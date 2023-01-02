Memphis Grizzlies are doing 'fine,' just not in the way Ja Morant told ESPN | Giannotto

Ja Morant chose different words and a different tone this time, and perhaps that is how the first real funk of this Memphis Grizzlies season should be remembered.

It happened after Sunday’s convincing win over the Sacramento Kings to start 2023, just 24 hours after a convincing win over the New Orleans Pelicans to end 2022. So it happened after beating two of the teams jockeying for position near the top of the Western Conference, two of the teams Morant was referring to when he declared to the rest of the NBA that he was “just fine in the west.”

It happened at the end of his postgame press conference, long after he had gone viral for gifting a pair of his signature shoes to a 9-year-old , while answering a question about what this this team just went through and how it can get to where it wants to go.

And it sure felt like it had to do with everything that happened once his last grand statement kind of backfired on him.

“We’re getting there,” Morant said with a smile, “and it’s a work in progress.”

It is, more than anything else, good to hear.

Because the Grizzlies are fine, just not exactly in the way Morant said it during that ESPN interview prior to their Christmas Day showcase against the Golden State Warriors that went sour .

They emerged from their toughest nine-game stretch of the schedule thus far with a 5-4 record. They beat contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks by 40 points, and the Phoenix Suns by 25 points. They also lost badly on national television to the Denver Nuggets and the Warriors, and then lost badly again in a return engagement at home against the Suns.

They got their ideal starting lineup back when guard Desmond Bane returned from injury, and the most assists Morant has ever had in a game, and the first back-to-back 20-rebound games in franchise history from Steven Adams. They then provided confirmation, despite a rocky road trip, that this team is among a group of teams with a good chance of emerging from the Western Conference this season.

But these Grizzlies also demonstrated they are not yet good enough to get ahead of themselves, to think they’re above any of the other teams around them with championship aspirations. December does not make or break a great team, and it didn't make or break this one.

That's the Secret Santa gift Memphis never knew it needed until it opened the present.

“We started out playing against mediocre teams, and that was a good test for us, a good wake up call,” Dillon Brooks said of what the Grizzlies went through over the holidays. “We haven’t played half the league yet and we’re getting our chance to play teams on the west coast and it was a good learning step for us.”

There needed to be a recalibration because the goals are bigger than a successful regular season now.

“They played to their strengths,” is how Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer phrased it once Memphis destroyed Milwaukee last month.

The implication there is that they've got weaknesses to cover up.

Jackson showed he can still be prone to foul trouble and the shooting slump that accompanied Bane's return showed how thin the 3-point shooting options remain for this team. Can the Grizzlies trust Ziaire Williams or John Konchar off the bench in a playoff series? The next month ahead of the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline feels especially important for those two.

It’s unlikely the team will have a good handle on what veteran Danny Green can do before then, despite his recent proclamation that he will be back from his major knee injuries before the All-Star break. Might the front office be willing to go get a veteran for the playoff rotation, and pull off the kind of win-now move they’ve thus far been reluctant to do?

This feels different today than it did even at the end of last season, when the Grizzlies finished second in the Western Conference. There's more urgency and less patience, at least from the players' perspective.

But what made their trash talk so endearing is it came from a place of disrespect. They felt the league wasn’t paying enough attention to what was happening in Memphis and they were going to say something about it.

Well, everybody’s paying attention now.

The Grizzlies are not just a title threat in the eyes of their fans. They are a title threat in the eyes of the rest of the league. And the bravado, culminating in that ESPN soundbite, felt like it had gone from being disrespected to disrespecting everyone else.

So listen to what Morant said Sunday, when he could have said something else, because it might just be the best proof these Grizzlies really are doing just fine.

