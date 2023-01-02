Read full article on original website
Related
A Real Estate Agent Reveals The HGTV Trends That No One Wants Anymore
Reaching 77 million American households, HGTV can have a huge impact on design trends. Here are the HGTV trends going out of style, according to an expert.
Chef’s kitchens and walk-in closets are out. Homebuyers now want this, according to Zillow
The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in many ways. People began spending more time at home and outdoors. That lifestyle has influenced what homebuyers are looking for. Functional outdoor living space “is the new must-have for 2023 homebuyers,” according to Zillow. Backyards, Zillow, said are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year “suggesting this once overlooked area will be one of the most sought-after spaces in the coming year.”
This Is Why You Should Really Paint Your Bedroom Ceiling, According to a Real Estate Agent
A few years ago, I was helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. My job was to paint everything — the walls, any built-in shelving, and the ceilings. I left every job splattered with paint (thank god for hats), but with a great sense of accomplishment. And that was the only time I ever painted ceilings.
Business Insider
A PE firm that's built its brand on high-profile sports deals is broadening its scope
Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital is a major player in sports and entertainment dealmaking, but now it has its eyes set on financial services.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
Costco Will Sell Cadillacs
Costco has a service that helps its members save money on cars, and that now includes Cadillacs.
WAVY News 10
Looking to redesign your living space? These bold paint shades may be just what you need
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Everyone gets tired of how their home looks eventually. There are many ways to tackle the sense of ennui that comes from always being in the same place. You could go the easy route and simply rearrange your furniture, or perhaps buy new pieces. You could go the hard route, sell everything and move. Or you could go somewhere in the middle, and give your walls a fresh coat of paint. Even with an identical furniture setup, a different color can greatly shift the atmosphere and your mindset. Make sure you love and understand the color you choose before it’s too late.
BofA Securities Out With 9 Sizzling ‘Strong Buy’ Trading Ideas for Q1 2023
Here is a look at BofA Securities' top trading ideas for the first quarter of 2023, including Goldman Sachs and Procter & Gamble. These nine stocks look like outstanding picks for growth investors that could deliver in the short term.
Online holiday spending reaches record $211B, Adobe says
Online holiday shoppers spent just over $211 billion during the holiday season which spans from the beginning of November to Dec. 31, according to Adobe Analytics.
KTEN.com
8 Tips for Selling Your Home Quickly
Whether you’re relocating for work or you’ve made an offer on another house and need cash for the down payment, there are plenty of reasons you may want to sell your home quickly. Luckily, getting your house ready for a quick turnaround might be easier than you think. Whatever your situation, here are eight tips for selling and closing on your current house as quickly as possible.
Tips to Finding The Best Local Real Estate Agent For You
Find Your New Perfect Home TodayPhoto byTierra Mallorca - Unsplah. Finding a local realtor can be an instrumental step in the process of buying or selling a home. A knowledgeable realtor can help you navigate the complexities of the real estate market, negotiate the best deal, and ensure that the transaction goes smoothly. However, with so many realtors to choose from, it can be challenging to find the right one. Here are some tips to help you find a local realtor who is a good fit for you.
Comments / 0