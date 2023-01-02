ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Illinois appellate court: Local judge was right on ballot issue for Peoria County auditor

By Andy Kravetz, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ww2yF_0k0q00G800

PEORIA − Appellate Court judges said Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas' challenge to a ballot measure that eliminated her office was fairly decided at the local level.

In a 22-page decision, the 4th District Appellate Court in Springfield explained its reasoning behind its order in November that allowed the ballot measure to stand. The trio of judges noted that normally they wouldn't tackle issues that were already resolved but this case was a bit different.

"At the time we issued our order affirming the trial court on November 21, 2022, the ballots of the November 8 election had been counted, and the result of the referendum had been declared. However, the Election Commission had not yet certified the results. Accordingly, we concluded that this case was not moot. Thus, we proceed to the merits of this appeal," they wrote in the Dec. 21 opinion .

Previously: Peoria County auditor wins latest round in court. Here's what's next

Thomas and community activist Karrie Alms felt the way the ballots were not done within the rules. Their lawsuit, filed on Sept. 15, contended the language for the referendum that was sent by County Clerk Rachel Parker was not what was approved by the County Board in August. As such, it was invalid. Also, they argued, Parker's attempts to fix the error meant the correct language was past the deadline.

A local judge found that argument unpersuasive in September. Alms and Thomas appealed and the 4th District ruled that Peoria County Judge James Mack got it right. Also, the appellate judges noted that Alms and Thomas raised issues for the first time in their appellate brief, which didn't allow Mack to consider them.

Justin Penn , Thomas' attorney, said the ruling was not unexpected.

"We are disappointed, but not surprised. The ruling is clearly only focused on conducting the election, which is over. The real issue of whether the County’s referendum is appropriate and legal will ultimately be decided by the appeal in the pending case, and we look forward to the opportunity to defend Judge Mack’s well-reasoned decision," he said in a recent email.

That other case is also pending before the 4th District. In that case, Mack held that as long as a 2021 lawsuit Thomas filed is pending, the county has to fund her office at the budgeted levels. Currently, that's only her salary and benefits because the County Board didn't include any employees in her 2023 budget.

In 2021, Thomas sued the county, saying efforts to defund her office, as a precursor to the voter referendum, were illegal. And then after the election, county officials had wanted to shut off the money to Thomas' office in late November, saying the referendum closed her doors. But Mack said no.

Twice Mack has blocked efforts since the election to stop the money. The county has appealed his decisions. County officials have declined to comment, saying it's ongoing litigation.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Illinois appellate court: Local judge was right on ballot issue for Peoria County auditor

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Judge Rules Elimination of Cash Bail in SAFE-T Act Unconstitutional, Kankakee State's Attorney Says

(NBC Chicago) — A Kankakee County judge has ruled portions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, putting a pause on the elimination of cash bail in most of Illinois. According to a press release sent by Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe, one of the lead plaintiffs in the class-action suit, the law will not go into effect on Jan. 1 in the 65 counties that signed onto the complaint filed against the administration of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
ILLINOIS STATE
WBOC

Delaware Supreme Court Says Universal Mail Voting is Unconstitutional

DELAWARE - The Delaware Supreme Court issued an opinion saying universal mail voting and same day registration violate the state constitution. In a statement released on Dec. 19, the Public Interest Legal Foundation say successfully invalidated Delaware's election statute passed by the General. Assembly over the summer. The law permitted...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Illinois high court halts law that would eliminate cash bail

The Illinois Supreme Court halted a statewide end to cash bail for criminal defendants in an eleventh-hour ruling just hours before the new law was expected to begin Sunday. The high court enacted a stay on the provisions of the legislation in response to an appeal the Illinois Attorney General’s Office filed Friday with the court of a local judge’s ruling — which found that the act was unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said its order was necessary to “maintain consistent pretrial procedures throughout Illinois” before it makes a decision on the law. It promised an “expedited process” to come to a...
ILLINOIS STATE
Magnolia State Live

Court: Mississippi sheriff acted lawfully when he decided not to hire former deputy who claims his first amendment rights were violated

A federal court determined that Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps did not unlawfully exclude a former Panola County deputy from a list of potential hires when he took office. Harold Lewis, who served as a deputy in Panola County from 2014 to 2019, had appealed the Fifth Circuit’s District Court decision to reject his First Amendment retaliation claim.
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
swineweb.com

State Supreme Court rejects lawsuit over hog farm rules

The N.C. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit challenging 2017 and 2018 state laws addressing hog farm regulations. A unanimous N.C. Court of Appeals panel had ruled against the lawsuit in December 2021. The N.C. Supreme Court will not take up a legal challenge to state hog farm laws. In...
WIBW

Kansas lawyers reinstated, disbarred, put on probation by Supreme Court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawyers have been reinstated, disbarred and put on probation by the Kansas Supreme Court. In the case of Case No. 118,310: In the Matter of Curtis N. Holmes, the Kansas Supreme Court says it held that - contrary to findings of a hearing panel - Holmes had met his burden of proof to the degree necessary for reinstatement.
KANSAS STATE
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WECT

Court documents confirm federal investigation of Columbus County sheriff-elect

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Recently filed court documents have confirmed there is an ongoing federal investigation of Columbus County Sheriff-elect Jody Greene. District Attorney Jon David had previously announced a state probe into potential criminal conduct by Greene and deputies under his command during Greene’s first term in office. David detailed numerous allegations of corruption and other misconduct in court paperwork seeking Greene’s removal from office, which was prompted by a WECT investigative report about racist comments made by Greene in a recorded phone call in 2019.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota Supreme Court upholds decisions in cabin dispute

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A circuit judge didn’t err in a disagreement over a remodeling contract for a Black Hills cabin, according to the South Dakota Supreme Court. The justices found no reason to overturn any of the decisions in Suvada v. Muller. The court publicly released its unanimous opinion Thursday.
DEADWOOD, SD
The Independent

Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail

Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
iheart.com

Legislation Filed To Modernize County Clerk Services

Sen. Joe Newhouse, R-Tulsa, filed legislation to allow certified copies of county land records to be signed, notarized and recorded electronically. Newhouse carried similar legislation last year that was unanimously passed in the Senate but did not receive a floor hearing in the House of Representatives. “This bill would eliminate...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Supreme Court decided on Tuesday to suspend the law license of a former Boone County prosecuting attorney for three years. The Court found that Harry Swingle violated several of the Rules of Professional Conduct – including multiple accusations of conflict of interest, using a lawyer as a witness and The post Missouri Supreme Court suspends former Boone County prosecutor appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
The Associated Press

Illinois crime bill negotiator Sen. Scott Bennett dies at 45

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Sen. Scott Bennett, a key legislative negotiator in clarifying the landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul which takes effect Jan. 1, died on Friday. He was 45. A state senator since 2015, Bennett died from complications of a large brain tumor, according to his wife Stacy Bennett. She said the family is shocked by the unexpected suddenness of her husband’s death. “Scott will forever be known for being an extraordinary father, husband, and friend. His quick humor and wit could light up any room he entered,” Stacy Bennett said in a statement. “He worked tirelessly to find solutions to society’s most pressing issues by finding common ground and compromise.” First responders rushed Bennett from his home to the hospital at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said he was notified by the Carle Foundation Hospital that Bennett had died at about 1:15 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy