Petoskey Sustainability Club presents solar possibilities to school board

PETOSKEY — While working to come up with solutions to help with the climate crisis, the Petoskey High School Sustainability Club came up with something to help right at home: Solar panels.

Originally started by students from the Class of 2020, the sustainability club hopes to address climate impacts in the area.

The students put together a proposal for solar power options for the high school and presented to the board of education in November.

The presentation was created in collaboration between the school club and The Groundwork Center.

In a press release from the Groundwork Center, students described their efforts and their presentation.

The students reached out to different solar contractors for quotes and estimated that a 10 percent array of solar panels would cost $900,000, with an $80,000 margin for error.

The students conducted research beyond reaching out to contractors — they went on solar tours, talked to schools with successful solar mounts, and used social media and polls to gauge interest in bringing solar energy to the district.

The students found that schools in Onsted, Flushing and East Jordan all developed successful solar arrays with different financing plans. According to the release, East Jordan is on track for an 18-year buy back period for the panels and arrays.

The payback period the students originally estimated for the district was 24 years, one year less than the typical 25-year panel warranty.

Beyond the environmental benefits of solar panels, the students said the panels would serve as an opportunity to teach about renewable energy in the schools and give students the opportunity to learn more about the industry if that is a career area they hope to pursue.

In 2019, the City of Petoskey made a resolution that by 2035 the city would be using entirely renewable energy. The students argued that the Public Schools of Petoskey using solar would allow the district to set a positive example for neighboring districts as well as households, showcasing that solar is a viable option for the community.

In the release, Groundwork’s Climate and Clean Energy Specialist Liv Rollinger said she is proud of the students' dedication and planning for the project.

“These students are building a better world for their immediate community here in Petoskey, setting an example for other schools and students across the state, and contributing to the clean energy transition we need across the globe to bring about a brighter and healthier future,” she wrote in the release.

Members of the sustainability club said they support solar energy because they think it’s a good way to utilize resources, offset carbon emissions, and because they think it is a viable opportunity for the community to get farther away from using harmful energy sources.

While the board has not yet discussed implementing the students' plans, members of the club will continue advocating to bring solar energy to the campus.

For more information on the Groundwork Center’s climate-focused initiatives, visit www.groundworkcenter.org/climate-and-environment.

