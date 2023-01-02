New Otsego County board to determine spending plan for ARPA funds

GAYLORD — When the Otsego County board gets down to business in the new year commissioners will have the task of deciding how to spend $4.7 million.

That is the money the county has been awarded by the federal government to address a range of needs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Signed into law in 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provided $350 billion in additional funding to state and local governments.

The county is already is in possession of the funds, which have been deposited in an interest-bearing account, according to Mel Maier, finance director and assistant county administrator.

Otsego County Administrator Matt Barresi noted that the 2022 board of commissioners deferred on allocating the funds to the incoming board.

"The current board (2022) made the decision to hold off on spending anything to allow the new board to make the final determination on how to spend the funds," Barresi said.

Maier said there are numerous uses the board can spend the money on, including public safety, infrastructure and even housing.

However, ARPA stipulations include some items the money can't be used for.

"We can't spend it on pension obligations or legal expenses," said Maier.

The money is also prohibited from being used to offset tax reductions or delay a tax or tax increase.

"Our function is to make sure they (commissioners) are aware of what they can and can't do with it. We will also make them aware of the community requests we have received," said Barresi.

Barresi said commissioners will have the final say but added the public is welcome to weigh in with suggestions on uses for the funds.

"The public needs to get with local government leaders and commissioners and let them know what their priorities are for the money. A lot of it will only go so far so we realize there are probably 100 great things it can go to. Ultimately it can only go to a few or maybe just one," he added.

When the county board convenes in January, six of the nine members will be newcomers. Doug Johnson, Henry Mason and Brett McVannel are the only commissioners who will return in 2023.

Maier has discussed the ARPA funds with the new and returning board members.

"This is a very unique opportunity. I told them that I and none of them will probably ever see this again in our lifetime," she said.

In addition to the ARPA money, commissioners will also have the pleasant problem of deciding how to spend revenue from marijuana taxes.

Because the City of Gaylord legalized marijuana in 2021, several pot-related businesses opened in 2022. Last year, the Michigan Department of Treasury said state municipalities that allowed recreational marijuana sales like Gaylord would receive more than $42 million from the state’s marijuana regulation fund for 2021. Each municipality and county earned about $56,400 in taxes per retailer or microbusiness.

Even if the tax payout is the same, the county and the city could be in line for $200,000 each and maybe more if the payout is increased, which is likely since marijuana sales increased in the state last year.

"For our next budget year we did commit to allocate at least $160,000 towards our public safety/911 funds," Barresi said. "In addition, our public safety committee did agree that the best use of the funds was to invest it in public safety."

Maier said there are very few restrictions on spending marijuana tax revenue.

"We have to follow the rules of general government spending meaning those funds can't be spent on gifts or alcohol," Maier said.

With the marijuana tax revenue and ARPA funds, the new county board will have about $5 million or more for new spending in 2023. Maier said the board has to decide on what to fund with the ARPA monies by 2024 and has to begin disbursing the funds by 2026.

— Contact reporter Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.