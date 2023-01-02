1 man, 2 children dead after head-on crash in Jefferson Twp.

Thanks for signing up!

JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Three people are dead, including two children, and six were injured in a head-on crash in Jefferson Township on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash in the 5900 block of Germantown Pike on Sunday, Jan. 1 just after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling southbound on Germantown Pike when it collided head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban traveling northbound and occupied by eight people, the 49-year-old driver and seven kids all aged 7-14 years old.

The occupants of the Suburban are all believed to be part of the same family.

The 43-year-old driver of the Traverse was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. He was then transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and a child in the Suburban were pronounced dead at the scene. Another child later died at the hospital. Two children remain at Children’s Hospital in serious critical condition, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Three other children have since been released from the hospital.

“I feel absolutely horrible for their family. I feel horrible for the first responders that had to see the carnage at the scene, and I feel bad for those doctors that are doing everything they can right now for those kids,” said Maj. Jeremy Roy.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash and the suspect has a history of OVI, according to Maj. Roy.

This crash remains under investigation.

