ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

The 10: Resolve to improve and have fun in 2023

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phgGr_0k0q0rW200

Welcome to 2023, and what an amazing year it could be. This is when folks typically make all kinds of resolutions to improve themselves. Well, we’re helping you get a jump on it with a few suggestions in this week's The 10 for Jan. 2-8.

Step into music history with Jubilee at ASF

A new year is a time to reflect. So let's look back on a group that was so vital to the creation of other genres of music we know today. The Fisk Jubilee Singers have been around for more than 150 years, uplifting the world with spirituals, singing a cappella. Their beginnings are coming to Montgomery starting Thursday when “Jubilee” opens on the Festival Stage at Alabama Shakespeare Festival. It’s a compelling tale wrapped around spirituals and hymns like “Wade in the Water,” “Ain’t That Good News,” “Swing Low, Sweet Chariot” and “Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen.” It runs through Jan. 29. Get tickets online at asf.net.

Montgomery Roller Derby recruitment night

Be honest, ladies. Haven’t you ever wanted to ram your way through a big crowd that’s in front of you? Imagine doing that while wearing roller skates. Montgomery Roller Derby is recruiting new members. Yes, it’s more complex and strategic than just bashing into one another. It’s not really wrestling on wheels. There’s a game plan, and a way to block and score while going around the rink. Learn all about it on Thursday, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hilltop Public House, 3 N. Goldthwaite St., Montgomery. There’s no prior experience necessary in playing or skating. They can teach it all to you. Guys, you don’t have to feel left out. They’re also in need of referees (male or female). So you can also be a part of the action, even without wearing skates. https://www.facebook.com/events/1462844220891957

Get into volunteering at EAT South

If you can do something to help, get to volunteering, folks! One way is right in your own backyard, and literally in the backyard of the Montgomery Advertiser. EAT South’s urban teaching farm is seeking volunteers to come out Saturday, 9-11 a.m., at 485 Molton St. It’s behind the Advertiser’s rear parking lot. In their words: “We empower people to change the way food travels from the ground to our plates.” Learn more about them at https://www.eatsouth.org/.

Learn to line dance with Mark Paulino

If you’ve resolved to get some moves on this year, head on down to Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas, 8053 US 231, Wetumpka on Saturday. The is all about learning to dance during a ticketed convention hosted by dancer and choreographer Mark Paulino of West Palm Beach, Florida. He’s the choreographer behind the “Rude Dude” and “I See Country!” line dances. For $25, they’ve got lessons in line dancing and social dancing. Beginner line dance classes are from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and intermediate line dance is from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. From 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Paulino will teach social dancing. Get tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/line-dance-convention-with-mark-paulino-tickets-473557070947. On Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas will have Paulino in the house offering free lessons. He’s funny, has awesome moves, and if you get a peek under his cowboy hat, he’s got a wicked mohawk.

Resolve to get healthy this year

Let’s face it, health issues have been at the forefront of everybody’s minds over the past three years. We’ve only recently gone from being homebound and isolated to creeping our way back into the full swing of life with one another. So be proactive and take advantage of events like the Health Expo on Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Strong Tower at Washington Park, 2840 Boys Club Road, Montgomery. It’s free, and it's designed to help you kick-start your health goals. They’ll have free food, fitness instruction, a nutrition class, medical screenings, marketplace insurance enrollment and pregnancy testing. Door prizes will be awarded. It’s being presented by the Strong Foundation, with Life On Wheels, EAT South, Medical Outreach Ministries and more.

Black Jacket Symphony brings Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours

Please resolve to go see some of the amazing live music shows in Montgomery, both from our local artists and from incredible touring acts. Here's one that combines the best of both. If you’ve never experienced a Black Jacket Symphony concert before, or even if you have, we’ve got one on Saturday you won’t want to miss. They’re bringing Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 album Rumours to life at 8 p.m. live on stage at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. While these note-for-note shows are always amazing, this one has a little something extra in the form of Slapout’s own “American Idol” finalist Jessica Meuse. She’ll be singing the awesome parts of Stevie Nicks. Tickets are $35 at https://mpaconline.org/events/.

The BOMB Poetry Show

Get more culture into your life this year. You can start by going to The BOMB Poetry Show. It’s season 5 of this show, full of spoken word, music, art, vendors, food and drinks, happening Saturday at Level 2, 15 W. South Blvd., Montgomery. Featured artists include Jus Jason, Journey 2B Great, painter Curbie Toles, and DJ Mechanic. Tickets are $20 in advance, and $25 day of the show. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Red and black attire requested. Tickets online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-bomb-poetry-show-tickets-483411405527.

Show your artistic side

There’s probably an artist inside of you just busting to get out and create something. The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Museum Drive, in Montgomery’s Blount Cultural Park, has a perfect way to nourish that side of yourself on Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sara B. Wright, an artist and art educator, will present a teen and adult studio class on mixed media painting. Just picture it (no pun intended... maybe). You’ll be in a building surrounded by amazing artworks, while creating your own work on canvas with tissue paper, paint, and other media. After learning the elements and principles of art, having discussions and class critiques, all guests get to take their finished canvas home. It costs $35 to participate. Learn more online at mmfa.org.

Go to a punk rock show

Punk rock. It’s here. It’s awesome. It's loud. It’s all-ages (no babysitter required). It’s only $10 to get in. Get some Montgomery-area punk rock into your lives for 2023. It just so happens we have a show Saturday, featuring The McRyatts, Psilocybin Messiahs, and The Resurrected. That’s right. Three bands for just 10 bucks. Doors open at 7 p.m. at The Sanctuary, 432 Goldthwaite St., Montgomery. This will be one of McRyatts' "bare minimum" number of shows this year, so that they can focus on writing. A new album, "Impulse," releases in February.

Be confident and get up on that runway

Don’t keep hiding that bold you in 2023. Conquer your stage fright, and get up there. Runway and Confidence Coaching is Sunday from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 421 S. McDonough St., Montgomery. Get tickets for $20 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/runway-confidence-coaching-tickets-492771842847.

Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel covers things to do in the River Region. Contact him at sheupel@gannett.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clanton Advertiser

Food Truck Friday coming to Clanton

Food truck fun is coming to Clanton as a part of 1st Friday Food Trucks. First Bank of Alabama of Clanton will host “Yuuuup! It’s Good” food truck of Calera on Jan. 6 as the first of its community events scheduled for this year. The first event...
CLANTON, AL
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
lowndessignal.com

White Hall commends White, Hall for bravery, heroic actions

The Town of White Hall commended Sherita White and her son, Keddrick Hall, on Dec. 12 for their actions and bravery while assisting the White Hall Volunteer Fire Department in attempting to save their neighbor, John “Pooh” Whetstone during a March 1 house fire. Lowndes County Emergency Management...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Rodney Rudolph plans for worst, hopes for best

When disaster hits Lowndes County — whether by storm, accident, or another cause — citizens and officials call Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph. He responds to emergencies with a plan of action from early in the morning to late and night and most times in between. “You...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
Greenville Advocate

Till serves as new Butler County EMA Director

Butler County welcomes Greenville native Rosie Till as its new Emergency Management Agency director. Till initially took the assistant EMA director position on Nov. 9, but took over the role of EMA director when the acting director resigned in December. “There are so many resources that you can get from...
BUTLER COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Mercy Man turns BBQ hobby into soul food business in Selma

If you have ever been to the Dallas County Public Lake just off of Highway 41, you probably had some really good barbecue grilled by Mercy Man.  . Now if you want some of that great barbecue, all you have to do is go to King’s B.B.Q. and Soul Food Restaurant at 118 Washington St. in Selma. 
SELMA, AL
thebamabuzz.com

‘Cat Ladies of Wetumpka’ charged for feeding + capturing stray cats—hear from local spay/neuter expert

A recent case in Wetumpka has caused quite the stir. Known as the “Cat Ladies of Wetumpka”, Mary Alston, 60, and Beverly Roberts, 84, were found guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct after feeding and capturing/fixing local stray cats in the area. Read on for more about the case and why it’s important to spay/neuter your pets.
WETUMPKA, AL
AL.com

The Alabama position group that will look much different in 2023

The transfer portal and NFL draft have touched every corner of Alabama’s roster since the end of the regular season, but the turnover is greatest in the secondary. Expected departures by senior safeties Jordan Battle and DeMarcco Hellams opened two starting jobs, and decisions by juniors Brian Branch and Eli Ricks to enter the draft added two more.
MONTGOMERY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma Sun Center Stage: Sheriff Mike Granthum in Alabama Constitutional Carry

At the beginning of the new year, eligible Alabamians will be allowed to carry firearms without having to purchase a license from the state. Permitless carry, also called constitutional carry, was among the more contentious issues during the 2022 regular legislative session. House Bill 272 (HB272) by State Rep. Shane...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Alabama commits, local standouts compete in Under Armour All-America Game

Even for high schoolers, it’s bowl season. Being a top recruit often means the season extends into the new year as all-star contests and showcases pull them across the country. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. kicked off 2023 with the latest: the Under Armour Next All-America Game. Seven members of Alabama football’s top-rated recruiting class performed live on ESPN2. A set of other Yellowhammer state standouts also took part.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Water main break to delay return for some MPS students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Hail Falls in Parts of Montgomery

WAKA 8 Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler was on the air with severe weather coverage as hail began falling in parts of Montgomery. Shane was able to show some of it on TV, which was dime-sized. It fell between 2:30-2:45PM at our studios on Harrison Road before the storm continued east.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Damage, power outages reported across central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - About 1,200 power customers are without power in central Alabama. According to Alabama Power, those power outages result from severe weather. The outages are concentrated in the following areas:. Dallas County- 230 customers. Deatsville/Holtville/Wallsboro areas of Elmore County- 730 customers. Fewer outages also exist in Autauga...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

CACF Family Wellness and Education Grants Open Today

MONTGOMERY, AL – The Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF) is now accepting applications for its Family Wellness and Education Grant Cycle. Nonprofit organizations providing programs or projects that address the categories of Family, Food, Medical or Education in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and/or Montgomery counties may apply online only beginning today, January 2, 2023, through Friday, February 10, 2023.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery

Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy