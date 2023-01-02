ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Iconic Fontana Fitness Center closes after nearly 25 years in Lafayette

By Ashley White, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3ArI_0k0pynd200

After welcoming members through its doors for nearly 25 years, the Fontana Fitness Center closed on Dec. 31.

Owners Paul and Rose Fontana opened the gym and pool in 1998 on Kaliste Saloom Road to accompany their occupational therapy practice, but the couple is retiring.

The occupational therapy practice, which specializes in industrial occupational therapy rehabilitation, will continue under therapist Gary Guidry.

"It's sad to let it go. But we've got to retire. We have other things we need to do while we have our youth," Rose Fontana said. "It's been very rewarding.

"How many people can retire knowing that what they did actually made a difference in people's lives? We helped people in (Paul's) occupational therapy work and in the fitness program to live their lives as full as it can get."

Building the Fontana Center

The Fontanas opened separate occupational therapy and physical therapy clinics in 1986. After 10 years, the couple decided to bring them under one roof, building the center's current location on Kaliste Saloom Road.

The building was divided into two sections – one side for occupational therapy that simulates different work environments and one for physical therapy and fitness. Upstairs were rooms for community classes, all of which could be modified.

They also built an enclosed junior Olympic-sized pool that is temperature controlled.

The pool has been a special feature at the Fontana Center, said Cindy Soileau, who works the front desk and leads a 5 a.m. water aerobics class. She said the center has had members who can't do floor exercises or participate in classes, but they can use the pool for their fitness needs.

Paul Fontana said a woman who was obese would walk in the pool, her oxygen tank on a float beside her. She continued until her health improved enough that she was able to walk without the oxygen tank and later joined water aerobic classes.

And after a few years, Fontana said he was serving his annual gumbo meal on the gym's second floor when he looked up and saw the woman. She was crying and told him she was able to make it up the stairs for the dinner.

"It's been overwhelming and rewarding," Fontana said when asked about watching the center's members progress physically.

Many of the center's members are over 55 with some of its oldest members being over 100. Fontana said he's watched as one client, who was 70 when she joined, lost more than 100 pounds.

The center also has worked with students who studied exercise science, occupational therapy, physical therapy and other medical fields.

"We've had a lot of staff over the years because we were like a springboard for a lot of people's careers," Rose Fontana said. "Many of them are also now doing meaningful work, life-changing work."

'It's not just one thing'

What made the Fontana Center more than a fitness center was the environment, Soileau said. Before she worked at the center, she was a member for about a year.

"There was no intimidation here. That was the main thing," she said. "Nobody was judged here. It was all about being healthy and staying healthy. That's one of the key things that made this place unlike any other anywhere around Lafayette."

It's also been a place for people to find support among other members, said Martha Harris. Harris handles the center's bookkeeping and billing and her office is on the same floor as the fitness equipment. She often leaves her door open, willing to talk to all of the members.

"You don't just come here to exercise and then leave. You come here and you end up making friends, sharing a life story, laughing," she said. "It's not just one thing. It's an experience to come and work out."

Harris also brings in Chester, a yellow Wheaton Terrier, who turned up in the center's parking lot in 2013 without a chip or collar. Harris agreed to adopt Chester when an owner couldn't be found. She's since taken him to therapy dog classes and brought him in every Wednesday for members to visit with and pet.

Chester helped members open up, sometimes sharing their life struggles, and provided a common topic for members to bond over before forming meaningful friendships.

"What he does with people, they let their guard down when he's in the mix," Harris said. "They'll just kind of start talking about whatever is on the forefront of their mind."

It's a testament to how members felt safe at the Fontana Center. Paul Fontana said one member would come to the gym as a refuge when her husband was battling Alzheimer's. She could swim her laps, cry, get refreshed and return home to continue caring for her husband.

What's next?

When the Fontanas knew they wanted to retire, to spend time with their children and 10 grandchildren, they looked for someone else to buy the fitness center. They reached out to other gyms, recreation facilities and other groups that may be interested in buying and keeping the fitness center going.

But ultimately they couldn't secure a plan for the fitness center.

"We appreciate (our members) for being here and being a part of our family for so long," Paul Fontana said. "But you have got to continue doing what you're doing."

It's a sentiment that exercise physiologist and group fitness instructor Jessica Arabie echoed.

Arabie, who will start teaching classes at CrossFit Herd, said she was devastated when she found out the fitness center would close. She's watched as members, who she said have treated staff like they're part of the family, have met milestones in their fitness and physical recovery journey.

"Do not stop moving. Keep going no matter where it is," she said. "I firmly believe exercise is the fountain of youth."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler

Louisiana DOTD Announces Opening of One Lane of I-10 Overpass at I-49 After Damage From 18-Wheeler. Lafayette, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announced that it will open the left lane of the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 (Evangeline Thruway) in Lafayette Parish this evening once safety measures are in place.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPEL 96.5

DOTD Details What Happened to Damage I-10 E Overpass Bridge, Gives Timetable For Repair

DOTD is providing details on what caused the significant damage that shut down the I-10 E overpass at I-49 (Evangeline Thruway). We spoke to DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D. about the shutdown that has caused major backups, delays, and detours at the I-10/I-49 corridor in Lafayette after the eastbound overpass bridge was struck by an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on Evangeline Thruway.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Interstate 10 closed at I-49 after 18-wheeler hits bridge

Interstate 10 eastbound is closed near the Evangeline Thruway, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department. Structural damage was caused to the I-10 overpass after an 18-wheeler traveling northbound on the Evangeline Thruway struck the bridge. Eastbound traffic on I-10 is being diverted southbound on I-49. Police urge...
KLFY.com

Acadiana Music Spotlight remembers its beginning

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mondays on Passe Partout were once music-free. In 2018, Gerald Gruenig decided to shine the spotlight on all of the musical talent living in Acadiana. Now, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight is celebrating 5 years of good music on Passe Partout. On Monday, January 1, 2018, Acadiana Local Music Spotlight came out the gates swinging, featuring Chubby Carrier.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Wings, burgers, drinks and more any day of the week

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Craig Smith from Smitty’s Wings spent the morning in the Acadiana Eats Kitchen sporting different wings, chicken tenders, and burgers. Originally opened in 2016, Smitty’s has had a wild ride. Still, the wings are as good as ever. SMITTY’S WINGS. 2424 Ambassador...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Lafayette Christian Academy Names New Head Football Coach, Announces New Role for Trev Faulk

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - New year. New Head Coach. Three weeks after beloved Trev Faulk stepped down as the Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy, his replacement has been announced. And it's a name the Knight faithful - and the Breaux Bridge community - are familiar with. Hunter Landry has been Offensive Coordinator for the Knights over the past two seasons, but his coaching career began 12 years ago.
LAFAYETTE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
571K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy