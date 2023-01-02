Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Voice has got to be one of the company's weirdest services. It's been around forever, and has some seriously devoted users, yet it feels like the sort of product that's constantly on the chopping block, threatening to disappear into oblivion at Google's whim. A large part of that has to do with just how much of an afterthought Voice always feels, and while we occasionally see it pick up a new ability or two, it's nothing short of maddening watching Google's Phone app get feature after feature that pass Voice by. Thankfully, Google's finally playing a bit of catch-up, bringing Voice the ability to alert you about spam calls.

6 DAYS AGO