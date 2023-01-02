Today’s famous birthdays list for January 2, 2023 includes celebrities Tia Carrere, Taye Diggs

Read full article on original website
Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Jennifer Lawrence snubbed in the 2023 Golden Globes nominations
Christmas came early for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”) and Margot Robbie (“Babylon”) are just of the few A-list actors who landed spots in Monday’s Golden Globes nominations. The controversial...
Idina Menzel and Ex Taye Diggs’ Rare Parenting Quotes About Raising Their Son Walker
Putting their child first. Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs split in 2013, but they've remained committed to amicably coparenting their son, Walker. The Frozen voice actress and the Chicago star welcomed Walker in 2009, six years after tying the knot. The former couple met while starring together in the original Broadway production of Rent, later […]
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise told her to ‘stop being such a p—y’ on film set
Mission accomplished. Emily Blunt claims Tom Cruise gave her some unconventional — yet motivating — advice when they worked together on “Edge of Tomorrow.” The actress, now 39, recalled her Hollywood co-star delivering some tough love on the set of the 2014 action flick, a departure from her typical rom-com fare. She said Cruise told her to “stop being such a p—y” as she struggled with her 85-pound costume. “We had to wear these enormous suits, which I think would’ve been great if we had CGI’d them, but we wanted to do it in a tactile way,” she revealed on the “SmartLess” podcast...
Shania Twain Replaces Brad Pitt’s Name With Hollywood A-Lister in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ at PCAs
The People’s Choice Awards aired Tuesday night on NBC, with Yellowstone‘s Kelly Reilly among a number of nominees for Best Actress in a Drama Series. However, another beloved actor got a major shoutout during the PCAs thanks to iconic country music songstress Shania Twain. During her highly-anticipated set,...
Marlene Stewart (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ costume designer): Tom Cruise is ‘very demanding’ but is ‘100 percent present’ [Exclusive Video Interview]
“My favorite people to work with are people who respect my job and give me the time I need,” offers Marlene Stewart, the costume designer for “Top Gun: Maverick.” “That’s Tom (Cruise). He’s very demanding, but that’s fine. He gives you the time, and he’s 100 percent present. There’s always nerves, because it’s very high energy when Tom’s around. But he gives you his attention and focus. and he’s right there, so for me he’s the best there is to work with.” Watch our exclusive video interview above. “Top Gun: Maverick” is the heralded Paramount Pictures sequel to the original “Top...
We Finally Have Our First Look at Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher’s New Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’
Two of Hollywood's rom-com regulars—Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher—are joining forces for a new Netflix movie, titled Your Place or Mine, which is set to be released in February 2023. Now, we've finally got our first look at the highly-anticipated movie. The streaming platform just released a set...
Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy In Prime Video’s Holiday Comedy ‘Candy Cane Lane’
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish) has signed on to star alongside Eddie Murphy in Candy Cane Lane — the new holiday comedy that Reginald Hudlin (Sidney) is directing for Prime Video. Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it’s currently in production in Los Angeles, as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The project acquired as a spec is based on the childhood holiday experiences of its writer, Kelly Younger. Candy Cane Lane is the first film being made under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. The film will ultimately stream...
Captain America: New World Order: An Updated Cast List, Including Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford
Captain America: New World Order is coming May 3, 2024, and it is building a great cast.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
Will 'NCIS' Address Nick Torres and Jane Tennant's Past Relationship in Crossover?
The NCIS characters Nick Torres and Jane Tennant will cross paths again in the upcoming three-show crossover. The previous NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i crossovers have already established that the two knew each other in the distant past. It's possible that this will continue to be explored when Torres and Tennant meet again.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A Timeline of Their Love Story
From platonic co-stars to preparing to welcome their fourth child together, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a love story for the ages! The pair met on the set of the superhero film Green Lantern, and despite being in other relationships at the time, they soon discovered they were meant to be.
‘GMA’ host Robin Roberts says ‘yes to the next chapter’ and reveals plans to wed her longtime partner
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Love is in the air. “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts announced that she will finally tie the knot with her longtime partner, Amber Laign. Roberts shared the blissful news while chatting with author and motivational speaker Gabby Bernstein about “being intentional” in the new year. During the conversation, Roberts went public with her upcoming nuptial plans.
Tarantino, Curtis, Porter among Golden Globe Awards presenters
Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and Billy Porter were among the first group of presenters announced Tuesday for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will return to a live ceremony next week following a one-year hiatus over the event sponsor’s ethical and membership standards. According to the Hollywood...
Barbara Walters legacy: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trailblazing TV journalist Barbara Walters passed away peacefully at 93, Sunday in New York, city. In 1976 Walters become the first female evening news anchor for ABC News. She had gotten her start in 1961 as a reporter and writer for the ‘Today’ show on NBC, becoming its co-host in 1974. For ABC, Walters became the co-host for its evening news magazine show ‘20/20′ in 1984.
New 'Babylon' Featurette Highlights the Ensemble Cast From Margot Robbie to Brad Pitt
The Damien Chazelle-directed epic period film, Babylon, follows the tale of the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers during a time of uncontrolled excess and wickedness in 1920s Hollywood. With a film tackling early Hollywood, it's reasonable that the director chose well-known names from the modern era, boasting ensemble casts like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, who—in retrospect—don't need much introduction for some to become familiarized with. The film undoubtedly boasts the largest cast, and Paramount Pictures has recently released a new featurette that captures the entire opulent cast in a two-minute clip.
Tom Hanks gives ‘A Man Called Otto’ an easygoing sincerity (review)
It says something about the current state of studio filmmaking in Hollywood that all the things that make “A Man Called Otto” stand out are things that really should make it commonplace. The film is made with a level of craft and simple competence that has become shockingly rare. A genuine movie star is allowed to radiate charisma and charm, and all the performances have character nuance and emotional depth.
‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon Sets Exclusive Premiere Date on Hulu (Photos)
True crime drama “Boston Strangler” is set to premiere in March exclusively on Hulu, the streamer announced Tuesday. The feature film from 20th Century dives into the infamous Boston Strangler murders of the 1960s. “Boston Strangler” — written and directed by Matt Ruskin (“Crown Heights”) — will portray...
Bryan Cranston reprises his iconic Breaking Bad character for Super Bowl LVII commercial
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston reprised his iconic role of Walter White in a new commercial airing during Super Bowl LVII. on February 12.
Trailer and Release Date for ‘Maybe I Do’ Starring Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, & Susan Sarandon
With a star-studded ensemble cast, Maybe I Do stars Diane Keaton, Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and William H. Macy in a multi-generational romantic comedy. Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey) have reached the point in their relationship to take the next steps toward marriage. Thinking it is a good idea to invite their parents to finally meet, they set a dinner and make it a family affair. To everyone’s surprise, the affair takes on a whole new meaning as the parents already know each other all too well – they’ve been cheating on their spouses for months…with each other. Trapped in this precarious predicament, they try to hide their dalliances from the kids while confronting their spouse’s lovers head-on. Let the games begin!
'Eric': Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series
Benedict Cumberbatch is ready to return to the small screen. Variety is reporting that the Doctor Strange star is in “final talks” to star in an upcoming Netflix limited series. The series, titled Eric, comes from the Emmy-winning writer Abi Morgan. Set in 1980s New York, Eric would...
