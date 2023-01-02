The 10: Resolve to improve and have fun in 2023

Welcome to 2023, and what an amazing year it could be. This is when folks typically make all kinds of resolutions to improve themselves. Well, we’re helping you get a jump on it with a few suggestions in this week's The 10 for Jan. 2-8.

Step into music history with Jubilee at ASF

A new year is a time to reflect. So let's look back on a group that was so vital to the creation of other genres of music we know today. The Fisk Jubilee Singers have been around for more than 150 years, uplifting the world with spirituals, singing a cappella. Their beginnings are coming to Montgomery starting Thursday when “Jubilee” opens on the Festival Stage at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. It’s a compelling tale wrapped around spirituals and hymns like “Wade in the Water,” “Ain’t That Good News,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen.” It runs through Jan. 29. Get tickets online at asf.net.

Montgomery Roller Derby recruitment night

Be honest, ladies. Haven’t you ever wanted to ram your way through a big crowd that’s in front of you? Imagine doing that while wearing roller skates. Montgomery Roller Derby is recruiting new members. Yes, it’s more complex and strategic than just bashing into one another. It’s not really wrestling on wheels. There’s a game plan, and a way to block and score while going around the rink. Learn all about it on Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hilltop Public House, 3 N. Goldthwaite St., Montgomery. There’s no prior experience necessary in playing or skating. They can teach it all to you. Guys, you don’t have to feel left out. They’re also in need of referees (male or female). So you can also be a part of the action, even without wearing skates. https://www.facebook.com/events/1462844220891957

Get into volunteering at EAT South

If you can do something to help, get to volunteering, folks! One way is right in your own backyard, and literally in the backyard of the Montgomery Advertiser. EAT South’s urban teaching farm is seeking volunteers to come out Saturday, 9-11 a.m., at 485 Molton St. It’s behind the Advertiser’s rear parking lot. In their words: “We empower people to change the way food travels from the ground to our plates.” Learn more about them at https://www.eatsouth.org/.

Learn to line dance with Mark Paulino

If you’ve resolved to get some moves on this year, head on down to Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas, 8053 US 231, Wetumpka on Saturday. The is all about learning to dance during a ticketed convention hosted by dancer and choreographer Mark Paulino of West Palm Beach, Florida. He’s the choreographer behind the “Rude Dude” and “I See Country!” line dances. For $25, they’ve got lessons in line dancing and social dancing. Beginner line dance classes are from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and intermediate line dance is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Paulino will teach social dancing. Get tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/line-dance-convention-with-mark-paulino-tickets-473557070947. On Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas will have Paulino in the house offering free lessons. He’s funny, has awesome moves, and if you get a peek under his cowboy hat, he’s got a wicked mohawk.

Resolve to get healthy this year

Let’s face it, health issues have been at the forefront of everybody’s minds over the past three years. We’ve only recently gone from being homebound and isolated to creeping our way back into the full swing of life with one another. So be proactive and take advantage of events like the Health Expo on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Strong Tower at Washington Park, 2840 Boys Club Road, Montgomery. It’s free, and it's designed to help you kick-start your health goals. They’ll have free food, fitness instruction, a nutrition class, medical screenings, marketplace insurance enrollment and pregnancy testing. Door prizes will be awarded. It’s being presented by the Strong Foundation, with Life On Wheels, EAT South, Medical Outreach Ministries and more.

Black Jacket Symphony brings Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

Please resolve to go see some of the amazing live music shows in Montgomery, both from our local artists and from incredible touring acts. Here's one that combines the best of both. If you’ve never experienced a Black Jacket Symphony concert before, or even if you have, we’ve got one on Saturday you won’t want to miss. They’re bringing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours to life at 8 p.m. live on stage at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. While these note-for-note shows are always amazing, this one has a little something extra in the form of Slapout’s own “American Idol” finalist Jessica Meuse. She’ll be singing the awesome parts of Stevie Nicks. Tickets are $35 at https://mpaconline.org/events/.

The BOMB Poetry Show

Get more culture into your life this year. You can start by going to The BOMB Poetry Show. It’s season 5 of this show, full of spoken word, music, art, vendors, food and drinks, happening Saturday at Level 2, 15 W. South Blvd., Montgomery. Featured artists include Jus Jason, Journey 2B Great, painter Curbie Toles, and DJ Mechanic. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Red and black attire requested. Tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bomb-poetry-show-tickets-483411405527.

Show your artistic side

There’s probably an artist inside of you just busting to get out and create something. The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Museum Drive, in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park, has a perfect way to nourish that side of yourself on Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sara B. Wright, an artist and art educator, will present a teen and adult studio class on mixed media painting. Just picture it (no pun intended... maybe). You’ll be in a building surrounded by amazing artworks, while creating your own work on canvas with tissue paper, paint, and other media. After learning the elements and principles of art, having discussions and class critiques, all guests get to take their finished canvas home. It costs $35 to participate. Learn more online at mmfa.org.

Go to a punk rock show

Punk rock. It’s here. It’s awesome. It's loud. It’s all-ages (no babysitter required). It’s only $10 to get in. Get some Montgomery-area punk rock into your lives for 2023. It just so happens we have a show Saturday, featuring The McRyatts, Psilocybin Messiahs, and The Resurrected. That’s right. Three bands for just 10 bucks. Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Sanctuary, 432 Goldthwaite St., Montgomery. This will be one of McRyatts' "bare minimum" number of shows this year, so that they can focus on writing. A new album, "Impulse," releases in February.

Be confident and get up on that runway

Don’t keep hiding that bold you in 2023. Conquer your stage fright, and get up there. Runway and Confidence Coaching is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 421 S. McDonough St., Montgomery. Get tickets for $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/runway-confidence-coaching-tickets-492771842847.

