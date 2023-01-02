Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Portugal was 'not a shock' claims Man City star Bernardo Silva
Bernardo Silva has revealed that Portugal stars only found out about Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped from the starting XI at the World Cup just two hours before kick-off.
Why Cristiano Ronaldo has Newcastle United clause inserted in Al-Nassr contract
Ronaldo could make a loan move to Newcastle next season if they qualify for the Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo was rejected by numerous teams despite being available for just £80k-a-week
The 37-year-old forward was officially unveiled as an Al Nassr player on Tuesday following his arrival in Saudi Arabia after he agreed a £175million-a-year contract.
EXCLUSIVE: Inter Milan Lead Race For Chelsea Target Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan currently lead the race for Chelsea target Marcus Thuram. Manchester United also have interest, so any club that wants Thruam will have to beat Inter Milan to his signa
Report: Manchester United Preparing Offer For World Cup Star Striker
A report suggests that Manchester United will prepare to make an offer for a world cup star striker.
Yardbarker
Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move
The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season
Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Mudryk, Fernandez, Depay, Wan-Bissaka, Schade, Meslier, Marquinhos
Chelsea are set to make a last-ditch attempt to hijack Arsenal's January bid for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk, despite the Gunners having already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old. (Sun) Chelsea are reluctant to meet the 120m euro (£105.8m) release clause in 21-year-old Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez's...
Yardbarker
Conflicting reports regarding Juve’s starting formation for Cremonese
Thankfully, the wait is finally over as Juventus prepare to resume their Serie A campaign on Wednesday in an away fixture against Cremonese. At the moment, the Bianconeri fans are looking forward to find out which players will take the field from the get-go. But in this regard, the picture remains uncertain, with two sources reporting different lineups.
Yardbarker
Report – Arsenal interested in a move for Ligue 1 youngster
Arsenal has been named as one of the clubs monitoring Ligue 1 youngster Elye Wahi as he shines for Montpellier. The 19-year-old has scored seven goals and provided an assist in 16 French top-flight games this season and he will likely get better before this season ends. Arsenal has some...
Yardbarker
Manchester United ace could still be sold despite surprise recent improvement
Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka could reportedly still be on his way out of the club in this January’s transfer window, despite being more involved in recent games and putting in some strong performances. The 25-year-old hasn’t really developed as many would’ve hoped since his big move from Crystal...
Yardbarker
Inter Milan Defender Francesco Acerbi: “A Defeat Against & We Would’ve Been Out Of Serie A Title Race”
Inter defender Francesco Acerbi feels that his team’s win against Napoli in Serie A yesterday evening came in a match where a loss would’ve put them out of the title race. Speaking to InterTV after the match, via FCInterNews, the 34-year-old admitted that the Nerazzurri were on the verge of being too far away from the top of the table before they dragged the Partenopei closer to them.
Yardbarker
Ex-Inter Milan Defender Marco Andreolli: “Marcelo Brozovic Is A Big Absence, But Simone Inzaghi Has A Large Squad Available”
Former Inter defender Mrco Andreolli feels that while midfielder Marcelo Brozovic will be a big miss for the Nerazzurri, there are other players who can pick up the slack. Speaking to Italian broadcaster Radio CRC, via FCInterNews, the former defender noted that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has a deep squad at his disposal despite the loss of Brozovic for a few matches through injury.
Rodrygo honors Pelé, Real Madrid advances in Copa del Rey
MADRID (AP) — Rodrygo scored in the second half and celebrated by honoring the late Pelé as Real Madrid edged fourth-division club Cacereño 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. The Brazil forward broke the deadlock in the 69th...
Yardbarker
Liverpool & Manchester United transfer target to cost €90-100m
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani could be one to watch in the summer transfer window, but he won’t come cheap. The France international has shone in the Bundesliga and also put in some decent performances for his country at the 2022 World Cup, helping Les Bleus reach the final of the competition.
Yardbarker
Liverpool join Chelsea in the race to sign 21-year-old French midfielder
Liverpool have joined Chelsea in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Kone. A report from Simon Phillips recently confirmed that Christopher Vivell had recommended Kone to Chelsea, a player he knows very well. The report claims that Chelsea are working during the January transfer window to bring in one or two midfielders, and it’s no surprise with Jorginho and N’Golo Kante out of contract at the end of the season.
Yardbarker
Exclusive: It looks “impossible” for Manchester United to clinch surprise transfer
Fabrizio Romano seemingly doesn’t rate Manchester United’s chances of signing former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud. The France international, however, is surely staying at AC Milan and is close to signing a new contract at the San Siro, according to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing. Man Utd...
Yardbarker
McKennie flops again as Milik shines for Juventus
Juventus earned a 1-0 win against Cremonese on the return to league football in Italy, thanks to a very late Arkadiusz Milik strike. The Bianconeri had laboured all game to get the points, but the hosts were stubbornly good at the back as they looked for chances to catch Juve on the break.
January transfer news LIVE: Man Utd target Joao Felix as Chelsea see Enzo Fernandez bid rejected
Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.After signing Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana, Chelsea could move for Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo Fernandez, although Benfica are keen to hold onto their player, which could lead the Blues back to Brighton and Moises Caicedo.They’ve also been linked with a late hijack for Arsenal target and Shakhtar Donetsk’s...
Yardbarker
Allegri urges Juventus to respect Cremonese and reveals why
Max Allegri has urged Juventus to play against Cremonese with much respect as both clubs prepare to meet on the restart of Serie A this week. Max Allegri’s men head into the fixture on the back of a six-game winning run in the league and will want to start the new year with a win.
Comments / 0