CMH to open Three Rivers location in St. Joseph County

STURGIS — Community Mental Health is expanding its accessibility to care.

The organization, which includes Substance Abuse Services of St. Joseph County, plans to open a new Three Rivers location Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The new location, 1020 Millard St., will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, said Cameron Bullock, CMHSAS CEO.

“This is the continuance of several initiatives underway to improve access to care,” Bullock said.

CMH recently opened a new location in Sturgis, further expanding from its primary office in Centreville.

Services at the Three Rivers location will include assessment, outpatient therapy, group counseling, substance use counseling, women specialty services, substance use case management, as well as prevention services.

Bullock said the expansions reaffirm CMH's commitment to serving behavioral health needs throughout the county.

“Adding convenient locations throughout our community is another way that we can better meet the mental health and substance use needs of our county," he said. "Our team is continuing to evaluate community needs and identify how we can ... ensure access to quality behavioral health services that are trauma informed, person centered and result in improved quality of life.”

To schedule an appointment, call 269-467-1000. Bullock said people can receive services regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay.