is gonna happen after the inspection work is gonna be done. Habitat is a great program that you can get into, and I think it’s wonderful to help seniors to have things done on their home to really help the community. I just love Habitat.”

Omer Yusuf covers the Ford project in Haywood County, residential real estate and tourism for The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached via email Omer.Yusuf@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @OmerAYusuf.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Aging in Place: How Habitat for Humanity is helping Memphis seniors live in homes longer

Comments / 1

 

