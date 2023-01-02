ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

$4K reward offered for info leading to recovery of man missing since 2006

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the family of a man who disappeared in November 2006 are offering a reward of more than $4,000 for information leading to his recovery.

Andrew Chapman was 32 when he was last seen in late November 2006. Chapman lived at a rental home on Whitethorne Avenue in Columbus' Hilltop neighborhood. Chapman's last communication with his family was in December 2006, and he was reported missing in January 2007.

Chapman is 47 now. He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6 feet tall and weighed about 175 pounds. Chapman also wears glasses.

Prior to his disappearance, Chapman wore size 34x32 pants, large or extra-large shirts and size 11 or 12 shoes. He also had struggled with addiction.

Chapman's family has raised $4,250 as a reward for information in the case. The family also has a Facebook page that provides information.

Anyone with information on Chapman's location is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, use the free P3 Tips mobile application or provide information online at www.stopcrime.org. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and a special coding system is used to provide the reward.

