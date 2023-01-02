'Workhorse' RB Tyler Allgeier Carries Falcons Over Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier continues to draw praise from teammates and coaches, and his effort Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals was only further proof as to why.

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier 's ascent from fifth-round pick to leading rusher has been rapid ... and perhaps best shown by how coach Arthur Smith has spoken of him.

In Week 1, Allgeier was a healthy scratch . The week after, Smith dubbed him as a " dependable " blocker - nothing to do with his abilities as a runner.

But really, there was little for Smith to be excited about. Allgeier averaged just 3.4 yards per carry through his first two appearances, logging 55 yards on 16 carries.

And then opportunity struck.

When star running back Cordarrelle Patterson suffered a knee injury and was essentially removed from Atlanta's Week 4 victory over the Cleveland Browns, Allgeier starred, taking 10 carries for 84 yards, good enough to earn four consecutive starts in Patterson's absence ... and he hasn't looked back.

With just one game left to play in his rookie season, Allgeier leads the Falcons in rushing yards (900), attempts (186), first downs (46), longest run (44 yards), runs of 20 or more yards (five) and remains the lone ballcarrier with at least 15 touches to not have a fumble to his name.

Allgeier's rise reached a new peak on Sunday, as the Falcons (6-10) walked out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 20-19 win over the Arizona Cardinals (4-12) while the rookie runner saw a career-high 20 carries for 83 yards and a touchdown, his third of the season .

The former BYU Cougar has firmly established himself as the primary option in Atlanta's backfield - and now, from inactive to skilled blocker to 20-carry runner, he has Smith giddy about what's to come.

"It's stuff he's been doing well all year," Smith said. "Tyler, he's consistently shown in the second half of the year, as the game wears on, he gets harder to tackle. Such a smart, instinctive player. Another guy that (we're) really excited about here."

The Falcons, who entered Sunday's game with the league's No. 3 rushing offense, ran for 132 yards on 34 carries, with Allgeier recording nearly 63 percent of the team's yards on the ground. He's only 100 yards away from 1,000 on the season and needs 124 to break Atlanta's rookie rushing record.

Allgeier surpassed 1,000 yards from scrimmage during the Arizona game, standing with 1,039 yards between rushing and receiving, the most on the team.

But above all else, Allgeier has become the go-to runner and an integral part of the Falcons offense, starting with the flexibility and creativity his skill set affords Smith.

"The challenge is CP's such a versatile player, you can use them together," Smith said. "There's a lot of plays we use CP as a wideout. It's nice when you can mix and match, and even Avery (Williams), you get two backs in there because Avery can carry the football too, so it's fun to have versatile guys like that."

Allgeier's only gotten stronger as the season has progressed, seeing double digit carries in 11 of the last 13 games and at least 17 carries in each of his last three outings. He's officially assumed the role as bell-cow ... though quarterback and fellow rookie Desmond Ridder phrased it a different way.

"Tyler's a workhorse," said Ridder. "His balance is wild. For him to be able to get the ball and make one guy miss and then get hit by two or three guys but still be up, it's something I haven't seen before ... He's a heck of a ball player."

From linebacker to running back in college and Week 1 scratch to "workhorse" runner, Allgeier's improbable rise has only continued to grow by the week - and so too has the way Smith and his teammates speak of him.

