Mississippi State basketball vs. Tennessee: Scouting report, score prediction

Having never coached in the conference before, Mississippi State basketball's Chris Jans is learning on the fly about the grind of SEC play. He hasn't been eased into it.

Coming off a loss to Alabama to open conference play last week, Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) heads north to face another top 10 foe in Tennessee (11-2, 1-0) on Tuesday (6 p.m., ESPN2). Learning to bounce from one grueling opponent to another is part of Jans' first test, but it comes as he also looks to teach his team about handling losses.

Mississippi State, after opening the season 11-0, has lost back-to-back games. For a program absent of the NCAA Tournament since 2019, not allowing losses to snowball into losing skids is part of the learning curve.

The cure is often simple: Win one game. Doing so in Knoxville could provide a massive jolt for MSU's March Madness aspirations.

Charity stripe

It's a phrase young basketball players across the world are likely tired of hearing, but it's one Mississippi State players can't escape: Make your free throws.

The Bulldogs were 18-for-36 from the charity stripe in the 11-point loss against the Crimson Tide. A perfect clip from the line is hard to expect, but even if MSU was 80% from the charity stripe, the game would've been tied.

MSU is shooting 65% from the line this season while Tennessee is shooting 71%.

Get Tolu going

Slowing down forward Tolu Smith has been the main task for teams defending MSU this season. Double-teaming him and forcing Mississippi State's guards to hit from outside is the usual formula.

Based on his struggles against Alabama, fouling him may be another solution.

Smith was 3-for-15 from the free throw line against the Crimson Tide. Accompanied by a 1-for-7 clip from the field, the loss may have been his worst performance as a Bulldog. Without him finding a groove, pulling off a major upset will be nearly impossible.

Prediction

Tennessee 67, Mississippi State 58: MSU's defense should keep the game tight. Against Alabama, MSU forced a sluggish start to keep the game within four at halftime. Like that loss, though, Tennessee will pull away late while MSU struggles to find answers on offense.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.