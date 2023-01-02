ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REAL ESTATE PEOPLE: Re/Max Alliance honors its top producers in US and world

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Re/Max Alliance Group, the No. 1 Re/Max in Florida, has recognized associates and teams who placed among the top Re/Max producers in the United States and worldwide from January to September 2022.

Among the Top 100 individual commercial agents, Stan Rutstein, in the Bradenton office, ranked #13 in the United States and #32 worldwide; and Ivan J. Gould, in the Sarasota office, ranked #27 in the United States and #67 worldwide.

Among the Top 50 small residential teams (two members), the Travis Group, Bradenton, ranked #11 in the United States and #29 worldwide, and the Glenn Brown Team, Sarasota, ranked #41 in the United States.

Among the Top 50 medium residential teams in the United States (three to nine members), the Stiver First International Team, Englewood, ranked #25 and the Brewer Team, Sarasota, ranked #49.

Among the Top 100 teams in the United States for residential and commercial sales combined, the Stiver First International Team ranked #63.

Ian Black, partner at Ian Black Real Estate, has been elected to the board of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. Black was nominated by the board and will serve a three-year term.

Black has been a member of the Chamber for 12 years and also serves on the Government Issues Council. As a board member, he will serve as an ambassador for the organization and support the Chamber’s mission to cultivate Sarasota’s prosperity and quality of life through its member businesses.

Black has been a fixture in the Sarasota and Manatee County real estate market since the early 1980s. He opened Ian Black Real Estate in Sarasota in 2003.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty broker associate Samira Easton, of the company’s Venice office, recently returned from a week abroad teaching the National Association of Realtors Certified International Property designation course.

The class was sponsored by NVM, the Dutch Association of Real Estate Brokers and Real Estate Experts and NAR. Thirteen participants attended at the Academie voor Vastgoed, in the Netherlands, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3.

Easton serves as the NAR global ambassador to Belgium and the Netherlands. Global ambassadors are appointed by the NAR president to help maintain relationships with international real estate associations and organizations.

Premier Sotheby’s International Realty is based in Naples.

Jim Mulvey, of NextHome Reverie, was inducted recently as 2023 president of the Venice Area Board of Realtors.

These members will also serve on the 2023 board: President-elect Lore Miller (Results Realty Group), Vice President Andrew Vold (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty), Treasurer Van Parker (Premier Sotheby’s International Realty), Secretary Anthony Accardi (Accardi and Associates Real Estate), Past President Jo-Anne Sckowska (Michael Saunders & Company) and Directors Linda Bradway and Martha Pike (Premier Sotheby’s International Realty), Audrey Bertapelle Correll (Preferred Shore), Renee Marquiss (NextHome In The Sun), Barbara Pierce (NextHome Suncoast) and Mark Soravilla (Re/Max Palm Realty).

The Platinum Sponsor was Stellar MLS. Gold Sponsors included Premier Sotheby’s, Venice Gondolier Sun, Roberts Insurance Group, LLC, D.R. Horton and Michael Saunders & Company. Silver sponsors were Sikora & Moore Insurance, PLLC, Movement Mortgage and Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC.

2022 President Jo-Anne Sckowska recognized outgoing Directors Helen Moore, Candice Engle and Bebe Teichman.

Affiliate Honor Roll Inductees were Joe Sikora (Sikora & Moore Insurance, PLLC) and the Venice Gondolier Sun.

Exceptional Service Award recipients were Kourtney Pomante, of Gulfside Mortgage Services, and Andrew Conaboy, of Berlin Patten Ebling, PLLC.

A Rising Star Award was presented to Patrick Mata, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty. Charryl Youman, of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Florida Realty, was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Mulvey was honored by Sckowska with the President’s Award.

Helen Moore was honored with the 1st Maia C. Morrison Advocacy Award. Maia, a past president who died in February, was a staunch supporter of the board and its political action for private property rights.

Bradway was honored as the 2022 Realtor of the Year.

The new board took office Jan. 1, 2023.

