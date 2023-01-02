Read full article on original website
Hogan: Trump at ‘lowest point ever’ on day of Jan. 6 report
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican weighing a 2024 White House bid, said Monday he believes former President Donald Trump is “at his lowest point ever,” as the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped up its investigation into what Hogan described as “one of the darkest days in American history.”
AP News Digest 3:20 am
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.———————— TOP STORIES ————————CONGRESS — Republicans don’t appear to be any closer to selecting a House speaker, with Kevin McCarthy failing to round up the necessary votes through six ballots. They’ll try again Thursday to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Rep. Raskin: Trump could spend 'the remaining days of his misanthropic life behind bars'
A leading member of the Jan. 6 select committee said Friday he “really would be surprised” if Attorney General Merrick Garland doesn’t act on the panel’s criminal referrals and indict former President Donald Trump for his conduct relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol. “I...
Trump Did Float Idea Of 10,000 Troops Jan. 6 — To Protect Him On Capitol March: Committee
He wanted thousands of National Guard troops to shield him and supporters from any imagined "threat from left-wing counterprotesters," according to testimony.
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection
The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in a historic vote agreed unanimously Monday to refer former President Donald Trump and others to the Justice Department for potential criminal charges, including inciting or aiding an insurrection. Trump associates, including attorneys John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and White House Chief […] The post U.S. House Jan. 6 panel refers Trump for criminal charges, including inciting insurrection appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Inside the isolated Mennonite community in Bolivia where 8 men were accused of raping more than a hundred women and girls, the horrific crime that inspired the film 'Women Talking'
The film "Women Talking," starring Rooney Mara and Claire Foy, is loosely based on the horrific crimes that occurred in the Manitoba Mennonite Colony.
Biden highlights bipartisanship during House GOP chaos
COVINGTON, Kentucky — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday held out the promised makeover of a dilapidated bridge over the Ohio River as a symbol of what can happen when Republicans and Democrats work together — even as he condemned what he labeled an “embarrassing” scene of GOP disarray back in Washington.
Bakersfield Californian
ATP World Tour Adelaide International 1 Results
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Thursday from Adelaide International 1 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre (seedings in parentheses):. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, def. Roman Safiullin, Russia, 6-4, 6-3. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Quentin Halys, France, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5). Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-4,...
Incoming Democratic Congressman says he'll be sworn in on a first-edition Superman comic, underneath the US Constitution
Democrat and self-described "comic book nerd" Robert Garcia said he'd also swear in on a picture of his late parents, and his citizenship certificate.
The Republican wave that wasn't could dim Trump's White House hopes
WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The 2022 midterm vote in the United States was a story of great expectations. Given the public's sour mood over the direction of the country and with inflation rampant, Republicans had high hopes of seizing control of the U.S. Congress from Democrats, perhaps grabbing dozens of seats in a so-called "red wave" in the House of Representatives in the process.
wealthinsidermag.com
Biden, McConnell Kentucky event is a roadmap for White House under new Congress
COVINGTON, Ky. (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made a rare joint appearance on Wednesday at a bridge in Kentucky in a display of bipartisanship that offers a guide to how the White House hopes to govern in months to come. As hardline Republicans create...
FBI offers $500,000 reward in Capitol Hill pipe bomb probe
The FBI is again asking for the public's help in solving who planted pipe bombs near Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. It has raised the reward to $500,000.
