Local school board terms start Sunday — here's who you need to know

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — As the first of the year comes and goes, elected officials will begin their new terms.

A majority of school board positions in the state of Michigan begin on the first of the year, meaning people will be beginning their new roles.

Alanson

When school board nominations came around, Alanson Public Schools had trouble finding people to fill the spots. There were three open positions at the election, though no names were listed on the ballot. Two candidates ended up filing as write-ins, but a third position remained open.

The two write-in candidates, Megan Marie Osier and Magen May Sloniker, will now be serving on the board alongside Marissa Larson, who was already a board member and won the unopposed partial-term election.

The third open seat has yet to be filled, though superintendent Rachelle Cook said some parents have shown interest, though nobody has formally applied yet.

She hopes to conduct interviews at the Jan. 18 board meeting. The application will be shared again in early January and Cook plans to reach out to the parents that have expressed interest directly.

If the district does not find someone to fill the position by Jan. 30, the ISD will step in and provide support.

Boyne City

At Boyne City Public Schools, there were two open spots on the school board with no incumbents running to fill them. Savannah Hrenko and Jilaine Towne-Patton were elected into the roles.

Charlevoix

In Charlevoix, there were four candidates in the running to fill three open positions. Three incumbents, Douglas Bergmann, Jennifer Cunningham and Matthew Peterson, were elected.

Cheboygan

This election cycle, five candidates were running to fill the two open positions. Incumbent Marianne Ridings was elected to keep her position. Carmela Boyd was elected to fill the other position. Boyd will be taking the place of Kristi Harke, who did not run for reelection.

Amber Hansen and Dennis Olsen, who currently sit on the board, both won their partial term elections as well.

Gaylord

For Gaylord Community Schools, there were six names on the ballot to fill four open seats.

Incumbents Jeff Weiber and Katie Drzewiecki both were reelected. Newly elected candidates Kari Visser-Robel and Rachel Davis’ terms begin on the first of the year.

Subscribe:Get unlimited digital access to the news surrounding your community

Harbor Springs

Harbor Springs left three open seats on the ballot this election cycle. Incumbents Diane Novak and Brad Backus were both reelected, and Michael Vandermus was elected to his first term.

Petoskey

In Petoskey, there were three open school board positions available for the five candidates. Incumbent Kathleen Reed will fill one of the spots, and Elizabeth Flynn and Jennifer Attie will be entering their first terms.

Incumbent Jessica Nolff did not get reelected.

Sault Ste. Marie

In the Soo, the Sault Area Schools Board of Education had five names listed on the ballot. Incumbent Missy Pingatore was elected to one of the spots, and William Odbert was elected to serve his first term.

— Contact education reporter Karly Graham atkgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at@KarlyGrahamJRN.