Philadelphia, PA

temple.edu

Vice President for Student Affairs Theresa A. Powell passed away Monday

It is with profound sadness that we inform you that Dr. Theresa Powell, vice president for student affairs, died suddenly Monday night while surrounded by family in her native state of Texas. For more than 20 years, she has served as a mentor, friend and advisor to so many students, faculty and staff members within the Temple University community.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
hallmonitor.org

Will Philadelphia Follow Other Cities and Help Those with Medical Debt?

Medical debt is pervasive. Over 100 million Americans owe for necessary medical treatments. Sometimes the debt is created because the patient cannot afford to make all of the co-pays. Sometimes it’s created because a doctor or lab refused to accept what the insurance company was willing to pay, and sometimes it’s caused by a lack of health insurance.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Prosecutors in cities like New York, Philadelphia Fueled Crime Surges, Experts Say

Trevor Schakohl on January 2, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – There was a spike in crime in many of America’s largest cities in 2022, according to police, with liberal prosecutors partially at fault. Compared to 2021, murders and homicides declined in New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles, but robberies increased in New Orleans and San Francisco. According to Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow Cully Stimson, crime has “exploded” in cities with George Soros-inspired prosecutors, rhetoric or cuts defunding the police, and police demoralization since 2015. New York City’s year-to-date murder complaints through Dec. 25 decreased, while rapes, robberies, The post Prosecutors in cities like New York, Philadelphia Fueled Crime Surges, Experts Say appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

