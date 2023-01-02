Read full article on original website
Prison inmate from Cortland suspected of $1,000 shoplifting spree at Home Depot
A Cortland man who has already been locked up for more than a year has been transferred to the Mahoning County Jail to face allegations that he shoplifted more than $1,000 worth of tools from the Home Depot in Austintown. Austintown Police picked up 35-year-old Ryan Repko from the Trumbull...
Grove City Walmart exposure suspect has history of indecency arrests
More than eight months after a woman told police a man exposed himself to her in a local Walmart parking lot, police have arrested a man with a history of indecent exposure arrests. It was April of last year when an 18-year-old woman told Grove City Police that a man...
Boardman man on trial for alleged assault of ambulance crew
A Boardman man is on trial for allegedly assaulting two members of an ambulance crew that were trying to help him. Trial got underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Tuesday for 38-year-old Dustin James who was indicted on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of assault, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
Suspect in Canfield Fair shooting will remain behind bars until sentencing
A juvenile suspect in a shooting incident at the Canfield Fair in September will remain behind bars until sentencing. According to Mahoning County Juvenile Court Administrator, Wes Skeels, the suspect was not going to court ordered counseling, was not following the court's electronic monitoring order and never notified the court of a change in address.
Sharon man given prison time for distributing crack cocaine
A Sharon man will spend two years in prison for distributing crack cocaine in Mercer County. A federal judge sentenced 27-year-old Jeronte Robinson to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. According to the release, Robinson and other co-conspirators distributed crack cocaine from a home on...
Warren Police: 3-year-old found in home with poor conditions with allegedly intoxicated father
Warren Police found a three-year-old in a home with poor conditions with his allegedly intoxicated father on Sunday. According to a police report, police received a call from the child's grandmother who showed up to the apartment on Southern Boulevard to check on the child whose father has custody of him on weekends.
Austintown Trustee seeks more info about his criminal case
A hearing is set next month in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to hear objections from a defense attorney over how much Austintown Trustee Steve Kent can be told about the criminal case he faces. Judge John Durkin has scheduled a February 14th hearing on motions filed in the case...
Male in custody after allegedly setting fire to New Castle home
One male is in police custody after allegedly setting fire to a home in New Castle. The fire occurred at a home in the 700 Block of Sampson Street shortly before 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. According to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe, a male was trapped in a room on...
Jail sentence for Youngstown woman who left dog to die
A Youngstown woman who pleaded guilty to animal cruelty has been sentenced to spend six months in jail. That was the sentence handed down Wednesday to 24-year-old Rayne Lynn Dunmire. Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Scott Krichbaum also placed Dunmire on probation for 5 years. In late July, Dunmire was...
Campbell man accused of assaulting woman at Hollywood Gaming
A Campbell man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to steal a woman's wallet, then assaulting her. Marvin Turner, 47, approached Tawana Price, also 47, at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown Dec. 31. After talking briefly, Turner tried to take Price's wallet from her pocket. When Price moved to get away...
Victim of deadly Campbell house fire identified
The Mahoning County Coroner has released the name of the woman whose body was found in a burning home in Campbell on New Year's Eve. Authorities say an autopsy was conducted on 38-year-old Ami Maldonado who was found as crews battled flames at a home on Andrews Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
New drug court in Struthers offers program to dismiss charges after recovery
The City of Struthers is opening a new Municipal Drug Court in late January. Officials are inviting the public to visit the new court during an open house on January 24. The drug court is operating with active participants currently and provides resources to qualified candidates to achieve a sober life.
Man charged with murder in connection to Youngstown gas station shooting
A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that killed one person at the Shell gas station on South Avenue in late December. Youngstown Police issued a warrant for murder on January 3 for 29-year-old Akeem Hargrove in connection with the homicide of 26-year-old Devin Bell. At the...
SUV flips on I-680 ramp
One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
Two from Warren killed in Southington crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that claimed two lives of two people from Warren in Trumbull County early Wednesday. First responders from Southington and Farmington answering a call about two people not moving inside heavily damaged vehicle in a ditch along County Line-Turnpike Road just before 1 a.m.
Over $800,000 announced for traffic safety improvements in Mercer County
Pennsylvania Governor, Tom Wolf has announced on Wednesday that PennDOT will be issuing approximately $15 million across 32 municipalities in Pennsylvania for traffic safety improvements including over $800,000 for Mercer County. The funds will go towards two safety projects in the county. $400,000 was announced for State Street traffic signals...
Grieving Lowellville residents attend seminar for counseling, guidance
"It's unheard of for a community this size to have two really really horrific gun tragedies in the same calendar year," says Julia Ellifritt, education director with Cornerstone of Hope Bereavement Center in Cleveland. But it's all become painfully real for the people of Lowellville. Just four months ago, a...
New ambulance service hits the ground in Youngstown
Just in the nick of time, Emergency Medical Transport made an offer to the city of Youngstown to provide ambulance service for the people. The deal is for three years, and four million dollars, about half the $7.8 million AMR wanted. The city now has four ambulances available at all...
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community
Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
