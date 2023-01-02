Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
Samsung’s Camera Assistant app will soon work with more Galaxy devices
In October, Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app in beta as a Good Lock module for the Galaxy S22 series, letting you tweak some important camera settings. This includes turning off Auto HDR, prioritizing faster shutter speeds, disabling Auto lens switching, and more. It is rare for an Android smartphone manufacturer to expose such camera settings to the end user, so this was a welcome move from Samsung. The Korean giant has now confirmed that Camera Assistant's availability will expand to other Galaxy devices once the app exits beta.
Samsung starts testing One UI 5.1, ahead of Galaxy S23 launch
Samsung deserves recognition for its work bringing Google's improvements in Android 13 to its users as it delivered One UI 5 to phones worldwide at an impressive pace. The software update brought a few much-needed features to some of our favorite Samsung phones like the Galaxy S22 Plus, including new Good Lock modules and simplified lock screen customization. Come 2023, the manufacturer will announce the new Galaxy S23 series, but before we get there, Samsung already appears to be putting a new One UI release through its paces.
T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone
So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
The "world's first truly wireless TV" will launch at CES 2023 – no wires, no ports, no problem?
The Displace TV concept sees one panel – or multiple panels that can create a display up to 110 inches with a 16K resolution – fix to a wall in a home.
How to access your passwords in Google Chrome
Traditional text-based passwords are here to stay, even in our modern age of smartphones with advanced fingerprint scanners and face-unlocking capabilities. The best Android phones can only do so much to protect our online accounts when we rely on outdated password technology to secure our data. The goal for the future is to do away with old-school passwords, known by many as the passwordless future. In the meantime, Google offers an updated Password Manager feature to keep our passwords safe and secure until we reach that point.
CES 2023: MagSafe-like charging is coming to Android phones this year
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced a new standard for wireless charging called Qi2 during CES 2023. Qi2 s a new standard that aims to unify the mobile industry under a global standard for convenience and efficiency when it comes to charging mobile devices and wearables. Per the press release:
How to freeze and unfreeze a row or column in Google Sheets
Spreadsheets are the ultimate business tool for organizing and analyzing data. But all the data analysis in the world won't help you if you can't understand the data you're working with, or worse, you can't get your boss to understand it. One problem with large sets of data in spreadsheets is that as soon as you scroll down, you can't see your column headers, and it becomes easy to lose track of what's in which column.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite gets the stable OxygenOS 13 update
Last year's Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 rollout was a disaster for OnePlus. The initial build for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro was so buggy that it was pulled within days of release. Worse, the company took months to fix all the issues and release the OS to its other devices. This year though, the story has been different, with OnePlus beating Samsung in updating its 2022 flagship phone to Android 13. Since then, the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 9 series have also been updated to the latest Android build. And now, it is the turn of the budget-oriented Nord CE 2 Lite to taste Android 13.
Some Samsung Galaxy phones are mysteriously stuck on the July 2022 Play system update
Besides new Android releases and monthly security patches, Google also rolls out Play system updates every month. Unlike the first two, Google Play system updates are rolled out directly by the big G to all compatible Android devices, including non-Pixel phones. Given the wide rollout and since this is a server-side push from Google, the latest Play system build can take up to a few weeks to show up on your device. However, Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 series owners report their phones being stuck on the July 2022 update for a few months.
Google Play app changelogs have disappeared without a trace on the web
App updates have become boring. In the past, new releases would almost always bring new features to your favorite Android phone, but these days, they mostly offer bug fixes and changes in the background only. Bigger features are instead released in server-side rollouts and as part of a/b tests. A lot of people still appreciate knowing what an app update brings, if developers care to fill in helpful details. Those days might be counted, as Google was spotted removing changelogs from the Play Store on the web altogether.
Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip
Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google's Matter Early Access Program.
Acer's new smart speaker has an RGB base that doubles as a disco ball
Acer made a splash in the smart speaker game when it launched the Google Assistant-enabled Halo in 2020. It offered a few distinct perks that set it apart from many of the best smart speakers, including an RGB-lit base, DTS sound, and an LED dot display. The Acer Halo aimed to add a colorful option to an otherwise bland market that only sees incremental updates each year, and Acer hopes to continue that goal with a new iteration of the speaker. The Halo Spring is the company's latest Google Assistant smart speaker, carrying the standout features of its predecessor with a few improvements.
HP developed an exciting charging case to go with its new wireless earbuds
Wireless earbuds are a must-have in an era where the headphone jack no longer exists on most phones. Besides offering pure tetherless convenience, top-of-the-line buds will get you pretty good audio quality, a case that supports wireless charging, and maybe a few other flourishes. On-device playback and settings controls have always been lacking on these personal audio products, though, and that, to us, has been a shame. HP and subsidiary Poly, an enterprise audio vendor, seem keen to do better on this front at CES 2023 with their Voyager Free 60 series.
How Google services make trip planning a lot easier
Planning a trip can be a painstaking experience. You must find suitable dates, pick the right destination, find accommodations, book flights, compare prices, and look for things to do. Google has a range of services to help you organize your next trip, whether it's for a business meeting or a group vacation. Some of them are designed to make it easier to include other people in your plans, and most are accessible from a web browser or an Android device, even the most affordable Android phones.
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
Google Voice is finally warning you when spammers call
Google Voice has got to be one of the company's weirdest services. It's been around forever, and has some seriously devoted users, yet it feels like the sort of product that's constantly on the chopping block, threatening to disappear into oblivion at Google's whim. A large part of that has to do with just how much of an afterthought Voice always feels, and while we occasionally see it pick up a new ability or two, it's nothing short of maddening watching Google's Phone app get feature after feature that pass Voice by. Thankfully, Google's finally playing a bit of catch-up, bringing Voice the ability to alert you about spam calls.
How to make Google Chrome your default browser on your pc, phone, or tablet
Google Chrome remains the leading internet browser, and for good reasons. From allowing you to change the language and share tabs between devices, every feature exists to make your browsing experience personalized and seamless. The latest Chromebooks and Android phones come with Chrome preinstalled and set as the default browser. The advantage of this setting is that any link you click from third-party apps or websites launches in Chrome automatically.
The Google Play Store could soon tell real users apart from bots
The Play Store is at the heart of every Android phone, be it Google's own Pixel 7 Pro or one of the leading budget phones on the market. As much as it is consumer-friendly, app developers on the platform have access to an equally versatile dashboard to micro-manage their apps. Google allowed app developers to list their security and privacy practices not too long ago, and it's now looking to give them the ability to tell real users apart from bots.
