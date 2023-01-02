Illinois appellate court: Local judge was right on ballot issue for Peoria County auditor

PEORIA − Appellate Court judges said Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas' challenge to a ballot measure that eliminated her office was fairly decided at the local level.

In a 22-page decision, the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield explained its reasoning behind its order in November that allowed the ballot measure to stand. The trio of judges noted that normally they wouldn't tackle issues that were already resolved but this case was a bit different.

"At the time we issued our order affirming the trial court on November 21, 2022, the ballots of the November 8 election had been counted, and the result of the referendum had been declared. However, the Election Commission had not yet certified the results. Accordingly, we concluded that this case was not moot. Thus, we proceed to the merits of this appeal," they wrote in the Dec. 21 opinion .

Thomas and community activist Karrie Alms felt the way the ballots were not done within the rules. Their lawsuit, filed on Sept. 15, contended the language for the referendum that was sent by County Clerk Rachel Parker was not what was approved by the County Board in August. As such, it was invalid. Also, they argued, Parker's attempts to fix the error meant the correct language was past the deadline.

A local judge found that argument unpersuasive in September. Alms and Thomas appealed and the 4th District ruled that Peoria County Judge James Mack got it right. Also, the appellate judges noted that Alms and Thomas raised issues for the first time in their appellate brief, which didn't allow Mack to consider them.

Justin Penn , Thomas' attorney, said the ruling was not unexpected.

"We are disappointed, but not surprised. The ruling is clearly only focused on conducting the election, which is over. The real issue of whether the County’s referendum is appropriate and legal will ultimately be decided by the appeal in the pending case, and we look forward to the opportunity to defend Judge Mack’s well-reasoned decision," he said in a recent email.

That other case is also pending before the 4th District. In that case, Mack held that as long as a 2021 lawsuit Thomas filed is pending, the county has to fund her office at the budgeted levels. Currently, that's only her salary and benefits because the County Board didn't include any employees in her 2023 budget.

In 2021, Thomas sued the county, saying efforts to defund her office, as a precursor to the voter referendum, were illegal. And then after the election, county officials had wanted to shut off the money to Thomas' office in late November, saying the referendum closed her doors. But Mack said no.

Twice Mack has blocked efforts since the election to stop the money. The county has appealed his decisions. County officials have declined to comment, saying it's ongoing litigation.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois appellate court: Local judge was right on ballot issue for Peoria County auditor