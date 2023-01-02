ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today’s famous birthdays list for January 2, 2023 includes celebrities Tia Carrere, Taye Diggs

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
New York Post

Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set

Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
GoldDerby

Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]

“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
Deadline

Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy In Prime Video’s Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) has signed on to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane — the new holiday comedy that Reginald Hudlin (Sidney) is directing for Prime Video. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it’s currently in production in Los Angeles, as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The project acquired as a spec is based on the childhood holiday experiences of its writer, Kelly Younger. Candy Cane Lane is the first film being made under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. The film will ultimately stream...
ETOnline.com

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A Timeline of Their Love Story

From platonic co-stars to preparing to welcome their fourth child together, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a love story for the ages! The pair met on the set of the superhero film Green Lantern, and despite being in other relationships at the time, they soon discovered they were meant to be.
Cleveland.com

‘GMA’ host Robin Roberts says ‘yes to the next chapter’ and reveals plans to wed her longtime partner

CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Love is in the air. “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced that she will finally tie the knot with her longtime partner, Amber Laign. Roberts shared the blissful news while chatting with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein about “being intentional” in the new year. During the conversation, Roberts went public with her upcoming nuptial plans.
HeySoCal

Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters

Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Porter were among the first group of presenters announced Tuesday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will return to a live ceremony next week following a one-year hiatus over the event sponsor’s ethical and membership standards. According to the Hollywood...
Cleveland.com

Barbara Walters legacy: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trailblazing TV journalist Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93, Sunday in New York, city. In 1976 Walters become the first female evening news anchor for ABC News. She had gotten her start in 1961 as a reporter and writer for the ‘Today’ show on NBC, becoming its co-host in 1974. For ABC, Walters became the co-host for its evening news magazine show ‘20/20′ in 1984.
Collider

New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt

The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
Cleveland.com

Tom Hanks gives ‘A Man Called Otto’ an easygoing sincerity (review)

It says something about the current state of studio filmmaking in Hollywood that all the things that make “A Man Called Otto” stand out are things that really should make it commonplace. The film is made with a level of craft and simple competence that has become shockingly rare. A genuine movie star is allowed to radiate charisma and charm, and all the performances have character nuance and emotional depth.
thatmomentin.com

Trailer and Release Date for ‘Maybe I Do’ Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, & Susan Sarandon

With a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well – they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!
Collider

'Eric': Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series

Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to return to the small screen. Variety is reporting that the Doctor Strange star is in “final talks” to star in an upcoming Netflix limited series. The series, titled Eric, comes from the Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan. Set in 1980s New York, Eric would...
