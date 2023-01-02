ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Independent

AP News Digest 3:20 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————— TOP STORIES ————————CONGRESS — Republicans don’t appear to be any closer to selecting a House speaker, with Kevin McCarthy failing to round up the necessary votes through six ballots. They’ll try again Thursday to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their...
Virginia Mercury

U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection.  Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WSB Radio

Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos

COVINGTON, Kentucky — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
Bakersfield Californian

ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4,...
Reuters

The Republican wave that wasn't could dim Trump's White House hopes

WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The 2022 midterm vote in the United States was a story of great expectations. Given the public's sour mood over the direction of the country and with inflation rampant, Republicans had high hopes of seizing control of the U.S. Congress from Democrats, perhaps grabbing dozens of seats in a so-called "red wave" in the House of Representatives in the process.
CBS News

FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomb probe

The FBI is again asking for the public's help in solving who planted pipe bombs near Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It has raised the reward to $500,000.

