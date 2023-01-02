ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PennLive.com

Chef’s kitchens and walk-in closets are out. Homebuyers now want this, according to Zillow

The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in many ways. People began spending more time at home and outdoors. That lifestyle has influenced what homebuyers are looking for. Functional outdoor living space “is the new must-have for 2023 homebuyers,” according to Zillow. Backyards, Zillow, said are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year “suggesting this once overlooked area will be one of the most sought-after spaces in the coming year.”
WAVY News 10

Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
KTEN.com

8 Tips for Selling Your Home Quickly

Whether you’re relocating for work or you’ve made an offer on another house and need cash for the down payment, there are plenty of reasons you may want to sell your home quickly. Luckily, getting your house ready for a quick turnaround might be easier than you think. Whatever your situation, here are eight tips for selling and closing on your current house as quickly as possible.
Nick Davies

Tips to Finding The Best Local Real Estate Agent For You

Find Your New Perfect Home TodayPhoto byTierra Mallorca - Unsplah. Finding a local realtor can be an instrumental step in the process of buying or selling a home. A knowledgeable realtor can help you navigate the complexities of the real estate market, negotiate the best deal, and ensure that the transaction goes smoothly. However, with so many realtors to choose from, it can be challenging to find the right one. Here are some tips to help you find a local realtor who is a good fit for you.

