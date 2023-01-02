ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Adoptable Pet Pals: Meet Marcus!

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

In partnership with the SPCA of Texas, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD brings you 'Adoptable Pet Pals,' a weekly feature to introduce you to animals that are ready for adoption.

KRLD's Kristin Diaz along with Maura Davies from the SPCA highlight the critical need for adopting families at local animal shelters by showcasing an "Adoptable Pet Pal" that has stayed at the shelter too long.

Meet Marcus, our featured Pet Pal!

Marcus is a handsome and special guy! He is five years old and weighs 47 pounds, but his most exciting feature besides his one blue eye is his playful, silly, and fun-loving personality. He knows how to sit on command and loves going for walks. Plus, he takes treats gently and will sit and wait patiently for his next treat or ear rub. If you're looking for love, look no further than Marcus! He gets along well with other dogs and kids, too, so please bring the whole family when you come meet him. He is at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center, so no appointment is necessary to meet him. Just come on by 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas any day of the week between noon and 6 p.m. and he’ll be eager to meet his new humans!

Meet Pickles!

Meet Pickles! You might say that is a goofy name for a dog, but when you meet him, you might find it fits. Pickles is a Labrador Retriever mix who is only 2 years old and is hoping for a forever family while he waits at the SPCA of Texas. He has a golden coat and weighs a hefty 64 pounds. He loves to run and exercise and play with humans. His eyes light up when he realizes it is time to go and play. Pickles also enjoys just ambling about the town on walks. He is a very sociable guy. Pickles gets along well with other dogs and seems to do good with children as well. He’s not too picky about what kind of home he goes to as long as there is love to be found there.

Meet Oscar!

Meet Oscar! He is a Terrier mix who is just under 2 years of age and hoping to find the happiest family ever to join in the new year. Oscar is a good-sized guy at 46 pounds. He is covered with long curly hair and has that scruffy kind of cuteness happening. Oscar can be a little bit shy at first meeting as he came into the SPCA of Texas as a stray from the unincorporated area of Dallas County. He had a few bumps and bruises when he first came in, but he has worked hard with the medical team to get his health up to snuff. Oscar is housed at the Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so an advanced appointment is necessary to meet him.

Meet Ebony!

Meet Ebony! This is one of the most grateful dogs at the SPCA of Texas. Ebony is a Pittie mix who weighs 59 pounds and is 2 years old. Ebony is covered in a stately neutral-grey coat of fur, and that is a new development. Ebony came to the SPCA of Texas suffering from a severe infestation of parasitic mites. She was almost completely hairless and sick on arrival. With the work of the SPCA of Texas medical staff and a dedicated foster, Ebony had her hair and energy back in only a matter of a few weeks. She is now waiting at the SPCA of Texas Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center so no appointment is necessary to come down and meet this happy girl.

Meet Nessie!

Meet Nessie! She is a female Domestic Shorthair mix who is almost 3 years old and weighs in at a light 6 pounds. She has an attractive coat of gray, tan and white fur and big, wondering kitty-cat eyes. Nessie is a bit on the shy side, so she will be looking for a family who can provide her with a calm and serene home as she acclimates to a new environment. It would be ideal for Nessie to go to a home where there is already a friendly cat ready to show her the ropes. Nessie loves treats and likes to play with toys. She gets a bit nervous around small humans, so she would prefer a home where all the people were at least 15 years old.

KRLD values the connection between animals and people. Through the incredible selflessness of animal advocates who rescue, rehabilitate, foster and adopt animals, we hope to be partners in finding safe and forever homes for these animals in need.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

