Cleveland, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

gozips.com

Akron Names Tim Donnelly Interim Head Baseball Coach

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron Department of Athletics has named Tim Donnelly as Interim Head Baseball Coach, Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie announced Tuesday. "It made sense to appoint an internal staff member at this juncture, and we are very fortunate to have a high-quality coach on the staff with Coach Donnelly," Guthrie said. "With the transition challenges that our baseball student-athletes have endured during the last year, we wanted to ensure some continuity in the leadership of the baseball program. In Coach Donnelly, we have someone who has good rapport and relationships with the current student-athletes, recruits and staff. I believe this is a great opportunity for him and his family and we anticipate he'll do a fantastic job."
AKRON, OH
Axios

9 Clevelanders to watch in 2023

The temperatures may be cold, but several Clevelanders are entering the new year on a hot streak. We're kicking off 2023 by looking at homegrown talent making an impact locally and, in some cases, globally. Steve Caple Jr. Cleveland native Steven Caple Jr. directed one of the most-anticipated films of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

7 Cleveland restaurants we miss most

Cleveland's dining scene never fails to affirm that restaurateuring is a cutthroat business. Every year, the local roster of bars and eateries fluctuates: Chains expand and contract, chefs plant brick and mortar flags, and beloved neighborhood mom and pops call it quits. Driving the news: Since the pandemic began, Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

The Place 'To Be': 21 Places to Celebrate the Big Day in Cleveland

Tour through some of Northeast Ohio's more unique wedding venues. By Kristen Hampshire. From Skyline views to barn vibes, chic warehouses to spaces that surprise, today’s brides and grooms are focused on creating memories. But memorable can also mean turnkey. “Definitely the one-stop shop is very popular so couples...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: Jan. 5-8

Sing along to Disney on Ice, dance the night away at the Symposium, rock out at Beachland Ballroom and more this weekend in The Land. By Anthony Elder. Looking for a comfortable place to dance the night away in spike-adorned platform boots? Head to Studio West 117 for a party straight out of the ’80s, featuring darkwave, new wave and post-punk jams, courtesy of DJs Darkstar and Mimi Dromette. $5, Jan. 7, 9 p.m., 11794 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, studiowest117.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places. This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Cleveland police expand use of ShotSpotter, Dayton police discontinue service

OHIO — Cleveland Division of Police hail 12 lives have been saved thanks to ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is an acoustic gunshot detection system that uses sensors and trained audio experts to determine if a shot has been fired. It then alerts officers, identifies a precise location, and the type of weapon, all in under 60 seconds.
CLEVELAND, OH
Axios

5 cool Airbnbs less than 90 minutes from Cleveland

From a lakefront cottage to a family farmhouse, here are five cool Airbnbs in northeast Ohio for your next vacation. A great stay for lovers of the outdoors, this roomy home away from home is just a 25-minute drive from Cleveland. It overlooks the Furnace Run Metropark, sits next to Cuyahoga Valley National Park and is a short drive to Brandywine Ski Resort.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s first year in office: Some wins, some snags, and lessons learned

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When Justin Bibb stepped into the mayor’s office last January, it was the first time in half-a-generation that a new leader was at the helm of City Hall. What unfolded in the following year – the 35-year-old’s first in public office -- was a testament to the fresh approach that 63% of city voters wanted when they cast their ballots for Bibb: There were some victories, a few bumps along the way, and a learning curve underscoring it all.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

How Cleveland city council plans to make Cleveland streets safer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland experienced only a slight decrease in homicides in 2022 and now, Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland City Council embark on the complex task of making Cleveland safer with the police department down more than 200 officers due to retirements among other factors. “There’s not a...
CLEVELAND, OH

