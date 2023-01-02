Read full article on original website
PAWNEE COUNTY—Two Pennsylvania men are facing drug distribution charges in Pawnee County Kansas. On December 29, deputies in Pawnee County arrested Jason J. Cleaver, 22 of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and Richard S. Cleaver, 23 of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, following a traffic stop on a probable cause suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to Pawnee County District Attorney Doug McNett.
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Norwich public water supply system located Kingman County. The advisory was issued because of a line break leading to low water pressure in the distribution system. Failure to maintain...
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Norwich public water supply system located in Kingman County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food...
