Oxford, MS

Ole Miss basketball vs. Alabama: Scouting report, score prediction

By David Eckert, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
OXFORD — Ole Miss basketball allowed one opportunity for a top-10 victory to slip through its fingers at home against Tennessee last Wednesday.

Now, the Rebels will get a second chance ‒ but this one comes on the road when Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC) takes on No. 9 Alabama (11-2. 1-0) on Tuesday (8 p.m., SEC Network).

Here's what to know ahead of the contest.

Brandon Miller is Alabama's freshman phenom

Forward Brandon Miller has arrived to become right off the bat the central figure in just about everything Alabama does.

He's the leading scorer in the SEC, averaging 19.2 points per game through his first 13 contests at the collegiate level. Part of what makes Miller such a challenging assignment is his ability to shoot the 3-pointer efficiently. His 44.8% success rate is outstanding for anyone, never mind a 6-foot-9 forward.

Against Mississippi State in Alabama's conference opener, he cashed in five of 10 3-point attempts. Miller has scored in double figures in all but one of his games this season, and has managed 24 or more points four times.

He's also one of the best rebounders in the conference, trailing only Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe with 8.8 per game.

Ole Miss has defended well enough to stay in games despite an offense that hasn't executed at a high level. The Rebels need to keep a cap on Miller's production to keep this game competitive.

A different kind of outstanding defense

Against Tennessee, Ole Miss encountered KenPom's top-rated defense – one that thrives on turnovers and general disruption.

It gets a bit easier this Tuesday, but not much. Alabama is KenPom's 14th-ranked defense as of Sunday morning. The way the Crimson Tide has managed that success is a bit different, though.

Nate Oats' team isn't out to create turnovers. In fact, if there's one flaw in this Alabama team, it's that the Crimson Tide gives the ball away at a greater rate than any other SEC team and forces fewer turnovers per possession than any other team in the conference.

You can get extra possessions against Alabama. You just might not be able to do anything with them.

The Crimson Tide holds its opponents to 38.8% from the field, which is 26th nationally. It is particularly stingy around the rim, likely because Alabama averages nearly six blocks per game, which ranks 13th in the country.

Recent history

Kermit Davis has never beaten Alabama since he took the Ole Miss job heading into the 2018-19 season.

In fact, he's rarely come close. In five games against the Crimson Tide under Davis, Ole Miss' average margin of defeat is more than 16 points. Just once have the Rebels managed to keep the deficit in the single digits.

Score prediction

Alabama 68, Ole Miss 53. There's just not much reason to think Ole Miss is going to go on the road and get a win against one of the best teams in the country based on how the Rebels are playing right now. They're not playing offense well and giving the ball away, and Alabama has the offensive firepower to negate the gritty defense that Ole Miss plays every night. The Rebels would have to find themselves offensively to make this happen, and they've been looking for that for quite a while.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

