Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
Sasha Banks Bringing Former Tag Team Partner To Japan?
The wrestling world is eagerly awaiting Wrestle Kingdom 17 for a number of reasons, the least of which is Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) making her long-awaited return in some capacity. However, the former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion might not be alone on her overseas trip, as PWInsider reports that her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, best known as Naomi in WWE, is also slated to be in Japan.
Mandy Rose Reaches Impressive Goal With Her Fan Time Account
Mandy Rose may no longer be a WWE Superstar, but she still had a financially impressive final month of 2022 as FanTime revealed on Instagram that she managed to earn $1 million for the month. The former Toxic Attraction member was released by WWE on December 14 due to the...
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot
The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character
Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.
The Secret Signals In Wrestling Explained
As a closed-off world bordering on a secret society, particularly in decades past, pro wrestling has a language of its own. In terms of spoken and written language, this manifests in all of the insider terms that you had to familiarize yourself with when you started following wrestling news online: "Shoot," "work," "kayfabe," "blade"/"gig," "babyface," "broadway," and so on. Naturally, this also extends non-verbal communication: How to signal that a wrestler is injured (or, conversely, not injured in the event of concern for a possible injury), how to call variations on certain spots when speaking "the language of wrestling," giving someone a heads up, and so on.
WWE Hall Of Famer Scott Steiner Once Brutally Slapped Rip Rogers In Front Of Everyone
It's no surprise that from time to time, the animosity and adrenaline that powers professional wrestling on-screen can also spill over into backstage altercations. Take Scott Steiner and Rip Rogers, for example. According to a Sportskeeda Wrestling interview with Dutch Mantell, aka longtime WWE manager Zeb Colter, the two men once got into a brief physical exchange backstage over a spot in an upcoming match they were set to have together.
Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling
Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.
Beth Phoenix And Brandi Rhodes Discuss The Possibility Of Their Children Wrestling
The pro wrestling industry is no stranger to second, third, and even fourth generations of talent. Cody Rhodes is a second generation talent himself, and there's always the possibility of his daughter continuing the Rhodes legacy. This was a topic of discussion during a recent episode of the "2 Truths and 1 Lie" podcast hosted by Brandi Rhodes.
Why Doudrop And Other Former WWE NXT UK Talent Haven't Been On TV
In recent weeks, fans may have noticed the lack of television time a handful of UK-born performers have been receiving. Main roster star Doudrop last performed in the ring on the September 6 episode of "WWE NXT," teaming with Nikki A.S.H. against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction, while Tyler Bate, Gallus (Joe and Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang), and Blair Davenport have all been noticeably absent from "NXT" for a number of months. According to the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," there is seemingly a legitimate reason why those talents are currently being restricted from performing on TV.
Behind-The-Scenes News On What AEW Talents Are Being Told About Sasha Banks
The presumed unveiling of the post-WWE iteration of Mercedes Varnado, the now-former Sasha Banks, is just hours away at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. Naturally, as it comes down to the wire, some additional details about her situation got reported on Tuesday night, with Sean Ross Sapp hashing out the details at Fightful Select.
Sasha Banks Sends Thanks To WWE And Top Company Officials
Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks took to Twitter Tuesday evening and sent out a series of tweets thanking WWE, the company's former Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, William Regal, and her fans. Thank you [WWE Universe]," Banks continued. "Thank you #Krew I love...
Update On Kenny Omega's Condition Following Championship Victory At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
Kenny Omega took on Will Ospreay at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 and at some point in the match, Omega's eye started swelling up, leaving some fans worried Omega may be injured moving forward. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" gave an update on Omega and the new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.
Backstage Update On Saraya's Mystery Partner For Upcoming AEW Dynamite
While "AEW Dynamite" is set to debut a new look during their first new episode of the year, many eyes are focused on next week's episode, and specifically the identity of Saraya's mystery partner, who is scheduled to face Dr. Britt Baker DMD and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter in Los Angeles. According to a new report, fans might only get a hint of Saraya's mystery partner, if even that.
KiLynn King Explains What Happened With Her Time In AEW
KiLynn King has only been wrestling professionally for a handful of years, but it wasn't until May 2020 that she landed in a bigger promotion, making her AEW debut against Penelope Ford in a losing effort on an episode of "Dark." Fast forward to the present, and she is nowhere to be found within AEW. Her last match with them came on the August 24 episode of "Dynamite," where she decisively lost to Britt Baker. A week prior, she lost to Toni Storm in a similarly dominant showing. In between those two television defeats, she picked up a couple of quick wins on "Dark." Nevertheless, a change was needed.
AAA Booker Comments On How AEW Can Draw Higher Ratings
AAA booker Konnan has given his take on how AEW can increase viewership. AEW has seen its share of shows break the one-million mark in viewership, but that number isn't obtained consistently. On average, AEW reaches over 800,000 viewers for "Dynamite" while "Rampage" struggles to reach 400,000 at times. AEW...
Max Caster Explains The Origins And Impact Of Scissoring In AEW
Everyone's talking about The Acclaimed, as the popular AEW tag team has taken the wrestling world by storm with their performances both in the ring and on the mic. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will often happily scissor with each other and mentor Billy Gunn, and Caster revealed to "The AJ Awesome Show" that he thinks "it's great," that people are now getting told off for copying the act at times.
