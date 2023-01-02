Read full article on original website
Once homeless as a kid, new Philadelphia school board president empathizes with students’ struggles
Reginald Streater, the new president of the Philadelphia Board of Education, has a particular empathy for children in poverty because he was once homeless himself. He’s using that compassion in his strategy to navigate district schools.
2 Philly elementary schools tagged with anti-mask graffiti as students return to school
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. What should we know about how you approach the world now? How has the pandemic changed your social life, your work life, your interactions with your neighbors? Get in touch here. Anti-mask messages were scrawled on sidewalks outside two Philadelphia elementary schools Wednesday morning,...
This Bucks County School District is Using a Survey to Find Their Next Superintendent
The school district is looking for community feedback to find the new superintendent. A Bucks County school district has taken to their community in order to find their next superintendent following the current one’s retirement. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the creative activities. With...
Philly LGBTQ activists reflect on Kenney administration, look ahead to the future
'Each mayor has built upon the work of their predecessor and I think Mayor Kenney has done that,' an advocate said. The post Philly LGBTQ activists reflect on Kenney administration, look ahead to the future appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
temple.edu
Vice President for Student Affairs Theresa A. Powell passed away Monday
It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Dr. Theresa Powell, vice president for student affairs, died suddenly Monday night while surrounded by family in her native state of Texas. For more than 20 years, she has served as a mentor, friend and advisor to so many students, faculty and staff members within the Temple University community.
Masks temporarily return in Philadelphia and Camden school districts
The districts say the measure is to protect the community and mitigate the spread of several respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.
Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
Langhorne Resident, President of Largest Labor Organization in Philadelphia, Retires at 82
The Bucks county resident oversaw a major organization for decades. A Bucks County resident, who has overseen a major labor organization for decades, is retiring after a lifetime of service to his community. Juliana Feliciano Reyes wrote about the local business man for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Langhorne’s Pat Eiding, president...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
hallmonitor.org
Will Philadelphia Follow Other Cities and Help Those with Medical Debt?
Medical debt is pervasive. Over 100 million Americans owe for necessary medical treatments. Sometimes the debt is created because the patient cannot afford to make all of the co-pays. Sometimes it’s created because a doctor or lab refused to accept what the insurance company was willing to pay, and sometimes it’s caused by a lack of health insurance.
Former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter eyeing another run, Action News has learned
Action News has confirmed that various community and business leaders in Philadelphia are urging former Mayor Michael Nutter to run in the May primary for a third term and that he is considering it.
Chestnut Hill Hospital ‘reopens’ with new Temple Health leadership and ownership
This week, Chestnut Hill Hospital officially joined the Temple University Health System as its newest location serving Northwest Philadelphia. The community hospital gained new management Jan. 1 under a partnership of health organizations, led by Temple. The transfer of leadership comes after Tower Health sold the 148-bed facility to Temple,...
100 Acres of Chester County to be Transformed Into a Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for 2 million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
billypenn.com
Hundreds use new 211 hotline; Why Mummers switched channels; Explosion levels Port Richmond houses | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Hundreds used Philly’s new 211 violence prevention hotline. Philadelphia saw a slight drop in gun violence compared to 2021’s tragically record-setting year, but...
Medical Report: Mindful meditation may have a greater role to play in fighting anxiety
Before you turn to prescription medication to treat your anxiety, KYW Medical Editor Dr. Brian McDonough has the results of a new study that may offer an alternative.
Prosecutors in cities like New York, Philadelphia Fueled Crime Surges, Experts Say
Trevor Schakohl on January 2, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – There was a spike in crime in many of America’s largest cities in 2022, according to police, with liberal prosecutors partially at fault. Compared to 2021, murders and homicides declined in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, but robberies increased in New Orleans and San Francisco. According to Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Cully Stimson, crime has “exploded” in cities with George Soros-inspired prosecutors, rhetoric or cuts defunding the police, and police demoralization since 2015. New York City’s year-to-date murder complaints through Dec. 25 decreased, while rapes, robberies, The post Prosecutors in cities like New York, Philadelphia Fueled Crime Surges, Experts Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
City: Philadelphia restaurants must have streetery permits by Jan. 9 to operate
"Restaurant operators, we fuel the city, we employ so many people, we provide economic impact for a lot of different areas. We provide jobs. Help us," said Sean McGranaghan, the Director of Operations for Winnie's in Manayunk.
