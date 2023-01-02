ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

WFMJ.com

Boardman man on trial for alleged assault of ambulance crew

A Boardman man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two members of an ambulance crew that were trying to help him. Trial got underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for 38-year-old Dustin James who was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Suspect in Canfield Fair shooting will remain behind bars until sentencing

A juvenile suspect in a shooting incident at the Canfield Fair in September will remain behind bars until sentencing. According to Mahoning County Juvenile Court Administrator, Wes Skeels, the suspect was not going to court ordered counseling, was not following the court's electronic monitoring order and never notified the court of a change in address.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Sharon man given prison time for distributing crack cocaine

A Sharon man will spend two years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in Mercer County. A federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Jeronte Robinson to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. According to the release, Robinson and other co-conspirators distributed crack cocaine from a home on...
SHARON, PA
WFMJ.com

Austintown Trustee seeks more info about his criminal case

A hearing is set next month in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to hear objections from a defense attorney over how much Austintown Trustee Steve Kent can be told about the criminal case he faces. Judge John Durkin has scheduled a February 14th hearing on motions filed in the case...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Jail sentence for Youngstown woman who left dog to die

A Youngstown woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty has been sentenced to spend six months in jail. That was the sentence handed down Wednesday to 24-year-old Rayne Lynn Dunmire. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum also placed Dunmire on probation for 5 years. In late July, Dunmire was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Campbell man accused of assaulting woman at Hollywood Gaming

A Campbell man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to steal a woman's wallet, then assaulting her. Marvin Turner, 47, approached Tawana Price, also 47, at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown Dec. 31. After talking briefly, Turner tried to take Price's wallet from her pocket. When Price moved to get away...
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified

The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
CAMPBELL, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two from Warren killed in Southington crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County

Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Grieving Lowellville residents attend seminar for counseling, guidance

"It's unheard of for a community this size to have two really really horrific gun tragedies in the same calendar year," says Julia Ellifritt, education director with Cornerstone of Hope Bereavement Center in Cleveland. But it's all become painfully real for the people of Lowellville. Just four months ago, a...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

New ambulance service hits the ground in Youngstown

Just in the nick of time, Emergency Medical Transport made an offer to the city of Youngstown to provide ambulance service for the people. The deal is for three years, and four million dollars, about half the $7.8 million AMR wanted. The city now has four ambulances available at all...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished

It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community

Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
LOWELLVILLE, OH

