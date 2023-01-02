ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

BUSINESS PEOPLE: Fixture in local banking community, Brian Hall, retires

Brian Hall, Sarasota/Manatee regional president at SouthState, retired Dec. 31, 2022, after 18 years in banking.

A fixture in the Sarasota banking community, Hall joined SouthState in 2017 as private banking team leader. He later served as area executive before his promotion to regional president.

Before coming to SouthState, Hall served clients at Gateway Bank of Southwest Florida in the role of executive vice president and private banking and wealth management director for four years. His exceptional leadership was on display from 2005 to 2013 as he led Sarasota-based Sabal Palm Bank as its CEO.

Hall holds an MBA from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s in finance from Indiana University.

Chris Perkins has been named to replace Hall as regional president for SouthState’s Sarasota/Manatee region. Perkins formerly was area executive in the region.

He began his banking career 21 years ago and joined SouthState in 2017 by way of Premier Community Bank of Florida, where he was commercial relationship manager and commercial team leader.

Perkins, a 2020 Honor Graduate from the Florida School of Banking, holds a bachelor’s in finance from the University of Florida.

Caldwell Trust Co., in Venice, has hired Kendall Peacock as vice president and senior portfolio manager.

Based in Caldwell’s downtown Sarasota office, Peacock brings a deep knowledge of comprehensive wealth management and investment advisory services for families, private trusts, businesses and charitable organizations.

Before joining Caldwell, Peacock spent 15 years as a portfolio manager for Northern Trust and SunTrust. Prior to that, he spent several years in the technology industry as a consultant to large corporations and government agencies.Peacock earned a bachelor’s in business economics from the University of Louisville. He has also completed the Florida Bankers Association Graduate Trust and Wealth Management School program, earning academic honors.

Peacock holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, is a member of the CFA Institute and is a past president of the CFA Society Tampa Bay.

He also holds the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation.

Visit Sarasota County has hired Olivia Turpening as communications project coordinator. She is responsible for supporting communications efforts, media relations and storytelling to showcase Sarasota County as a unique place to visit. Turpening has extensive experience working in marketing, human resources and customer service across a variety of industries. She was most recently a regional marketing associate with Taylor Morrison.

A native Floridian, Turpening has a bachelor’s from University of Central Florida.

Delesa Hinkle Morris, who joined Tidewell Foundation in July 2022, has been named interim president. Morris has more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, project management, fundraising, donor relations and partnership building to drive growth for health care and higher education nonprofits.

She holds the Certified Fund Raising Executive credential and earned a master’s in organizational leadership from Palm Beach Atlantic University.Before coming to Tidewell, she was executive director of philanthropy at Cleveland Clinic’s Martin Health Foundation, where she spent five years building partnerships, continuously exceeding goals and supporting donors with their philanthropic objectives.

Tidewell Foundation allows Tidewell Hospice and other Empath companies to meet expanding needs for care in a four-county service area in southwest Florida. Donor support helps ensure that all who need care receive it, regardless of ability to pay.

Lori A. Capone has joined Dunlap & Moran, P.A., as an associate attorney. Dunlap & Moran is an AV-rated multipractice law firm with offices in downtown Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch.

Capone received her J.D. degree from the Duquesne University School of Law, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and her bachelor’s from the Catholic University of America, Washington, D.C.

She has 30 years of experience and is licensed to practice in both Florida and Pennsylvania. Capone’s areas of practice at the firm are estate planning, estate and trust administration, guardianships and elder law.

