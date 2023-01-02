ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

GOOD DEEDS: Gettel gives Toyota Corolla to Marine veteran

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CaDAG_0k0pzdlZ00

The Gettel Automotive Group donated a car to a veteran Dec. 9, a most welcome gift after his SUV was totaled while he was in South Sarasota County helping victims of Hurricane Ian.

Kirk Wildasin served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 to 2001. The honor graduate from the Military Police School was selected for assignment to HMX-1 Security Detail, the presidential helicopter squadron charged with protecting Marine One and the president of the United States.

The Venice resident currently works for Taylor Morrison Homes. Previously, he helped veterans while employed by the Veterans Services Office in Venice.

Wildasin, 48, has been an active board member for SRQ Vets since its founding in 2015. The volunteer-run nonprofit works with local and national organizations to solve local veteran problems.

During Hurricane Ian, Wildasin was in contact with family members and friends. Some had trees that fell into their driveways, trapping them in their homes.

He was able to coordinate where to go and who to help first. He also helped to clear roads, using his 1999 Chevy Tahoe 4x4 to drag trees to the side so cars could make their way through.

The work was so intensive that his chainsaw chain became dull. Wildasin drove to an equipment store to buy a new chain. On his way home, he was T-boned by another vehicle.

He suffered only minor injuries, but his SUV was totaled. The amount from his insurance company simply wasn’t enough to purchase another vehicle.

Gettel Automotive Group gave Wildasin a 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback XSE. He was recommended for the gift by SRQ Vets and Goodwill Manasota.

For the past decade, the Mosaic Co. has supported All Faiths Food Bank in its efforts to fight hunger in DeSoto and Hardee counties.Since 2017, Mosaic has contributed a total of $255,000 in support of the Food Bank’s Backpack program in Hardee County. The Backpack program provides students with food they can take home on Fridays to ensure they have enough to eat over the weekend, as well as during breaks when schools are out, a particularly challenging time for parents to put enough food on the table.

All Faiths delivers backpacks directly to participating elementary schools on a monthly basis throughout the school year.

In 2022, Mosaic donated $50,000 to provide backpacks containing the equivalent of five meals to 350 Hardee County children during the 2022-23 school year. In DeSoto County, Mosaic’s support began in 2012 for mobile pantries and soon expanded to include support for the Backpack program for children enrolled in DeSoto County schools.

Over the past decade, Mosaic has contributed more than $730,000 to All Faiths in support of ending hunger in DeSoto County through the Mobile Pantry program, backpacks for students and assistance in purchasing a truck dedicated for use in DeSoto County.

As a result of Mosaic’s support over the past decade, All Faiths Food Bank has been able to reduce hunger in DeSoto County by distributing 851,832 pounds of food at mobile distributions and providing 43,620 backpacks to ensure children have nutritious meals over the weekend.

Comments / 4

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota works to make extended outdoor dining permanent

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota and local restaurants are hoping to make outdoor dining in parking spaces a permanent fixture downtown. During the pandemic, restaurants were able to apply for a permit that would allow them to extend their dining area to the parking spaces outside of their buildings. This was made possible due to an emergency order allowing them to keep more distance between patrons.
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What the New City Seal Says About Sarasota's Possible Future

Last year was one of great change for Sarasota. Our population swelled with newcomers, our buildings got thicker and taller and our intersections got rounder. We continued our march to develop our little coastal getaway into a premier destination for wealthy retirees, entrepreneurs and ideological refugees. Perhaps we can look...
SARASOTA, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Florida may soon face an elder care crisis, experts warn

TAMPA, Fla. - The youngest of the generation known as the baby boomers, whose parents started families when World War II was ending, are aging into retirement. Most older boomers have been enjoying retired life for several years, and some are starting to require extra help at home. The baby...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was killed after they were struck by a vehicle in St. Pete Beach on Tuesday evening. Pinellas County deputies said they responded to the area of 4506 Gulf Boulevard around 6:15 p.m. for a crash. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said a 51-year-old woman was driving south […]
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Punta Gorda, Fort Myers-Cape Coral area among top 10 moving destinations for 2022

Punta Gorda was ranked No. 5 and Fort Myers-Cape Coral was No. 10 among the top 10 cities to move to in 2022, according to United Van Lines’ 2022 Annual National Movers Study. The Charlotte County city was ranked in the top inbound market for the third consecutive year. Wilmington, North Carolina; Bellingham, Washington; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were the top-ranked cities.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood man dies living in mold-infested home

An Englewood man is dead after his family claims he had to live inside of a mold-infested home. Loved ones said Christian Childers had an asthma attack and went into cardiac arrest after being in close contact with mold for weeks. Kendra Elliot, Childers’s fiance, believes it’s the mold in...
ENGLEWOOD, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested in Port Charlotte with trafficking amounts of MDMA

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a Broward County man who was in possession of trafficking amounts of MDMA and credit cards with other people’s names on them. Deputies say they stopped James Edward Smith, 48, for illegal window tint on Sunday and discovered his...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy